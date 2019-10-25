Aston Villa’s Luiz earns Brazil call-up

Douglas Luiz’s strong start for Aston Villa hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The 21-year-old attacker earned his first call-up Friday to the Brazil Men’s National Team for a pair of friendly matches in November. Brazil will face Argentina on November 15 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and then South Korea on November 19 in the United Arab Emirates.
Luiz, a former member of Brazil’s Under-20 team, has two goals in three Premier League starts this season, as he’s battled a couple of injuries along the way. However, even without goals and assists, Luiz has shown that he’s good enough to play, and compete, at a Premier League level.
With Neymar out injured yet again, Luiz now has an opportunity to stake his claim to a roster spot in the future under manager Tite.
Its also a big boost for Aston Villa in their recruitment, to tell future players that they could play with a member of the Brazilian National Team.