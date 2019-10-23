More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Mandzukic could leave Juventus. Next stop, Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
Does this pave the way for Mario Mandzukic to move to Manchester United?

[ MORE: Pogba, De Gea injury update

The Croatian forward, 33, is out of favor at Juventus and was linked with a move to the Red Devils in the summer but a move didn’t materialize. He hasn’t played at all for Juve so far this season.

Speaking to our partners Sky in Italy, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici revealed that Mandzukic could train with a potential new team before leaving the Serie A giants in January.

“We are talking to Mandzukic to find the best possible solution. We remain open to any scenario, so staying here or going elsewhere. We are discussing it to find the best solution for both parties.”

Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri has previously stated that Mandzukic is not training per an agreement with the hierarchy of the club. Mandzukic has a contract with Juve until the summer of 2021 but if he leaves in January, Juve are unlikely to ask for a substantial transfer fee, if any, for his services.

Why would United sign the veteran striker?

The former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid forward would likely be used for the Europa League and as back-up to Marcus Rashford and be a short-term fix up top.

With injuries hitting United hard early in the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s options have been limited with Rashford forced to play plenty of minutes as Anthony Martial was out injured.

After selling Romelu Lukaku and loaning Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan this summer, United didn’t bring in a replacement forward and Mandzukic would be a quick fix until the end of the season when they can reassess the situation and see which strikers are available.

United’s new philosophy is to sign young, hungry players and Mandzukic doesn’t fit the bill.

But he does bring experience and as Rashford continues to develop his finishing skills, the Croatian could be handy in the second half of the season when the top four battle and Europa League knockout rounds heat up. Mandzukic scored over 20 goals in three-straight seasons for Bayern Munich and then Atletico Madrid from 2012-15 and since he joined Juve in 2015 he’s hit double figures every single season, despite playing mostly in a wide role.

As a short-term solution this move makes sense. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Rashford arranges Man United trip for lifelong fan, cancer survivor from USA

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Marcus Rashford and Gary Neville have sorted out a lifelong Manchester United fan from the state of Georgia.

Big time.

John Burk is a cancer survivor who has never been to Old Trafford to see his beloved team play.

His friends, led by Matt Waymont, reached out to Rashford on Twitter to ask if he could help with tickets as they had raised money to fly to the UK for Man United’s clash with Brighton on Nov. 10.

The power of social media did the rest, as Rashford got the lads some tickets and United legend Gary Neville is providing a hotel for their stay.

Burk appeared on our partners Sky Sports News in the UK on Wednesday and explained the story in more detail.

“It all started with some friends who reached out and set up a celebration trip for me over to England and to go and see a Manchester United game,” Burk said. “We were trying to find some tickets for the Brighton game and my friend Matt reached out to Marcus Rashford on Twitter and everything kind of fell into place from there. Marcus Tweeted him back and said he would take care of it for us, and as of yesterday we found out we have tickets and then Rashford Tweeted out to Gary Neville… and apparently we are hooked up with a hotel on site as well.”

Hailing from Georgia, Burk has never visited Old Trafford and cannot wait for his trip next month.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan for over 20 years, but I have not been before. It is so exciting. I can’t wait,” Burk said. “It is like Yankee Stadium to American baseball fans over here, but even bigger and even better, words can’t express how excited I am to go and experience something like that.”

And the American also had some words of support for United’s players and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a tough start to the new season.

“We are here as fans to support them along the way. As true fans you know we are going to get back there. As a long-time supporter, Solskjaer is one of my all-time favorites,” Burk added.

What an incredible time John and his friends are about to have courtesy of Rashford and Co.

VIDEO: River edge past Boca to reach Copa Libertadores final

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
Boca Juniors scored a late goal to beat bitter rivals River Plate 1-0 at La Bombonera on Tuesday, but River held on to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Jan Hurtado scored the second-leg winner for Boca in the 80th minute to send the home fans wild, but it wasn’t enough as River somehow held on to reach their second-straight Copa Libertadores final.

Amid fireworks, copious amounts of ticker tape and an incredible atmosphere generated by Boca’s supporters at their home in Buenos Aires, to hold on for the aggregate victory was an amazing display of defensive strength from River Plate.

Boca battered River for large swathes of this game, with the home side squandering plenty of chances. Click play on the video below to watch the highlights as River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was a busy man and came up with the goods.

Of course, the Copa Libertadores final between Boca and River last season was abandoned and then moved to Madrid, Spain over fan unrest as Boca Juniors bus was attacked.

River won the final 3-1 last season and they will face either Flamengo or Gremio in the final in Santiago, Chile on Nov. 23. This season will see the change in format to a one-off final to decide the Champions of CONMEBOL.

The Copa Libertadores winners will represent South America in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

Pogba, De Gea miss Man United training

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
It doesn’t seem like either David De Gea or Paul Pogba will play in the UEFA Europa League for Manchester United on Thursday.

Neither stars were training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side on Wednesday, ahead of the Red Devils playing at Partizan Belgrade.

It is likely both will be saved for their Premier League clash at Norwich City on Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), with Pogba in a race against time to be ready.

Pogba has missed United’s last three games after a reoccurrence of foot and ankle issues, as he travelled to Dubai over the international break to try and get himself fit as soon as possible.

De Gea wasn’t expected to play against Liverpool on Sunday after suffering a thigh injury playing for Spain, but the goalkeeper rushed back and will likely be rested with Sergio Romero set to start on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s injury woes are easing a little with Jesse Lingard returning, while Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka played against Liverpool to give the Red Devils a boost.

Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic are closing in on a return from injury, while Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly and now Axel Tuanzebe are out.

With four-straight away games coming up in all competitions, United have reached a pivotal stage of their season after their worst PL start for 30 years.

They play Partizan (Europa League), Norwich, Chelsea (League Cup) and Bournemouth in the next 10 days, and after a morale-boosting performance and draw against Liverpool, Solskjaer is hoping the treatment room continues to empty and confidence continues to build.

Women soccer players to go on strike in Spain

Associated PressOct 23, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Women soccer players in Spain plan to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with clubs over working hours and minimum wages.

About 200 players met in Madrid late Tuesday and voted in favor of the strike, which is expected to begin in November after legal requirements are met.

More than 90% of voting players favored the strike.

The players’ and clubs’ associations have been in negotiations for a collective agreement over the last year.

They disagree over issues including the clubs’ decision to limit working hours to 20 per week. Players want at least 30 hours to be guaranteed.

