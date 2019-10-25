More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

How social media reacted to Leicester City’s historic win

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City’s incredible 9-0 win over Southampton set multiple records in the process as Leicester City ran riot.

Fans across the world watched as the Foxes scores goal, after goal, after goal against a hapless Southampton side. Many reactions came in as both Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks.

[READ: Leicester City smash Southampton]

Heres a look at some of the top highlights and reaction on social media:

 

 

 

 

Leicester City smashes Southampton for 9 goals

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City played like a club that knew it would jump into second place in the Premier League with a win. Southampton, simultaneously, played like a team with a first-class ticket to the Championship.

It was a blowout from early on, as a ruthless Leicester City thrashed ten-man Southampton, 9-0, on Friday at Southampton’s home stadium, St. Mary’s. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy each scored a hat-trick and left back Ben Chilwell scored and assisted on two others.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

With the win, Leicester City set a new record for the largest-margin of victory in the top division of English soccer in history, dating back to 1888. It was also Southampton’s biggest defeat in club history.

 

3 things we learned

1. Leicester City is for real: It’s still very early in the season, but this match in the cold and rain of Southampton proves one thing. Leicester City can get up for both the big games and the relegation scraps. Facing a Southampton team that was desperate for a win, Leicester City mowed them down with precision and clinical counter attacks.

2. Is Hasenhuttl still the answer?: Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived at Southampton with the squad in the relegation zone and expertly pulled them to safety by season’s end. Now, Saints find themselves in the same spot, only this time its with Hasenhuttl in charge. There’s still time to turn things around but it’s not looking good.

3. Barnes/Chilwell combination: For nearly the entire match, Leicester City’s attacks came down the left wing. This included stellar combination play between the 22-year-old Chilwell and 21-year-old Harvey Barnes in midfield. Keep an eye on these two as their chemistry continues to improve.

The contrast between the two clubs couldn’t have been more stark. Leicester City in the ascendency, supremely confident and ready to play in the cold, rainy, and windy conditions. Meanwhile, Southampton, and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, looked shellshocked as the Saints leaked goal after goal.

Leicester City went on the offensive early and often, and it quickly paid dividends to play with an attacking system on the road.

After some slick passing in the middle of the park in the 10th minute, the ball fell to Chilwell at the top of the box. His cross found Barnes open in the middle of the box, who’s strike was saved by Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn. However, Chilwell kept running while Southampton ball watched, and he easily slotted home. Moments later, referee Andre Mariner went to VAR to check a foul earlier in the buildup, and ended up showing a straight red card to Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand. Video replay showed Bertrand colliding studs up into Perez’s shin. The red card only exasperated the dire situation for Southampton.

In the 17th minute, Chilwell found space again down the left side and crossed into the middle. Jan Valery’s poor clearance fell right to the feet of Youri Tielemans, who couldn’t miss. One minute later, a one-two between Tielemans and Perez resulted in a third goal as Leicester City was running rampant.

Chilwell and Perez again combined for another goal, this time in the 40th minute, and then just before halftime, Chilwell set up Vardy with an easy header goal to put Leicester City up 5-0 at the break.

In the second half, Leicester City continued its pressure campaign, and it led to more goals.

Despite two Southampton changes at halftime, Perez and Vardy scored back-to-back goals in the 57th minute and 58th months to make it 7-0.

James Maddison fired home a terrific free kick goal in the 85th minute as Leicester City took its foot off the gas, and then Vardy secured his hat-trick after drawing, and then converting, a penalty kick.

With the win, Leicester City move into second place in the Premier League for the time being, until Chelsea and Man City have a chance to play and move ahead again. Meanwhile for Southampton, they sit in the relegation zone with just eight points from 10 games. A Norwich City win would drop Southampton to 19th place.


This story will be updated.

At the half: Leicester scores 5 on ten-man Southampton

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Playing on the road, in rainy, windy conditions, appears to be no problem for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

Through the first 20 minutes of its match against Southampton, Leicester City has absolutely mauled the hosts, scoring three times on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium. To add insult to injury, Southampton left back Ryan Bertrand was shown a straight red card for a high boot into the shin of Leicester City’s Ayoze Perez. The tackle wasn’t noticed in the moment, but VAR caught it and referee Andre Mariner sent Bertrand for an early shower.

[WATCH LIVE: Leicester City v. Southampton]

Later in the first half, Leicester City scored again as Perez fired a strike in to add to Southampton’s misery. To add the icing on Leicester City’s cake, Jamie Vardy scored just a minute before halftime.

Heres a look at all the first half highlights, including goals from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans, and Ayoze Perez, along with the red card.

 

Pepe: I hope to play more with Auba, Lacazette

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe may have had his breakout moment on Thursday after scoring two tremendous free kicks to lead Arsenal to victory.

The two Pepe strikes off the bench helped Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Vitoria SC of Portugal, overcoming a 2-1 deficit and a performance that seemed heading towards defeat at home. It’s been a struggle for Pepe early on in London, as he admitted in an interview with the Telegraph, but things could be turning around as Pepe adjusts to life in the Premier League.

It certainly helped Arsenal and Pepe that Alexandre Lacazette returned from an siz-week ankle injury and played 75 minutes on Thursday, and with Pepe getting regular Premier League minutes with teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it’s only a matter of time before we see a Pepe-Laca-Auba trio up front, which could be a top-3 Premier League attack on paper.

“We have played very little together but we get on well, we are all French [speaking], Pepe said of Aubameyang and Lacazette. For us, it is to understand each other. I hope we will play more together.

“As soon as I arrived they [Lacazette and Aubameyang] helped me. I talked a lot to them. Matteo [Guendouzi] too. I also manage to talk to the other players because it is important to learn the language to communicate with everyone.

Later in the interview, Pepe added what could be the most important aspect of his adjustment: the trust and blessing of his manager, Unai Emery. The Spaniard has come under a lot of scrutiny this season with Arsenal struggling at both ends of the pitch, but Emery has never wavered in his faith of Pepe. In 12 matches for Arsenal so far, Pepe has three goals and three assists in all competitions, including the two against Vitoria. The speedy French-born, Ivory Coast International looks to finally be finding the confidence and form that made him one of the top goal scorers in Ligue 1 last season, and what helped him become a high profile transfer to Arsenal in the first place.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger used to comment that it takes at least six months for a player to settle into the Premier League, so fans will have to stay patient as Pepe continues to adapt. However, with the breakneck speed of the Premier League, Pepe could be able to take his game to new heights.

Watch Live: Southampton v. Leicester City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City can go second in the Premier League with a win over challenging Southampton at St. Mary’s on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Foxes’ 17 points are good enough for third in the league, and Brendan Rodgers would love to put a little more pressure on his Top Four rivals with a win away to Saints.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Southampton, for its part, is 17th with just eight points on the season. A home win would be a boon considering the opponents heading into the next international break: Man City and Everton.

LINEUPS

Southampton

Leicester City