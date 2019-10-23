More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images

WATCH: Super subs Pulisic, Batshuayi link up for Chelsea winner

By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic is Chelsea’s super sub, and if he keeps it up it will be hard for Frank Lampard to keep him on the bench.

After getting a hockey assist in Chelsea’s lone goal this weekend, the American winger entered the fray at Ajax with the same score line at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Immediately active, the 21-year-old set up his old pal Michy Batshuayi, also a sub, as he did so often at Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic dribbled past Sergino Dest to open up space for a cutback from the left, which rolled through Marcos Alonso‘s legs and onto the path of Batshuayi, who likes himself from that part of the field.

Pulisic had two shots and connected on 12 of 13 passes, taking two corners with one successful dribble in just over 20 minutes of work.

The assist is Pulisic’s fifth in 524 minutes with the Blues, while he awaits his first goal.

Liverpool, Genk condemn Origi banner as ‘racist stereotype’

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT
Liverpool has issued a strong statement condemning a racist banner hung by Genk fans prior to the Reds’ UEFA Champions League match in Belgium on Wednesday.

The banner showed the Photoshopped head of former Genk academy and current Liverpool striker Divock Origi on a naked body next to the Champions League trophy.

Our partners at Sky Sports say that Genk as a club has condemned the banner as “highly offensive” and vows to bring the offending parties to justice.

“Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick off. To be clear, the image used perpetuated a racist stereotype. This is completely unacceptable.

“We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible. Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process.”

The 24-year-old Origi left Genk’s academy for Lille’s academy in 2010.

Chelsea grab huge win late on at Ajax

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT
Chelsea beat Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday, as substitute Michy Batshuayi scored the winner off a Christian Pulisic assist.

Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea now sit top in Group H, leapfrogging Ajax. The hosts hit the post in the second half and were the better team for vast swathes of the game and until Pulisic and Batshuayi came off the bench to cause havoc late on in the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The UEFA Champions League semifinalists from last season had now answer to a mature Chelsea display, as the Blues’ attacking options off the bench made the difference in their sixth-straight win in all competitions.

Ajax started well with and had a penalty shout for handball waved away, then Joel Veltman drilled a shot just wide.

In an end-to-end encounter Mason Mount cut inside but his shot at the near post was saved as the Blues looked dangerous on the counter.

After a poor defensive clearance the ball fell to Hudson-Odoi but he hurried his shot and wasted a glorious chance.

Ajax thought they had taken the lead before half time as Hakim Ziyech’s cross deflected to the back post where Quincy Promes tapped home. After a delay via VAR, the goal was disallowed as Promes was just, just offside.

Promes was in again moments later after good work from USMNT right back Sergino Dest but Cesar Azpilicueta recovered well to block his effort.

In the second half Dusan Tadic was a growing force in the game as Chelsea were pinned back by Ajax.

Edson Alvarez hit the far post with a superb diving header from a corner and moments later Daley Blind forced Kepa into a save.

Christian Pulisic came on for Willian for the final stages as Chelsea tried to regain control of the game and that is what he did for them.

Pulisic cut in from the left time and time against Ajax, getting past Dest to send a shot just wide and a deflected effort then fell to Batshuayi who sent his effort way off target from a glorious position.

But Pulisic then set up the winning goal as he beat Dest on the dribbled and pulled it back for Batshuayi to hammer home the winner as the subs combined to secure a sixth-straight win in all competitions for Lampard, and his biggest yet as Chelsea’s manager.

LIVE, UCL: Genk v. Liverpool, Inter Milan v. Dortmund headline

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
The reigning UEFA Champions League champions can take a big step towards the UCL last 16 on Wednesday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Genk as Jurgen Klopp‘s men aim to end their run of four-straight defeats away from home in the UCL group stage. Following their defeat to Napoli in their Group E opener and a narrow home win against RB Salzburg in Week 2, Klopp knows a big win is needed to get them back on track ahead of some tough games to close out to group stage.

Elsewhere, in Group F Borussia Dortmund head to Inter Milan in a monster clash at the San Siro, while Barcelona travel to Slavia Prague. Napoli head to RB Salzburg as Jesse Marsch’s upstarts have the chance to cause a huge shock in Group E, while Benfica host Lyon in Group G and Lille host Valencia in Group H.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group E
Genk v. Liverpool
Red Bull Salzburg v. Napoli

Group F
Slavia Prague v. Barcelona
Inter Milan v. Borussia Dortmund

Group G
Benfica v. Lyon

Group H
Lille v. Valencia

Christian Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform v. Ajax?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

How did Christian Pulisic perform for Chelsea against Ajax on Wednesday?

Pretty darn well in the 25 or so minutes he got on the pitch in his UEFA Champions League debut for the Premier League club. He changed the game and set up Michy Batshuayi‘s late winning goal to grab his fifth assist of the season in all competitions.

This was Pulisic’s best performances for Chelsea so far, and built off the momentum of his fine display late on against Newcastle on Saturday to help the Blues to another 1-0 win.

Pulisic, 21, came on as a second half sub once again and made a massive impact as he came close to scoring on several occasions and made some superb runs from the left side.

Here’s a look at what Pulisic did when he came on for the Blues.

67th minute: Nice moment as he walks onto the pitch and gives his USMNT teammate Sergino Dest, playing for Ajax, a smile.

68th minute: Tracks back and does enough to put Dest off, as his cross goes straight at Kepa.

69th minute: Presses high and forces Ajax goalkeeper Onana to clear quickly.

71st minute: Makes a superb run into the box but isn’t found by Marcos Alonso. Frustrating for Pulisic.

72nd minute: Pulisic cuts in from the left, gliding in with ease past defenders and slots in fellow sub Michy Batshuayi but his low shot is saved.

73rd minute: Makes another driving run in from the left wing and his deflected shot loops up and finds Batshuayi, but he blazes over. Chelsea should lead.

76th minute: Involved in a challenge with Sergino Dest as the Ajax man wins the ball back.

78th minute: Pulisic played in again down the left and crosses for Hudson-Odoi, but Ajax clear his shot for a corner.

80th minute: Once again cuts in from the left and beats three players, then plays a one-two with Batshuayi before firing wide. Great play from Pulisic. Again.

84th minute: Wins a free kick after being fouled by Dest, then gives Mexico’s Edson Alvarez a little shove as he picks himself off the floor. Feisty.

86th minute: Pulisic cuts inside from the left, beats Dest on the dribble and pulls it back for Batshuayi who hammers home to put Chelsea 1-0 up. Pulisic assist. A Pulassist, if you will…

92nd minute: Keeps the ball in the corner. Wins another corner. Vital in seeing Chelsea play out the win.