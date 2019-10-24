Premier League Mornings Fan Fest heads to Austin

Our Premier League Mornings Fan Fest is heading to Austin, Texas this weekend. Get ready!
From Friday to Sunday there will be live studio shows at Scholz Garten in Austin as Rebecca Lowe, Kyle Martino, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will be joined by several star guests throughout the weekend.
Following on from previous events in Washington D.C., New York City and Boston (see the video above for a recap), this is the first Fan Fest to not be held on the East Coast.
Below are details of what you can expect over the next few days.
The event will feature the Premier League trophy, club mascots, a mechanical bull, airbrush tattoos, pancake artists, special giveaways, and more. Special guests this weekend will include: Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, former Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole, who won eight major trophies with Chelsea; former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Howard.
Following his attendance at the Premier League Mornings Live event in Boston earlier this year, WWE’s Sheamus will also make his return, supporting Liverpool when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Oct. 27.
In addition, NBC Sports live coverage will feature special messages from current and former professional athletes and personalities, including JJ Watt, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Simms (former University of Texas QB), and Megan Rapinoe. New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman also displays his soccer skills in a special video at Gillette Stadium.
For fans who can’t make it to Austin, NBC Sports will present “live look-ins” from Premier League viewing parties across the country, including Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles.
NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live fan locations:
The Brewhouse, Atlanta
Gramps, Miami
The Stalking Horse, Los Angeles
At 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT), NBC presents coverage of Burnley v. Chelsea. Chelsea have climbed into the top-4 after three straight Premier League wins, while Burnley look to rebound from a 2-1 loss to Leicester. White calls the match, joined by Le Saux and Dixon.
Fans will return to Scholz Garten for a second day of festivities on Sunday, Oct. 27, as Premier League Mornings Live kicks off at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT), followed by Newcastle v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) on NBCSN and Telemundo. During the match, Telemundo Deportes will present a special breakfast event, in partnership with the Wolverhampton Wanderers. The first 300 fans to arrive at the festival to watch the matchup will receive free breakfast, giveaways and the chance to win a signed jersey by Mexico and Wolves star forward Raul Jimenez. In addition, Telemundo Deportes’ host and commentator Ana Jurka will join NBCSN and Telemundo’s Premier League coverage on Sunday live from the event.
Sunday’s match coverage from Austin concludes with three fixtures at 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT), including Arsenal v. Crystal Palace and Norwich City v. Manchester United on NBC Sports Gold.
The Austin fan festival is the first Premier League Mornings Live supporter event that NBC Sports and the Premier League will present this football season, with two more coming later in the 2019-20 campaign.