Rashford arranges Man United trip for lifelong fan, cancer survivor from USA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Rashford and Gary Neville have sorted out a lifelong Manchester United fan from the state of Georgia.

Big time.

John Burk is a cancer survivor who has never been to Old Trafford to see his beloved team play.

His friends, led by Matt Waymont, reached out to Rashford on Twitter to ask if he could help with tickets as they had raised money to fly to the UK for Man United’s clash with Brighton on Nov. 10.

The power of social media did the rest, as Rashford got the lads some tickets and United legend Gary Neville is providing a hotel for their stay.

Tickets = ✅ Fancy helping with the hotel @GNev2… heard you might know a place? 😉 https://t.co/XrTfNV18IL — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 22, 2019

Burk appeared on our partners Sky Sports News in the UK on Wednesday and explained the story in more detail.

“It all started with some friends who reached out and set up a celebration trip for me over to England and to go and see a Manchester United game,” Burk said. “We were trying to find some tickets for the Brighton game and my friend Matt reached out to Marcus Rashford on Twitter and everything kind of fell into place from there. Marcus Tweeted him back and said he would take care of it for us, and as of yesterday we found out we have tickets and then Rashford Tweeted out to Gary Neville… and apparently we are hooked up with a hotel on site as well.”

Morning mate. You’re welcome, it’s my pleasure. Really looking forward to meeting you 👊🏿 x — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2019

Hailing from Georgia, Burk has never visited Old Trafford and cannot wait for his trip next month.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan for over 20 years, but I have not been before. It is so exciting. I can’t wait,” Burk said. “It is like Yankee Stadium to American baseball fans over here, but even bigger and even better, words can’t express how excited I am to go and experience something like that.”

And the American also had some words of support for United’s players and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a tough start to the new season.

“We are here as fans to support them along the way. As true fans you know we are going to get back there. As a long-time supporter, Solskjaer is one of my all-time favorites,” Burk added.

What an incredible time John and his friends are about to have courtesy of Rashford and Co.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports