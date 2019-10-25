More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Rodgers: 9 goals is “incredible”

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Brendan Rodgers was criticized by some after leaving Celtic midseason for Leicester City. On Friday, he proved pretty much all the doubters that he was right for the job, and may actually be the best UK-born coach in the Premier League.

Rodgers team was prepared and confident, and Leicester City took Southampton to the sword with a 9-0 win on the road. It was the performance of the season, bigger than any Man City win or even Wolverhampton and Norwich’s wins over Man City, as the 9-0 result set Premier League records.

“[It was] a brilliant performance,” Rodgers told LCFC TV. “We obviously started the game very well, went in front, and they obviously had the man sent off, but how we worked that, in terms of how to play… we speak about that, in terms of strategy. If we ever go down to 10 men, how the game looks and how it works, and we’ve seen that away at Burnley at the end of last season and then we’ve had it twice now this season and we’ve capitalized on it very well.

“It’s a mentality to playing against 10 men, but also it’s a tactical idea and the players performed and executed that to a really, really high level. We looked a very good side, [a] very composed side tonight, and a very exciting team. To score nine goals in a Premier League game is incredible.”

Its a well deserved performance for Leicester City, a team that has been building and growing all season with a great mix of youth – like Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes, as well as experience – Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.

Some Leicester City players reacted to the win after the game on social media.

9-0. Ohhh what a nighttt🙌🏼💙

Suarez, Cavani set to play for Uruguay in friendly v Hungary

Associated PressOct 25, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are set to return for Uruguay in a friendly game against Hungary in November.

Both men missed two games against Peru in October as they recovered from injuries.

All 24 players named by coach Oscar Tabarez on Friday do not play in Uruguay.

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out because of muscle injury he picked playing for Atletico Madrid this week.

Uruguay faces Hungary on Nov. 15 at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest. The country’s soccer body is yet to pick an opponent for another friendly on Nov. 19.

Squad:

Goakeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Campana (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Inter Milan), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Fiorentina), Bruno Mendez (Corinthians), Mathias Suarez (Montpellier).

Midfielders: Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Brian Lozano (Santos Laguna), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Giorgian de Arrasacaeta (Flamengo), Gaston Pereiro (PSV), Diego Laxalt (Torino).

Strikers: Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Darwin Nunez (Almeria), Brian Rodriguez (Los Angeles FC), Maximilano Gomez (Valencia).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Hasenhuttl takes “full responsibility” for heavy defeat

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Southampton’s historic defeat at home against Leicester City has the team in serious danger of being relegated for yet another season.

From the start against Leicester, Southampton were not ready or prepared to play, and it showed as the Foxes demolished the Saints, 9-0. After the game, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl shielded his players from criticism and took the blame for the performance.

“I take full responsibility for what happened today,” Hasenhüttl stated, via Southampton’s website. “Very, very bad performance, that’s it. What happens now is that we must immediately try and bring the heads back up. We are all down.

“One thing I must say is that the fans that stayed until the end, because it was not easy to watch this game for anybody associated with Southampton Football Club, I must say thank you to them, because they were fantastic.

Southampton had no answer for Leicester City’s waves of attacks, especially down Leicester City’s left wing, and they failed to regroup after allowing three goals in the first 20 minutes of the match.

“I can only put my head, as the captain, in front of the team, and say the only thing that matters now is what we do going forward,” midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg said after the game.

“We can never, ever let something happen like this happen again. I don’t want to talk – I can only apologise. It’s very embarrassing and it’s very difficult for the whole team, but we are the ones to blame. You need to blame us, we need to take it. The only thing I can say to the fans is I’m sorry.”

Hopefully for Southampton, this is the moment when the team can come together and work hard through the rest of the season to avoid relegation.

How social media reacted to Leicester City’s historic win

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
Leicester City’s incredible 9-0 win over Southampton set multiple records in the process as Leicester City ran riot.

Fans across the world watched as the Foxes scores goal, after goal, after goal against a hapless Southampton side. Many reactions came in as both Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks.

[READ: Leicester City smash Southampton]

Leicester City smashes Southampton for 9 goals

By Daniel KarellOct 25, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Leicester City played like a club that knew it would jump into second place in the Premier League with a win. Southampton, simultaneously, played like a team with a first-class ticket to the Championship.

It was a blowout from early on, as a ruthless Leicester City thrashed ten-man Southampton, 9-0, on Friday at Southampton’s home stadium, St. Mary’s. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy each scored a hat-trick and left back Ben Chilwell scored and assisted on two others.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

With the win, Leicester City set a new record for the largest-margin of victory in the top division of English soccer in history, dating back to 1888. It was also Southampton’s biggest defeat in club history.

 

3 things we learned

1. Leicester City is for real: It’s still very early in the season, but this match in the cold and rain of Southampton proves one thing. Leicester City can get up for both the big games and the relegation scraps. Facing a Southampton team that was desperate for a win, Leicester City mowed them down with precision and clinical counter attacks.

2. Is Hasenhuttl still the answer?: Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived at Southampton with the squad in the relegation zone and expertly pulled them to safety by season’s end. Now, Saints find themselves in the same spot, only this time its with Hasenhuttl in charge. There’s still time to turn things around but it’s not looking good.

3. Barnes/Chilwell combination: For nearly the entire match, Leicester City’s attacks came down the left wing. This included stellar combination play between the 22-year-old Chilwell and 21-year-old Harvey Barnes in midfield. Keep an eye on these two as their chemistry continues to improve.

The contrast between the two clubs couldn’t have been more stark. Leicester City in the ascendency, supremely confident and ready to play in the cold, rainy, and windy conditions. Meanwhile, Southampton, and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, looked shellshocked as the Saints leaked goal after goal.

Leicester City went on the offensive early and often, and it quickly paid dividends to play with an attacking system on the road.

After some slick passing in the middle of the park in the 10th minute, the ball fell to Chilwell at the top of the box. His cross found Barnes open in the middle of the box, who’s strike was saved by Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn. However, Chilwell kept running while Southampton ball watched, and he easily slotted home. Moments later, referee Andre Mariner went to VAR to check a foul earlier in the buildup, and ended up showing a straight red card to Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand. Video replay showed Bertrand colliding studs up into Perez’s shin. The red card only exasperated the dire situation for Southampton.

In the 17th minute, Chilwell found space again down the left side and crossed into the middle. Jan Valery’s poor clearance fell right to the feet of Youri Tielemans, who couldn’t miss. One minute later, a one-two between Tielemans and Perez resulted in a third goal as Leicester City was running rampant.

Chilwell and Perez again combined for another goal, this time in the 40th minute, and then just before halftime, Chilwell set up Vardy with an easy header goal to put Leicester City up 5-0 at the break.

In the second half, Leicester City continued its pressure campaign, and it led to more goals.

Despite two Southampton changes at halftime, Perez and Vardy scored back-to-back goals in the 57th minute and 58th months to make it 7-0.

James Maddison fired home a terrific free kick goal in the 85th minute as Leicester City took its foot off the gas, and then Vardy secured his hat-trick after drawing, and then converting, a penalty kick.

With the win, Leicester City move into second place in the Premier League for the time being, until Chelsea and Man City have a chance to play and move ahead again. Meanwhile for Southampton, they sit in the relegation zone with just eight points from 10 games. A Norwich City win would drop Southampton to 19th place.


