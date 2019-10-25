More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Aston Villa’s Luiz earns Brazil call-up

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
Douglas Luiz’s strong start for Aston Villa hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 21-year-old attacker earned his first call-up Friday to the Brazil Men’s National Team for a pair of friendly matches in November. Brazil will face Argentina on November 15 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and then South Korea on November 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Luiz, a former member of Brazil’s Under-20 team, has two goals in three Premier League starts this season, as he’s battled a couple of injuries along the way. However, even without goals and assists, Luiz has shown that he’s good enough to play, and compete, at a Premier League level.

With Neymar out injured yet again, Luiz now has an opportunity to stake his claim to a roster spot in the future under manager Tite.

Its also a big boost for Aston Villa in their recruitment, to tell future players that they could play with a member of the Brazilian National Team.

Suarez, Cavani set to play for Uruguay in friendly v Hungary

Associated PressOct 25, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are set to return for Uruguay in a friendly game against Hungary in November.

Both men missed two games against Peru in October as they recovered from injuries.

All 24 players named by coach Oscar Tabarez on Friday do not play in Uruguay.

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out because of muscle injury he picked playing for Atletico Madrid this week.

Uruguay faces Hungary on Nov. 15 at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest. The country’s soccer body is yet to pick an opponent for another friendly on Nov. 19.

Squad:

Goakeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Campana (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Inter Milan), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Fiorentina), Bruno Mendez (Corinthians), Mathias Suarez (Montpellier).

Midfielders: Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Brian Lozano (Santos Laguna), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Giorgian de Arrasacaeta (Flamengo), Gaston Pereiro (PSV), Diego Laxalt (Torino).

Strikers: Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Darwin Nunez (Almeria), Brian Rodriguez (Los Angeles FC), Maximilano Gomez (Valencia).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Rodgers: 9 goals is “incredible”

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Brendan Rodgers was criticized by some after leaving Celtic midseason for Leicester City. On Friday, he proved pretty much all the doubters that he was right for the job, and may actually be the best UK-born coach in the Premier League.

Rodgers team was prepared and confident, and Leicester City took Southampton to the sword with a 9-0 win on the road. It was the performance of the season, bigger than any Man City win or even Wolverhampton and Norwich’s wins over Man City, as the 9-0 result set Premier League records.

“[It was] a brilliant performance,” Rodgers told LCFC TV. “We obviously started the game very well, went in front, and they obviously had the man sent off, but how we worked that, in terms of how to play… we speak about that, in terms of strategy. If we ever go down to 10 men, how the game looks and how it works, and we’ve seen that away at Burnley at the end of last season and then we’ve had it twice now this season and we’ve capitalized on it very well.

“It’s a mentality to playing against 10 men, but also it’s a tactical idea and the players performed and executed that to a really, really high level. We looked a very good side, [a] very composed side tonight, and a very exciting team. To score nine goals in a Premier League game is incredible.”

Its a well deserved performance for Leicester City, a team that has been building and growing all season with a great mix of youth – like Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes, as well as experience – Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.

Some Leicester City players reacted to the win after the game on social media.

Hasenhuttl takes “full responsibility” for heavy defeat

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Southampton’s historic defeat at home against Leicester City has the team in serious danger of being relegated for yet another season.

From the start against Leicester, Southampton were not ready or prepared to play, and it showed as the Foxes demolished the Saints, 9-0. After the game, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl shielded his players from criticism and took the blame for the performance.

“I take full responsibility for what happened today,” Hasenhüttl stated, via Southampton’s website. “Very, very bad performance, that’s it. What happens now is that we must immediately try and bring the heads back up. We are all down.

“One thing I must say is that the fans that stayed until the end, because it was not easy to watch this game for anybody associated with Southampton Football Club, I must say thank you to them, because they were fantastic.

Southampton had no answer for Leicester City’s waves of attacks, especially down Leicester City’s left wing, and they failed to regroup after allowing three goals in the first 20 minutes of the match.

“I can only put my head, as the captain, in front of the team, and say the only thing that matters now is what we do going forward,” midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg said after the game.

“We can never, ever let something happen like this happen again. I don’t want to talk – I can only apologise. It’s very embarrassing and it’s very difficult for the whole team, but we are the ones to blame. You need to blame us, we need to take it. The only thing I can say to the fans is I’m sorry.”

Hopefully for Southampton, this is the moment when the team can come together and work hard through the rest of the season to avoid relegation.

How social media reacted to Leicester City’s historic win

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

Leicester City’s incredible 9-0 win over Southampton set multiple records in the process as Leicester City ran riot.

Fans across the world watched as the Foxes scores goal, after goal, after goal against a hapless Southampton side. Many reactions came in as both Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks.

Heres a look at some of the top highlights and reaction on social media:

 

 

 

 