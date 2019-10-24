Report: Vlatko Andonovski to be new USWNT head coach

Roy Keane had a simple solution to solve Manchester United’s struggles: Sign Harry Kane.
It appears Man United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be more than happy to do so, and why wouldn’t he be?
Speaking as an analyst for our partners Sky Sports in the UK last weekend, Keane didn’t beat about the bush when he suggested that United should just go out and buy Kane.
Solskjaer was asked about those comments and is clearly a huge fan of the Tottenham and England star.
“Roy’s quite straightforward, isn’t he? For us, it’s working hard. Getting Anthony back is going to be a massive boost for us and I’m sure when Anthony comes back that’ll help Marcus (Rashford) as well,” Solskjaer said. “With the forwards we’ve got, with the pace and the skills, I’m looking forward to the next few weeks. There aren’t many (Robert) Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They’re like (Alan) Shearer, (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy – fantastic goalscorers. Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He’s one of the best, but he’s a Tottenham player.”
Reading between the lines here, here’s what it sounds like Solskjaer is saying.
‘We would absolutely love to sign Harry Kane. We have a few very different forwards in Rashford and Martial who would compliment a center forward like Kane perfectly. After losing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, you owe me a few strikers, Mr. Woodward. And if you’re listening, please ready that checkbook. We need to sign Kane.’
It would take a monster bid from anyone, let alone United, to sign Kane. The Spurs academy product is under contract until 2023 and seems perfectly happy leading Spurs, but the allure of being the player to wake up a sleeping giant has certainly intrigued players of his caliber in the past.
Remember, this is purely Solskjaer responding to questions about a suggestion from one of his former Man United teammates due to their lack of potency in attack so far this season. But Solskajer’s answer is intriguing and Tottenham’s fans are probably raising an eyebrow or two.
Kane is unlikely to move away from Spurs anytime soon but if he did, surely United would be right at the top of his list as he could play alongside the likes of Rashford, Martial and Daniel James in an exciting, young attack. It would also depend on the Red Devils being back in the top four and this young side progressing as Solskjaer hopes they will.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and others are likely to come calling for Kane too, but United could pay the transfer fee and wages and now they’ve sorted out their defense, they need a talisman to score the goals to lead them back to glory.