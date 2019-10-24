More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Postponed El Clasico expected to be played in December

Associated PressOct 24, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Barcelona’s rescheduled El Clasico match against Real Madrid looks set to go ahead on Dec. 18.

The Spanish league said Thursday that is appealing to sports authorities and ordinary courts to rule on whether the clubs and Spanish federation followed correct procedures to reschedule the match, which was originally set to be played this Saturday but was moved because Catalan separatists are planning another large rally in Barcelona.

The league is objecting to playing the game on a weekday — Dec. 18 is a Wednesday — because of lower TV ratings but said it will not ask for the game to be put on hold while a decision is made.

The ruling is expected to take months, meaning it will come long after the game is played.

The league said it didn’t ask for a stay on the match because that would only “generate uncertainty among fans in Spain and across the world” who want to see the game.

The league wanted the match to be played on Dec. 7, a Saturday, to better suit TV rights holders. In addition, Copa del Rey matches are scheduled for Dec. 18, and the Club World Cup will already be underway in Qatar.

LIVE, MLS Cup Playoffs — Atlanta host Philly, LAFC v. LA Galaxy

By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT
Strap yourself in for another wild night of 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs action, as each the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals are set to wrap up Thursday night.

One of Thursday’s two games features the defending champions, while the other features this year’s championship favorites taking on their crosstown rivals and the biggest ego star to ever grace MLS.

First up, Josef Martinez and no. 2 Atlanta United will host no. 3 Philadelphia Union (8 p.m. ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta failed to be Philadelphia in either of the sides’ two regular-season meetings this year, drawing 1-1 at home back in March and losing 3-1 away in August.

Then, it’s The Big One, El Trafico, Round 3: Los Angeles FC hosting LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET). Carlos Vela versus Zlatan Ibrahimovic. New money versus old money. The second-year juggernaut versus the league’s all-time legacy club. LAFC are yet to beat the Galaxy in five tries since joining MLS. Will tonight be the night, or will the Galaxy ruin the greatest statistical (regular) season in MLS history?

Last night’s conference semifinals saw Toronto FC go on the road and knock off New York City FC, the top seed in the East, with a late goal from the penalty spot; Seattle Sounders ended Real Salt Lake’s season — and Nick Rimando’s career — with a 2-0 victory at CenturyLink Field.

Check back on PST following tonight’s final whistles for a full recap and analysis as the conference final round gets set.

Pepe plays the hero as Arsenal avoid Vitoria defeat (video)

By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
Disaster averted, but only just barely.

Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Arsenal were anything but convincing against fourth-place Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, but in the end it matters very little as Unai Emery‘s side came from behind twice before snatching a stoppage-time winner at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur academy product Marcus Edwards, who moved from north London to Portugal this summer, scored the game’s opening goal in the 8th minute. Arsenal equalized through Gabriel Martinelli just after the half-hour mark, but a bit of woeful possession and counter-attack defending saw the Gunners concede again just four minutes later.

The score remained 2-1 until the final 10 minutes, at which point the Nicolas Pepe show began, mercifully for Arsenal.

The victory sees Arsenal keep their 100-percent record alive in Group F play, with three wins from three games. Halfway through the group stage, they lead second-place Eintracht Frankfurt by three points and have a six-point advantage on third-place Standard Liege.

Other notable Europa League results

Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Manchester United — FULL RECAP
Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers — FULL RECAP
Porto 1-1 Rangers
Celtic 2-1 Lazio
Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange
Ludogorets 0-1 Espanyol
Getafe 0-1 Basel
Roma 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Standard Liege
Saint-Etienne 1-1 Olexandriya

Report: Vlatko Andonovski to be new USWNT head coach

By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
U.S. Soccer’s search for a new U.S. women’s national team head coach has reached a quick and tidy conclusion with Vlatko Andonovski expected to be announced as the replacement to Jill Ellis next week, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Andonovski was the favorite to replace Ellis from the moment it became public knowledge she would be stepping aside following the conclusion of the USWNT’s 2019 World Cup victory tour. The 43-year-old has excelled as head coach of two NWSL franchises, FC Kansas City (2013-2017) and Seattle Reign (2018-2019), winning back-to-back NWSL titles in 2013 and 2014 and earning public praise from some of the highest-profile players whom he coached.

It was most notably that massive popularity with the players — for both his personality and tactical acumen — which made him the heavy favorite from day one.

Prior to becoming the first head coach of FCKC (the franchise has since been relocated to Salt Lake City, where it is now knows as Utah Royals FC under the ownership and operation of MLS franchise Real Salt Lake), Andonovski was the assistant coach of the Kansas City Comets indoor team. He held both the FCKC and Comets head jobs from 2013 to 2016.

Man United, Wolves seal key Europa League wins

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers both secured narrow wins away from home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

United beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in Serbia to stay top of Group L as a win in their next game, at home against Partizan, will seal their qualification to the knockout stage. Anthony Martial‘s penalty kick was enough to get the win in Belgrade in a tough environment as an inexperienced United side struggled to get going in attack.

As for Wolves, they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in Slovakia as they breathed new life into their Europa League campaign in Group K. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men now have two of their final three group games at home and will fancy their chances of extending their first European journey in almost 40 years.

Here’s a look at both games, with video and analysis of a very decent night for both clubs in Europe.

Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Man United

Man United should have led early but Scott McTominay nodded wide after a great free kick from Juan Mata. Partizan battled their way back into the game as the heavy pitch didn’t suit Martial and others.

Lingard hit the post in the first half as United looked dangerous on the break, but Partizan’s top goalscorer Sadiq also smashed the post as the game developed into an open encounter. Asano went close with an effort which flew wide but Brandon Williams won a penalty kick at the end of the first half which Martial dispatched to make it 1-0.

In the second half Seydouba Soumah went close as Marcus Rashford and Daniel James came on for the final 30 minutes. Williams looked to have handled the ball but the referee waved away calls from the home fans as they continued to appeal for penalty kicks.

Sadiq flashed a shot wide as Partizan pushed a late leveller but Sergio Romero saved Asano’s effort and Bibras Natcho fired just over as a young United side held on for a big win away from home. The win was United’s first victory away from home in 12 games in all competitions.

Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves

Wolves went 1-0 down early as Andraz Sporar put Slovan ahead, as he raced clear and smashed home at the near post past Rui Patricio.

A poor start for Wolves in Slovakia.

The home side were fairly comfortable until the final 30 minutes when Wolves equalized as Romain Saiss had a shot from distance which somehow went in.

Slovan’s goalkeeper Dominik Greif will not want to see this one again.

After that it was all Wolves and they took the lead from the penalty spot just five minutes after equalizing.

Jimenez was pushed to the ground in the box and the Mexican striker picked himself up to slot home the winner as Willy Boly came close to adding another.

Substitute Diogo Jota was sent off late on as he picked up a second yellow for a foul on Slovan captain Vasil Bozhikov, but Wolves held on for a crucial victory in their quest to reach the knockout rounds.