More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Kyusung Gong/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even for him, Zlatan’s post-loss comments too much

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
1 Comment

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of, if not the most entertaining player to ever grace MLS, but there was no grace in his exit if Wednesday’s loss to LAFC was his final bow.

Sure he was good on the field — of course he was — with a goal and an assist and another called back in the LA Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to LAFC which underscored the gulf between the rivals.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

But a direct final whistle exit followed by a crotch grab to a trash-talking fan when he left the field and a less than classy interview tarnished what should’ve been an all-timer of an MLS Cup Playoff game between two new and sincere rivals.

One of the things that makes Zlatan a treat, aside from the freakish, creative, and powerful talent, is his audacious quotes and laughably high ego. Few get away with it, but Ibrahimovic generally gets a shrug or a laugh.

But when asked whether he’ll be returning to the team for his 39th year on this earth, the Swedish star’s impishness was too dismissive and disrespectful even for his standards (and even if there was truth in some parts of what he said).

From NBCLosAngeles.com:

“This could be my last game. Let’s see what happens. Is that more important than who is winning the MLS [Cup]? Yes, yes it is,” later adding, “Imagine if I don’t play in the MLS. Who will you talk about then?”

“When you play, you want to get credit back for when you’re playing. … I did my best. I think everybody did their best. What happens next year, I don’t know. If I stay, I think for MLS it’s good because the whole world will watch it. If I don’t stay, nobody will remember what MLS is.”

There were other slights. He played down the raucous LAFC atmosphere by comparing it to “training for me” and calling the stadium “too small.” He asked if MLS had the money to resign him, and claimed he made both LAFC and Carlos Vela famous?

Few would’ve wanted or expected gracious loser Zlatan, but it’s one thing to John Lennon yourself as the most important thing in the league and another thing to trash it altogether.

It’s the sort of thing that makes you hope the 31-goal scorer doesn’t return — he’s been linked with Napoli — even though of course you’d prefer him return. The conversation Friday could’ve been about how the Galaxy wasted him with an inferior supporting cast to its standards, but instead there’s just a sour taste in our mouths.

He won’t care, and probably won’t spend another thought on it, but it’s distressing because Ibrahimovic was (is?) very good for MLS and reports of his positive off-field contributions to the Galaxy club were not alien at all. If this is his exit and plays a role in how he’s remembered, that’s too bad.

Judge dismisses New Balance case against Liverpool

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool picked up a win between its Champions League defeat of Genk and weekend visit from Tottenham Hotspur, and a new look is headed for Anfield.

The Reds’ court battle against current uniform supplier New Balance has been won by the Premier League giant, who now has the green light to turn on its record deal with Nike.

[ MORE: Pulisic may start at Burnley ]

New Balance had a clause in the contract to match any competitor’s offer at the expiration of the current deal.

The company announced a “strong belief” that they had properly matched Nike’s rich offer, but Liverpool contended that “New Balance could not match the American rival’s offer in relation to the marketing and distribution of Liverpool products.”

Pulisic “in strong contention” to start at Burnley

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Frank Lampard says Christian Pulisic is “in strong contention” for a start at Burnley after a pair of game-changing sub performances for Chelsea (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

American star Pulisic stole the ball that led to Chelsea’s winner last weekend versus Newcastle, and assisted Michy Batshuayi‘s decisive goal in the Champions League at Ajax.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Now to Turf Moor, where the bruises are as plentiful as the possession. Will Pulisic get into the XI?

“The way he’s played he deserves a starting place regularly in the last few weeks but so do others and that’s what I keep saying, it’s a nice problem that I have,” Lampard said. “It’s brilliant that he’s coming on and making the impact that he’s making and of course he’ll get his starts. It’s the reason he’s here.

“But we’ve got Callum Hudson-Odoi who’s top class against Newcastle last week at home. In terms of creation, Willian I think I kinda declared him our best player in the great patch that we had over four or five games. They are good options for me and Christian is getting stronger and more in the groove, and you keep seeing it with players, some you have to give them a bit of time, the young players. But he’s playing well so he’s certainly in strong contention.”

There could be a place for Michy Batshuayi or Reece James in the Starting XI as Lampard eyes rotation for the Blues’ third match in just over a week.

The Blues have taken advantage of a promising run of fixtures to climb into the Top Four on 17 points, and that run continues with Burnley, Watford, and Crystal Palace. Cup fixtures with Manchester United and Ajax are mixed in, so Saturday may present a prime chance to start Pulisic in a PL match and use his favored vets at midweek.

Burnley, meanwhile, saw a four-match unbeaten run end at Leicester City. The scrappy top-half Clarets are 1W-2D-1L in their last four trips to Stamford Bridge.

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley: OUT —  Danny Drinkwater, Johann Berg Gudmundsson. QUESTIONABLE — Chris Wood. PROBABLE —Ashley Barnes, Jack Cork.

Chelsea: OUT — Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Andreas Christensen. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Probable lineups

Burnley: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, Brady, Westwood, Hendrick, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi.

What they’re saying

Sean Dyche on Lampard’s performance at Chelsea: “A lot is made of the young players and they are doing really well but there is some really good players around them. If you look at that squad on paper. It is not like he went into a group of novice hurdlers, but he is adding to that and adding his own way as to how he wants the team to perform. You could see the pressing lines and the energy and the sharpness.”

Lampard on the Turf Moor challenge: “It’s a tough place to go. They have a strong way of playing, they are well drilled. They can give you big problems. It is a tough match. You have to respect the teams you play, it will be a physical battle.”

Prediction

Another tough, contested, but ultimately victorious days for the in-form Blues. There will be a scare at some point, but Chelsea finds a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

Bradley tells reporter “Get lost” in on-field television interview

Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Adrenaline, man, it can get you.

A heated rivalry took a lot out of both teams, and LAFC coach Bob Bradley was in no mood for anything but positivity after a 5-3 win over the LA Galaxy on Friday.

Asked by ESPN reporter Sebastian Salazar about Vela’s outstanding game in relation to some of his previous big game performances, Bradley tore into the reporter for asking about it.

[ MORE: Match recap | Disrespectful Zlatan ]

Bradley criticized Salazar’s line of questioning, asking “Who asked those questions?” before telling the reporter twice to “Get lost” and walking away from the interview.

It was an ornery and unnecessary response from a respected coach who’s usually able to control himself. Maybe it’s all the LAFC black that’s made him embrace some sort of villain role, but it wasn’t cool.

Unfortunately for Bradley, a USMNT legend coming off an incredible season, Salazar brought the “#receipts.”

Bradley himself asked those questions of Vela’s big game acumen, and Salazar was simply inviting the coach to say his star had answered all doubters.

It was a grooved pitch down the heart of the plate. And Bradley threw his bat at the pitcher.

 

Three things we learned from LAFC-LA Galaxy (video)

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 25, 2019, 12:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less): If at first (and second and third and fourth and fifth) you don’t succeed, try try again. Los Angeles FC, on their sixth time of asking, have finally beaten the LA Galaxy and did so in the highest-stakes meeting of the LA rivals — Thursday’s Western Conference semifinal at Banc of California Stadium, by the final score of 5-3. The game, as it tends to do when these sides meet, swung wildly in all directions. LAFC went 2-0 up through Carlos Vela, but it was 2-1 less than 60 seconds later. Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up the Galaxy’s first goal and scored their second just before the hour mark. Diego Rossi and Adama Diomande hit back in quick succession in the 66th and 68th minutes. Rolf Feltscher drew the Galaxy back to within a goal in the 77th, but Diomande put the game to bed three minutes later. Built up as the most hyped game in recent, if not all of, MLS history, LAFC versus LA Galaxy lived up to and surpassed the hype once again.

[ MORE: Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic ]

Three things we learned

  • Big game, big stars: Vela showed up early and often, while Ibrahimovic arrived fashionably late and with a bit of assistance up the stairs to the main level of the party. Vela was sensational and highly influential once everyone in Black and Gold found their footing after a rocky opening 10 minutes.

There was also this stunning through ball from Ibrahimovic to set up Cristian Pavon for the Galaxy’s first goal. That was just about it from the big Swede, though, as he was forced deeper and deeper into midfield to get on the ball. Vela and Rossi were involved in absolutely everything, from winning the ball back on the press, to springing the counter-attacks, to setting up goals and finishing them off. At the end of the day, the youth and mobility of LAFC’s stars won out against the mega-stardom of the Galaxy’s main man.

  • VAR (What is it good for): It sure looks like Brian Rodriguez is narrowly offside as Latif Blessing, who impacted this game in a dozen different ways, plays the through ball prior to Rodriguez setting up the easiest goal of Vela’s season. It’s close, no doubt about it, but what better time than a decisive moment in a pivotal playoff game to make sure the call is correct with 100 percent certainty?

It should be noted that it’s always possible the camera angle paints a somewhat murky picture, but if video review is a tool made available so referees can get potentially missed calls correct, why not use it when you’ve got a potentially missed call that doesn’t require any interpretation of the rule?

  • Defense optional: If you expected anything different from these teams, given their previous five meetings which averaged — averaged — 4.8 goals per game, that is entirely your own fault. Defending has been the Galaxy’s achilles heel for going on five seasons now, so much so that the jokes almost aren’t even worth making anymore. They were always going to lose to LAFC at some point — it couldn’t go on forever — and it was almost certainly going to be largely down to their own incompetent defending, coupled with LAFC’s obvious brilliance, that did them in. LAFC were a far better defensive side in the regular season — much of that was always down to the amount of possession they held and their suffocating press, so it stands to reason they’ll be fine in the back half as these playoffs wear on. If, however, some of the goals LAFC conceded weren’t just a one-off, the final three games are suddenly far from the foregone conclusion they were 48 hours ago.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Carlos Vela

Goalscorers: Vela (16′, 40′), Pavon (41′), Ibrahimovic (55′), Rossi (66′), Diomande (68′, 80′), Feltscher (78′)