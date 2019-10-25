More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Steven Paston/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

Rodri, Zinchenko out weeks as Man City hosts Aston Villa

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
An injured champion and an under-the-radar promoted side promise intrigue as Aston Villa visits Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch Live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola announced that Rodri will be out until at least the international break in mid-November, while knee surgery for Oleksandr Zinchenko means the Ukranian will be out for 4-5 weeks.

Those are the latest blows for City, who is already missing influential center back Aymeric Laporte until the new year.

City has lost to Norwich City and Wolves this season, so they won’t be sleeping on a Villa side which has shown itself capable of challenging anyone.

Dean Smith‘s men have been within a goal of every team that’s trumped them this season, and influential midfielder Jack Grealish has come into his own as a crafty Premier League midfielder.

Injuries/suspensions

Manchester City: OUT —  Oleksandri Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri.

Aston Villa: OUT — Jota, James Chester.

Probable lineups

Manchester City: Ederson, Mendy, Otamendi, Stones, Cancelo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D. Silva, B. Silva, Sterling, Jesus.

Aston Villa: Heaton, Targett, Mings, Engels, Guilbert, Nakamba, McGinn, Hourihane, Grealish, El Ghazi, Wesley.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on thriving City star Raheem Sterling: “All the credit is to Raheem. We talk as a group, the quality of everyone helps the rest of the players. The credit is to him and the rest of the players. We dream of players getting better, month by month, season by season.”

Dean Smith on Villa’s homegrown hero Jack Grealish: “People thought that maybe [the captaincy] would be a burden for him, being a Villa fan, but from what I’ve seen he likes the responsibility and he thrives on it as well. He said to me that I haven’t seen the best of him yet.”

Prediction

On another day at another location, maybe you peg Villa to get a point or better. This City teams seems up for the challenge and the fully fit (aside from a black eye) John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi should show the way as long as they kicked the rust off at midweek. City 3-1.

Referees in Berlin to strike over violence at soccer games

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Soccer referees in Berlin are going on strike because of ongoing violence at games.

The Berlin soccer federation, known as the BFV, said Friday it has been informed by its referee committee that the officials are withdrawing their services this weekend from all games in the sixth division, the highest level in the German capital.

“Violence on Berlin’s soccer fields has gone up this season compared to last season,” the referees said in a statement quoted on the BFV’s website. “After just a few match-days we have already recorded 109 incidents of violence and discrimination on Berlin soccer fields. In 53 cases the referee was the victim. These are alarming numbers. Action is needed, and a clear sign to stop.”

The refs are receiving support from league leader Sparta Lichtenberg.

“It’s about time someone bangs their fist on the table,” Lichtenberg president Werner Natalis told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper. “Lately I’ve seen again and again how referees are abused and almost physically attacked.”

It was unclear if Sunday’s 11th round of games would go ahead. Clubs had the option of agreeing on impartial officials from within their own ranks.

“In any case,” BFV spokesman Ralf Kisting said, “we won’t be making any referees available.”

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 25, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
Matchweek 10 is here in the Premier League as the international break is finally over.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Norwich 1-3 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-2 Leicester – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Watford 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Newcastle 1-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Judge dismisses New Balance case against Liverpool

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT
Liverpool picked up a win between its Champions League defeat of Genk and weekend visit from Tottenham Hotspur, and a new look is headed for Anfield.

The Reds’ court battle against current uniform supplier New Balance has been won by the Premier League giant, who now has the green light to turn on its record deal with Nike.

New Balance had a clause in the contract to match any competitor’s offer at the expiration of the current deal.

The company announced a “strong belief” that they had properly matched Nike’s rich offer, but Liverpool contended that “New Balance could not match the American rival’s offer in relation to the marketing and distribution of Liverpool products.”

Pulisic “in strong contention” to start at Burnley

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
Frank Lampard says Christian Pulisic is “in strong contention” for a start at Burnley after a pair of game-changing sub performances for Chelsea (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

American star Pulisic stole the ball that led to Chelsea’s winner last weekend versus Newcastle, and assisted Michy Batshuayi‘s decisive goal in the Champions League at Ajax.

Now to Turf Moor, where the bruises are as plentiful as the possession. Will Pulisic get into the XI?

“The way he’s played he deserves a starting place regularly in the last few weeks but so do others and that’s what I keep saying, it’s a nice problem that I have,” Lampard said. “It’s brilliant that he’s coming on and making the impact that he’s making and of course he’ll get his starts. It’s the reason he’s here.

“But we’ve got Callum Hudson-Odoi who’s top class against Newcastle last week at home. In terms of creation, Willian I think I kinda declared him our best player in the great patch that we had over four or five games. They are good options for me and Christian is getting stronger and more in the groove, and you keep seeing it with players, some you have to give them a bit of time, the young players. But he’s playing well so he’s certainly in strong contention.”

There could be a place for Michy Batshuayi or Reece James in the Starting XI as Lampard eyes rotation for the Blues’ third match in just over a week.

The Blues have taken advantage of a promising run of fixtures to climb into the Top Four on 17 points, and that run continues with Burnley, Watford, and Crystal Palace. Cup fixtures with Manchester United and Ajax are mixed in, so Saturday may present a prime chance to start Pulisic in a PL match and use his favored vets at midweek.

Burnley, meanwhile, saw a four-match unbeaten run end at Leicester City. The scrappy top-half Clarets are 1W-2D-1L in their last four trips to Stamford Bridge.

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley: OUT —  Danny Drinkwater, Johann Berg Gudmundsson. QUESTIONABLE — Chris Wood. PROBABLE —Ashley Barnes, Jack Cork.

Chelsea: OUT — Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Andreas Christensen. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Probable lineups

Burnley: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, Brady, Westwood, Hendrick, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi.

What they’re saying

Sean Dyche on Lampard’s performance at Chelsea: “A lot is made of the young players and they are doing really well but there is some really good players around them. If you look at that squad on paper. It is not like he went into a group of novice hurdlers, but he is adding to that and adding his own way as to how he wants the team to perform. You could see the pressing lines and the energy and the sharpness.”

Lampard on the Turf Moor challenge: “It’s a tough place to go. They have a strong way of playing, they are well drilled. They can give you big problems. It is a tough match. You have to respect the teams you play, it will be a physical battle.”

Prediction

Another tough, contested, but ultimately victorious days for the in-form Blues. There will be a scare at some point, but Chelsea finds a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.