LIVE, MLS Cup Playoffs — Atlanta host Philly, LAFC v. LA Galaxy

Strap yourself in for another wild night of 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs action, as each the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals are set to wrap up Thursday night.
One of Thursday’s two games features the defending champions, while the other features this year’s championship favorites taking on their crosstown rivals and the biggest
ego star to ever grace MLS.
First up, Josef Martinez and no. 2 Atlanta United will host no. 3 Philadelphia Union (8 p.m. ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta failed to be Philadelphia in either of the sides’ two regular-season meetings this year, drawing 1-1 at home back in March and losing 3-1 away in August.
Then, it’s The Big One, El Trafico, Round 3: Los Angeles FC hosting LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET). Carlos Vela versus Zlatan Ibrahimovic. New money versus old money. The second-year juggernaut versus the league’s all-time legacy club. LAFC are yet to beat the Galaxy in five tries since joining MLS. Will tonight be the night, or will the Galaxy ruin the greatest statistical (regular) season in MLS history?
Last night’s conference semifinals saw Toronto FC go on the road and knock off New York City FC, the top seed in the East, with a late goal from the penalty spot; Seattle Sounders ended Real Salt Lake’s season — and Nick Rimando’s career — with a 2-0 victory at CenturyLink Field.
Check back on PST following tonight’s final whistles for a full recap and analysis as the conference final round gets set.