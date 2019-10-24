More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Report: Vlatko Andonovski to be new USWNT head coach

By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
U.S. Soccer’s search for a new U.S. women’s national team head coach has reached a quick and tidy conclusion with Vlatko Andonovski expected to be announced as the replacement to Jill Ellis next week, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Andonovski was the favorite to replace Ellis from the moment it became public knowledge she would be stepping aside following the conclusion of the USWNT’s 2019 World Cup victory tour. The 43-year-old has excelled as head coach of two NWSL franchises, FC Kansas City (2013-2017) and Seattle Reign (2018-2019), winning back-to-back NWSL titles in 2013 and 2014 and earning public praise from some of the highest-profile players whom he coached.

It was most notably that massive popularity with the players — for both his personality and tactical acumen — which made him the heavy favorite from day one.

Prior to becoming the first head coach of FCKC (the franchise has since been relocated to Salt Lake City, where it is now knows as Utah Royals FC under the ownership and operation of MLS franchise Real Salt Lake), Andonovski was the assistant coach of the Kansas City Comets indoor team. He held both the FCKC and Comets head jobs from 2013 to 2016.

Man United, Wolves seal key Europa League wins

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers both secured narrow wins away from home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

United beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in Serbia to stay top of Group L as a win in their next game, at home against Partizan, will seal their qualification to the knockout stage. Anthony Martial‘s penalty kick was enough to get the win in Belgrade in a tough environment as an inexperienced United side struggled to get going in attack.

As for Wolves, they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in Slovakia as they breathed new life into their Europa League campaign in Group K. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men now have two of their final three group games at home and will fancy their chances of extending their first European journey in almost 40 years.

Here’s a look at both games, with video and analysis of a very decent night for both clubs in Europe.

Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Man United

Man United should have led early but Scott McTominay nodded wide after a great free kick from Juan Mata. Partizan battled their way back into the game as the heavy pitch didn’t suit Martial and others.

Lingard hit the post in the first half as United looked dangerous on the break, but Partizan’s top goalscorer Sadiq also smashed the post as the game developed into an open encounter. Asano went close with an effort which flew wide but Brandon Williams won a penalty kick at the end of the first half which Martial dispatched to make it 1-0.

In the second half Seydouba Soumah went close as Marcus Rashford and Daniel James came on for the final 30 minutes. Williams looked to have handled the ball but the referee waved away calls from the home fans as they continued to appeal for penalty kicks.

Sadiq flashed a shot wide as Partizan pushed a late leveller but Sergio Romero saved Asano’s effort and Bibras Natcho fired just over as a young United side held on for a big win away from home. The win was United’s first victory away from home in 12 games in all competitions.

Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves

Wolves went 1-0 down early as Andraz Sporar put Slovan ahead, as he raced clear and smashed home at the near post past Rui Patricio.

A poor start for Wolves in Slovakia.

The home side were fairly comfortable until the final 30 minutes when Wolves equalized as Romain Saiss had a shot from distance which somehow went in.

Slovan’s goalkeeper Dominik Greif will not want to see this one again.

After that it was all Wolves and they took the lead from the penalty spot just five minutes after equalizing.

Jimenez was pushed to the ground in the box and the Mexican striker picked himself up to slot home the winner as Willy Boly came close to adding another.

Substitute Diogo Jota was sent off late on as he picked up a second yellow for a foul on Slovan captain Vasil Bozhikov, but Wolves held on for a crucial victory in their quest to reach the knockout rounds.

Man United boss Solskjaer hails Harry Kane

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Roy Keane had a simple solution to solve Manchester United’s struggles: Sign Harry Kane.

It appears Man United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be more than happy to do so, and why wouldn’t he be?

Speaking as an analyst for our partners Sky Sports in the UK last weekend, Keane didn’t beat about the bush when he suggested that United should just go out and buy Kane.

Solskjaer was asked about those comments and is clearly a huge fan of the Tottenham and England star.

“Roy’s quite straightforward, isn’t he? For us, it’s working hard. Getting Anthony back is going to be a massive boost for us and I’m sure when Anthony comes back that’ll help Marcus (Rashford) as well,” Solskjaer said. “With the forwards we’ve got, with the pace and the skills, I’m looking forward to the next few weeks. There aren’t many (Robert) Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They’re like (Alan) Shearer, (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy – fantastic goalscorers. Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He’s one of the best, but he’s a Tottenham player.”

Reading between the lines here, here’s what it sounds like Solskjaer is saying.

‘We would absolutely love to sign Harry Kane. We have a few very different forwards in Rashford and Martial who would compliment a center forward like Kane perfectly. After losing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, you owe me a few strikers, Mr. Woodward. And if you’re listening, please ready that checkbook. We need to sign Kane.’

It would take a monster bid from anyone, let alone United, to sign Kane. The Spurs academy product is under contract until 2023 and seems perfectly happy leading Spurs, but the allure of being the player to wake up a sleeping giant has certainly intrigued players of his caliber in the past.

Remember, this is purely Solskjaer responding to questions about a suggestion from one of his former Man United teammates due to their lack of potency in attack so far this season. But Solskajer’s answer is intriguing and Tottenham’s fans are probably raising an eyebrow or two.

Kane is unlikely to move away from Spurs anytime soon but if he did, surely United would be right at the top of his list as he could play alongside the likes of Rashford, Martial and Daniel James in an exciting, young attack. It would also depend on the Red Devils being back in the top four and this young side progressing as Solskjaer hopes they will.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and others are likely to come calling for Kane too, but United could pay the transfer fee and wages and now they’ve sorted out their defense, they need a talisman to score the goals to lead them back to glory.

Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Frank Lampard has been heaping praise on USMNT winger Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic, 21, made his UEFA Champions League debut for Chelsea away at Ajax on Wednesday, coming off the bench for the final 25 minutes and totally swinging the game in the favor of the Premier League team.

He must be pushing hard to start at Burnley this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

In his best minutes yet for Chelsea since his $73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Pulisic caused havoc on the left flank in Amsterdam and set up Michy Batshuayi for the late winner to give the Blues control of Group H as they jumped above Ajax to top the group.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lampard reserved special praise for Pulisic and revealed he’s been shutting out media speculation about why the American hadn’t been playing more at the start of the season.

“You have to give Christian huge credit because he looked so lively when he came on and the assist is just as important as the finish. The fact that a substitute scored makes me so happy because it’s not easy when you’re picking a similar team every week,” Lampard said. “I’ve tried to shut my ears to a lot of the outside talk because there’s a lot said. I understand his quality, his young age and the fact it’s a big move for him. He wants to know what I want from him, what the Premier League is like and that’s not always an easy ride but we’ve stayed calm and kept looking at the big picture.”

Pulisic has now taken his chance in three straight games off the bench after a run of matches which saw him fail to have any minutes.

Against Southampton he came on for his first Premier League minutes in over a month to set up Batshuayi for a late goal and he then came on against Newcastle last weekend to totally swing the game in Chelsa’s favor as he came close to scoring, set up Tammy Abraham for what looked to be a clear goal and played an influential role in their game-winner.

Things have turned around very quickly for Pulisic at Chelsea and is happy, smiling and is being lauded by Chelsea’s fans and his teammates. Lampard was previously critical of Pulisic’s training and did urge for caution as the American settled into life in England.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Willian all playing key roles so far in Lampard’s attack, the Pennsylvanian youngster is doing all he can to get a start in attacking midfield role.

That start, his first in the PL since Aug. 31, could come at Burnley on Saturday and that will be a physical, demanding test for the young winger.

After a disappointing few weeks on the bench, Pulisic said he would get his head down and work hard to get back into this Chelsea team.

That’s exactly what he is doing.

Live, Europa League: Man United, Wolves, Arsenal in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 24, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, as Wolves and Man United face tricky tests away from home and Arsenal have a winnable home match.

Man United make seven changes for their trip to Belgrade to play Partizan in Group L, as the likes of David De Gea and Marcus Rashford rested with DDG not even on the bench. Youngsters James Garner and Brandon Williams start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side who have four points from their first two games of the group stage. Anthony Martial returns to the starting lineup in a huge boost for Solskjaer.

In Group K Wolves make five changes with Kilman, Vinagre, Gibbs-White, Doherty and Saiss coming into the team. Nuno Espirito Santo clearly has one eye on Sunday’s trip to Newcastle in the Premier League but Raul Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone remain up top.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal have won both of their opening group stage games and the likes of Bellerin and Holding will again feature as they continue their long recoveries from injury.

Elsewhere Rangers head to Porto, Celtic host Lazio and Roma play Borussia Monchengladbach in some tasty looking clashes across Europe.

Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off across two windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Early games (kick off time, 12:55 p.m. ET)

Partizan Belgrade v. Manchester United
AZ Alkmaar v. Astana
Qarabag v. APOEL Nicosia
Young Boys v. Feyenoord
FC Porto v. Glasgow Rangers
CSKA Moscow v. Ferencvaros
Ludogorets v. Espanyol
Gent v. Wolfsburg
St Etienne v. Oleksandriya
Istanbul Basaksehir v. RZ Pellets WAC
Roma v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Besiktas v. Braga
Slovan Bratislava v. Wolves

Late games (3 p.m. ET)

Sevilla v. Dudelange
Dynamo Kiev v. FC Copenhagen
Malmo v. FC Lugano
Getafe v. Basel
Trabzonspor v. Krasnodar
PSV v. Linz ASK
Sporting Lisbon v. Rosenborg
Celtic v. Lazio
Rennes v. Cluj
Arsenal v. Vitoria
Frankfurt v. Standard Liege