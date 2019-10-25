More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Visionhaus

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 9

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Monday’s Arsenal loss and a massive midweek of European football means this week’s Premier League club power rankings come hours before Week 10 begins.

Better late than never.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Watford — The Hornets simply must get their first win soon, with Bournemouth and Chelsea at home and Norwich City away before the international break.
Last week: 20
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Spurs
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

19. Norwich City — A decent draw, but the Canaries are wasting an electric season from Emiliano Buendia. His 27 successful dribbles trail only Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe, although perhaps his numbers are so high because he’s such a focus outside of Teemu Pukki.
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Bournemouth
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Manchester United

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — Speaking of wasted efforts, Pascal Gross is Top Five in the league in big chances created and key passes. Good effort in the loss at Villa, but the Seagulls would’ve wanted more.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Aston Villa
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Everton

17. Newcastle United — Decent effort at Chelsea, but the Magpies need to take advantage of road-weary Wolves (even without Fabian Schar).
Last week: 15
Season high: 15
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Chelsea
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

16. Southampton — Of Saints nine goals, only four have been assisted. Southampton’s passing in general needs to be much better, as Saints’ 74.4 percent passing is only better than Bournemouth and Burnley.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Wolves
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday v. Leicester City

15. West Ham United — There are clubs that bring their supporters pain because they don’t try or buy, and those that do. West Ham and Everton are both in that category, and the Irons brought nothing in a loss to the Toffees. Sad.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Everton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

14. Everton — The most infuriating batch of talent in the league delivered against West Ham, so I suppose we should expect them to underwhelm in what should be a straight-forward win at the Amex Stadium.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 14
Last match: Won 2-0 v. West Ham
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

13. Tottenham Hotspur — Will the Champions League win over Red Star and an extra day’s rest help Spurs get their season on track while kinda/sorta avenging the UCL final loss?
Last week: 13
Season high: 2
Season low: 13
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Liverpool

12. Manchester United — A much-improved performance from the players and tactical approach from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Red Devils fans hoping that maybe, just maybe, something good has taken root at Old Trafford.
Last week: 16
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Liverpool
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Norwich City

11. Burnley — Sean Dyche‘s scrappiest scrappers who ever scrapped.” Register the trademark.
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Leicester City
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea.

10. Wolves — Were in Slovakia on Thursday night. Now onto Newcastle on no rest. Trouble?
Last week: 7
Season high: 7
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Southampton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday at Newcastle

9. Bournemouth — Do better than two of the match’s three shots on target against one of three teams to have allowed 20-plus goals this season.
Last week: 8
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Watford

8. Aston Villa — Two-straight wins, unbeaten in three, and set for a visit to a Man City side with plenty of injuries who played during the week. What could go wrong? What could go wrong? Bueller?
Last week: 11
Season high: 8
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Brighton
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City

7. Arsenal — DYK? Arsenal now has three points from four away matches this season…
Last week: 4
Season high: 4
Season low: 7
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Sheffield United
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Crystal Palace

6. Crystal Palace — …Unfortunately, Arsenal is 3W-1D at home and hosting Palace. Maybe Wilfried Zaha will put on a proper audition?
Last week: 6
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Man City
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal

5. Sheffield United — Look, Chris Wilder‘s men deserve this spot, and it feels just as good to put them here. The best story in the Premier League so far this season.
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham United

4. Leicester City — It’s promising for the Foxes that beating plucky Burnley just seems like “ho-hum, that’s how it’s supposed to go.”
Last week: 5
Season high: 3
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Burnley
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Southampton

3. Man City — Too many injuries to key players given all the congestion still to come, but City can feel good that its UCL status is so safe.
Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-0 at Crystal Palace
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa

2. Chelsea — The Christian PulisicMichy Batshuayi chemistry is real and has been for some time. It’s a bonus Chelsea didn’t plan for given the transfer ban, and could help keep them in all competitions.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle United
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

1. Liverpool — Again, the fact that the Reds have such a big lead on the field even after drawing Manchester United, while also not being near their best in PL play, should be plenty of comfort to the Kop. Now when will they kick on? Spurs at home seems a nice moment for it.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Tottenham Hotspur

Houston Dynamo hires U.S. U-20 coach Tab Ramos

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT
The Houston Dynamo has found its new coach in longtime U.S. U-20 boss and MLS veteran Tab Ramos.

Ramos, 53, takes over a Dynamo team which missed the playoffs due largely to its moribund 2-15 record away from home.

[ MORE: El Trafico recap | Disrespectful Zlatan ]

He led the U-20s to the 2013 World Cup, the only time his men failed to advance past the group stage. The U.S. U-20s went to the quarterfinals in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and Ramos helped develop talents like Tyler Adams, Zack Steffen, Josh Sargent, and Sergino Dest.

From HoustonDynamo.com:

“I’m excited to join the Houston Dynamo organization and I’m looking forward to the challenge of leading this group of players,” Ramos said. “This is a club that has winning in its DNA, a club with a clear vision for the future centered around development and a team-first mentality, and Houston is a city that has tremendous untapped potential as a soccer market, both on and off the field. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Uruguay-born midfielder earned 81 caps for the USMNT on the heels of a career at North Carolina State where he was three-time All-American. He’d play club soccer in the U.S., Spain, and Mexico, including a promotion run with Real Betis. He was the 1994 CONCACAF Player of the Year.

Referees in Berlin to strike over violence at soccer games

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Soccer referees in Berlin are going on strike because of ongoing violence at games.

The Berlin soccer federation, known as the BFV, said Friday it has been informed by its referee committee that the officials are withdrawing their services this weekend from all games in the sixth division, the highest level in the German capital.

[ MORE: Pulisic may start at Burnley ]

“Violence on Berlin’s soccer fields has gone up this season compared to last season,” the referees said in a statement quoted on the BFV’s website. “After just a few match-days we have already recorded 109 incidents of violence and discrimination on Berlin soccer fields. In 53 cases the referee was the victim. These are alarming numbers. Action is needed, and a clear sign to stop.”

The refs are receiving support from league leader Sparta Lichtenberg.

“It’s about time someone bangs their fist on the table,” Lichtenberg president Werner Natalis told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper. “Lately I’ve seen again and again how referees are abused and almost physically attacked.”

It was unclear if Sunday’s 11th round of games would go ahead. Clubs had the option of agreeing on impartial officials from within their own ranks.

“In any case,” BFV spokesman Ralf Kisting said, “we won’t be making any referees available.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ciaran Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Rodri, Zinchenko out weeks as Man City hosts Aston Villa

Photo by Steven Paston/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
An injured champion and an under-the-radar promoted side promise intrigue as Aston Villa visits Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch Live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola announced that Rodri will be out until at least the international break in mid-November, while knee surgery for Oleksandr Zinchenko means the Ukranian will be out for 4-5 weeks.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Those are the latest blows for City, who is already missing influential center back Aymeric Laporte until the new year.

City has lost to Norwich City and Wolves this season, so they won’t be sleeping on a Villa side which has shown itself capable of challenging anyone.

Dean Smith‘s men have been within a goal of every team that’s trumped them this season, and influential midfielder Jack Grealish has come into his own as a crafty Premier League midfielder.

Injuries/suspensions

Manchester City: OUT —  Oleksandri Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri.

Aston Villa: OUT — Jota, James Chester.

Probable lineups

Manchester City: Ederson, Mendy, Otamendi, Stones, Cancelo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D. Silva, B. Silva, Sterling, Jesus.

Aston Villa: Heaton, Targett, Mings, Engels, Guilbert, Nakamba, McGinn, Hourihane, Grealish, El Ghazi, Wesley.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on thriving City star Raheem Sterling: “All the credit is to Raheem. We talk as a group, the quality of everyone helps the rest of the players. The credit is to him and the rest of the players. We dream of players getting better, month by month, season by season.”

Dean Smith on Villa’s homegrown hero Jack Grealish: “People thought that maybe [the captaincy] would be a burden for him, being a Villa fan, but from what I’ve seen he likes the responsibility and he thrives on it as well. He said to me that I haven’t seen the best of him yet.”

Prediction

On another day at another location, maybe you peg Villa to get a point or better. This City teams seems up for the challenge and the fully fit (aside from a black eye) John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi should show the way as long as they kicked the rust off at midweek. City 3-1.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
Matchweek 10 is here in the Premier League as the international break is finally over.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Norwich 1-3 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-2 Leicester – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Newcastle 1-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM