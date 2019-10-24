Three things we learned from Atlanta-Philadelphia (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): Atlanta United topped the Philadelphia Union by a final score of 1-0 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, booking their return trip to the Eastern Conference final which they won in 2018 en route to lifting MLS Cup. Atlanta took an early lead through a delightful chip by Julian Gressel, set up by Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s 360-vision through ball (more on that in a moment), they never relinquished it, and Josef Martinez put the game away late. While the Five Stripes were far from their overwhelming, all-consuming selves on the scoreboard and stat sheet (just 12 shots, five on target), they allowed Philadelphia even less on the other end of the field (11 shots, three on target). Atlanta will host Toronto FC, in a matchup of the last three East champions and the last two MLS Cup winners, in the East final next Wednesday, Oct. 30.
[ MORE: Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic ]
Three things we learned
- A Pity-ful moment: It’s true that Pity’s first season in Atlanta has (far) fallen well short of what Miguel Almiron contributed in 2018, but that was always going to be an unfair measuring stick for the Argentine. After spending all regular season (and the first round of the playoffs) in and out of the lineup, Pity got the call on Thursday and delivered the goods. This is an assist you’re not supposed to see, but Pity saw it all the way.
- Don’t give Josef a glimpse. It’s too late: Good luck finding a finish better than this one from Josef. It couldn’t have been placed any better, whether higher or to the left, and there’s not a thing any goalkeeper in the world could have done to stop it. He had a few chances to find the back of the net in this one, and while he was largely wasteful on the night, he put the most difficult of all those chances away and showed once again that he can singlehandedly take over and change the course of a game, or an entire playoffs.
- Atlanta with a sense of control: Coming into the season, the biggest question following Frank De Boer‘s appointment as Tata Martino’s replacement revolved around the clash of playing styles of the respective sides. Early on, it was a total disaster as De Boer tried to force square pegs into round holes. Eventually, though, he relented a fair bit of control and met his players somewhere in the middle (though, still closer to their end of the spectrum). In a way, this year’s edition of ATLUTD might actually be better suited to navigate the playoffs en route to lifting MLS Cup (if not for LAFC standing in their way). There was a large measure of control and maturity to the way they finished off this game.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez
Goalscorers: Gressel (10′), Martinez (80′)
Like this:
Like Loading...
Canada moved into sixth place among CONCACAF nations in the FIFA rankings, putting it on track to compete for a World Cup berth in the North and Central American and Caribbean region.
Following a 2-0 victory over the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League match at Toronto, Canada rose six places to 69th in the world, passing El Salvador, which fell from 72nd to 73rd. The Canadians play the U.S. again on Nov. 15 at Orlando, Florida.
[ MORE: Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic ]
The top six CONCACAF teams in next June’s rankings will play for three World Cup berths during qualifying from September 2020 through September 2021, known as the hexagonal. All the other teams in the region will compete for the right to meet the fourth-place team in the hex in a playoff. The playoff winner will play a nation from another region for a spot in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Mexico leads the region and moved up one place to 11th in the world, according to September rankings announced Thursday. The U.S. dropped two spots to 23rd and is followed in the region by Jamaica (45), Costa Rica (47) and Honduras (63).
Strap yourself in for another wild night of 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs action, as each the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals are set to wrap up Thursday night.
One of Thursday’s two games features the defending champions, while the other features this year’s championship favorites taking on their crosstown rivals and the biggest
ego star to ever grace MLS.
[ MORE: Live scores, box scores, stats ]
First up, Josef Martinez and no. 2 Atlanta United will host no. 3 Philadelphia Union (8 p.m. ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta failed to be Philadelphia in either of the sides’ two regular-season meetings this year, drawing 1-1 at home back in March and losing 3-1 away in August.
Then, it’s The Big One, El Trafico, Round 3: Los Angeles FC hosting LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET). Carlos Vela versus Zlatan Ibrahimovic. New money versus old money. The second-year juggernaut versus the league’s all-time legacy club. LAFC are yet to beat the Galaxy in five tries since joining MLS. Will tonight be the night, or will the Galaxy ruin the greatest statistical (regular) season in MLS history?
Last night’s conference semifinals saw Toronto FC go on the road and knock off New York City FC, the top seed in the East, with a late goal from the penalty spot; Seattle Sounders ended Real Salt Lake’s season — and Nick Rimando’s career — with a 2-0 victory at CenturyLink Field.
Check back on PST following tonight’s final whistles for a full recap and analysis as the conference final round gets set.
MADRID (AP) Barcelona’s rescheduled El Clasico match against Real Madrid looks set to go ahead on Dec. 18.
[ MORE: Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic ]
The Spanish league said Thursday that is appealing to sports authorities and ordinary courts to rule on whether the clubs and Spanish federation followed correct procedures to reschedule the match, which was originally set to be played this Saturday but was moved because Catalan separatists are planning another large rally in Barcelona.
The league is objecting to playing the game on a weekday — Dec. 18 is a Wednesday — because of lower TV ratings but said it will not ask for the game to be put on hold while a decision is made.
The ruling is expected to take months, meaning it will come long after the game is played.
[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines: Week 10 ]
The league said it didn’t ask for a stay on the match because that would only “generate uncertainty among fans in Spain and across the world” who want to see the game.
The league wanted the match to be played on Dec. 7, a Saturday, to better suit TV rights holders. In addition, Copa del Rey matches are scheduled for Dec. 18, and the Club World Cup will already be underway in Qatar.
Disaster averted, but only just barely.
[ EUROPA LEAGUE: Man United, Wolves seal key Europa League wins ]
Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Arsenal were anything but convincing against fourth-place Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, but in the end it matters very little as Unai Emery‘s side came from behind twice before snatching a stoppage-time winner at the Emirates Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur academy product Marcus Edwards, who moved from north London to Portugal this summer, scored the game’s opening goal in the 8th minute. Arsenal equalized through Gabriel Martinelli just after the half-hour mark, but a bit of woeful possession and counter-attack defending saw the Gunners concede again just four minutes later.
The score remained 2-1 until the final 10 minutes, at which point the Nicolas Pepe show began, mercifully for Arsenal.
The victory sees Arsenal keep their 100-percent record alive in Group F play, with three wins from three games. Halfway through the group stage, they lead second-place Eintracht Frankfurt by three points and have a six-point advantage on third-place Standard Liege.
Other notable Europa League results
Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Manchester United — FULL RECAP
Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers — FULL RECAP
Porto 1-1 Rangers
Celtic 2-1 Lazio
Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange
Ludogorets 0-1 Espanyol
Getafe 0-1 Basel
Roma 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Standard Liege
Saint-Etienne 1-1 Olexandriya