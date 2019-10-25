At the half: Leicester scores 5 on ten-man Southampton

More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Leicester scores 5 on ten-man Southampton

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Playing on the road, in rainy, windy conditions, appears to be no problem for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

Through the first 20 minutes of its match against Southampton, Leicester City has absolutely mauled the hosts, scoring three times on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium. To add insult to injury, Southampton left back Ryan Bertrand was shown a straight red card for a high boot into the shin of Leicester City’s Ayoze Perez. The tackle wasn’t noticed in the moment, but VAR caught it and referee Andre Mariner sent Bertrand for an early shower.

Later in the first half, Leicester City scored again as Perez fired a strike in to add to Southampton’s misery. To add the icing on Leicester City’s cake, Jamie Vardy scored just a minute before halftime.

Heres a look at all the first half highlights, including goals from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans, and Ayoze Perez, along with the red card.

 

Leicester City smash Southampton for 9 goals

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Leicester City played like a club that knew it would jump into second place in the Premier League with a win. Southampton, simultaneously, played like a team with a first-class ticket to the Championship.

It was a blowout from early on, as a ruthless Leicester City thrashed ten-man Southampton, 9-0, on Friday at Southampton’s home stadium, St. Mary’s. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy each scored a hat-trick and left back Ben Chilwell scored and assisted on two others.

The contrast between the two clubs couldn’t have been more stark. Leicester City in the ascendency, supremely confident and ready to play in the cold, rainy, and windy conditions. Meanwhile, Southampton, and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, looked shellshocked as the Saints leaked goal after goal.

3 things we learned

1. Leicester City is for real: It’s still very early in the season, but this match in the cold and rain of Southampton proves one thing. Leicester City can get up for both the big games and the relegation scraps. Facing a Southampton team that was desperate for a win, Leicester City mowed them down with precision and clinical counter attacks.

2. Is Hasenhuttl still the answer?: Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived at Southampton with the squad in the relegation zone and expertly pulled them to safety by season’s end. Now, Saints find themselves in the same spot, only this time its with Hasenhuttl in charge. There’s still time to turn things around but it’s not looking good.

3. Barnes/Chilwell combination: For nearly the entire match, Leicester City’s attacks came down the left wing. This included stellar combination play between the 22-year-old Chilwell and 21-year-old Harvey Barnes in midfield. Keep an eye on these two as their chemistry continues to improve.

This story will be updated.

Pepe: I hope to play more with Auba, Lacazette

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT
Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe may have had his breakout moment on Thursday after scoring two tremendous free kicks to lead Arsenal to victory.

The two Pepe strikes off the bench helped Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Vitoria SC of Portugal, overcoming a 2-1 deficit and a performance that seemed heading towards defeat at home. It’s been a struggle for Pepe early on in London, as he admitted in an interview with the Telegraph, but things could be turning around as Pepe adjusts to life in the Premier League.

It certainly helped Arsenal and Pepe that Alexandre Lacazette returned from an siz-week ankle injury and played 75 minutes on Thursday, and with Pepe getting regular Premier League minutes with teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it’s only a matter of time before we see a Pepe-Laca-Auba trio up front, which could be a top-3 Premier League attack on paper.

“We have played very little together but we get on well, we are all French [speaking], Pepe said of Aubameyang and Lacazette. For us, it is to understand each other. I hope we will play more together.

“As soon as I arrived they [Lacazette and Aubameyang] helped me. I talked a lot to them. Matteo [Guendouzi] too. I also manage to talk to the other players because it is important to learn the language to communicate with everyone.

Later in the interview, Pepe added what could be the most important aspect of his adjustment: the trust and blessing of his manager, Unai Emery. The Spaniard has come under a lot of scrutiny this season with Arsenal struggling at both ends of the pitch, but Emery has never wavered in his faith of Pepe. In 12 matches for Arsenal so far, Pepe has three goals and three assists in all competitions, including the two against Vitoria. The speedy French-born, Ivory Coast International looks to finally be finding the confidence and form that made him one of the top goal scorers in Ligue 1 last season, and what helped him become a high profile transfer to Arsenal in the first place.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger used to comment that it takes at least six months for a player to settle into the Premier League, so fans will have to stay patient as Pepe continues to adapt. However, with the breakneck speed of the Premier League, Pepe could be able to take his game to new heights.

Southampton v. Leicester City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Leicester City can go second in the Premier League with a win over challenging Southampton at St. Mary’s on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Foxes’ 17 points are good enough for third in the league, and Brendan Rodgers would love to put a little more pressure on his Top Four rivals with a win away to Saints.

Southampton, for its part, is 17th with just eight points on the season. A home win would be a boon considering the opponents heading into the next international break: Man City and Everton.

LINEUPS

Southampton

Leicester City

Houston Dynamo hires U.S. U-20 coach Tab Ramos

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT
The Houston Dynamo has found its new coach in longtime U.S. U-20 boss and MLS veteran Tab Ramos.

Ramos, 53, takes over a Dynamo team which missed the playoffs due largely to its moribund 2-15 record away from home.

He led the U-20s to the 2013 World Cup, the only time his men failed to advance past the group stage. The U.S. U-20s went to the quarterfinals in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and Ramos helped develop talents like Tyler Adams, Zack Steffen, Josh Sargent, and Sergino Dest.

From HoustonDynamo.com:

“I’m excited to join the Houston Dynamo organization and I’m looking forward to the challenge of leading this group of players,” Ramos said. “This is a club that has winning in its DNA, a club with a clear vision for the future centered around development and a team-first mentality, and Houston is a city that has tremendous untapped potential as a soccer market, both on and off the field. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Uruguay-born midfielder earned 81 caps for the USMNT on the heels of a career at North Carolina State where he was three-time All-American. He’d play club soccer in the U.S., Spain, and Mexico, including a promotion run with Real Betis. He was the 1994 CONCACAF Player of the Year.