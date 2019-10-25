Watch Live: Southampton v. Leicester City

Monday’s Arsenal loss and a massive midweek of European football means this week’s Premier League club power rankings come hours before Week 10 begins.

Better late than never.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Watford — The Hornets simply must get their first win soon, with Bournemouth and Chelsea at home and Norwich City away before the international break.

Last week: 20

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

19. Norwich City — A decent draw, but the Canaries are wasting an electric season from Emiliano Buendia. His 27 successful dribbles trail only Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe, although perhaps his numbers are so high because he’s such a focus outside of Teemu Pukki.

Last week: 19

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Bournemouth

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Manchester United

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — Speaking of wasted efforts, Pascal Gross is Top Five in the league in big chances created and key passes. Good effort in the loss at Villa, but the Seagulls would’ve wanted more.

Last week: 17

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Aston Villa

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Everton



17. Newcastle United — Decent effort at Chelsea, but the Magpies need to take advantage of road-weary Wolves (even without Fabian Schar).

Last week: 15

Season high: 15

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Chelsea

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves



16. Southampton — Of Saints nine goals, only four have been assisted. Southampton’s passing in general needs to be much better, as Saints’ 74.4 percent passing is only better than Bournemouth and Burnley.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Wolves

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday v. Leicester City

15. West Ham United — There are clubs that bring their supporters pain because they don’t try or buy, and those that do. West Ham and Everton are both in that category, and the Irons brought nothing in a loss to the Toffees. Sad.

Last week: 9

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United



14. Everton — The most infuriating batch of talent in the league delivered against West Ham, so I suppose we should expect them to underwhelm in what should be a straight-forward win at the Amex Stadium.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 14

Last match: Won 2-0 v. West Ham

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

13. Tottenham Hotspur — Will the Champions League win over Red Star and an extra day’s rest help Spurs get their season on track while kinda/sorta avenging the UCL final loss?

Last week: 13

Season high: 2

Season low: 13

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Liverpool



12. Manchester United — A much-improved performance from the players and tactical approach from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Red Devils fans hoping that maybe, just maybe, something good has taken root at Old Trafford.

Last week: 16

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Liverpool

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Norwich City

11. Burnley — “Sean Dyche‘s scrappiest scrappers who ever scrapped.” Register the trademark.

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Leicester City

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea.

10. Wolves — Were in Slovakia on Thursday night. Now onto Newcastle on no rest. Trouble?

Last week: 7

Season high: 7

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Southampton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday at Newcastle

9. Bournemouth — Do better than two of the match’s three shots on target against one of three teams to have allowed 20-plus goals this season.

Last week: 8

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Watford

8. Aston Villa — Two-straight wins, unbeaten in three, and set for a visit to a Man City side with plenty of injuries who played during the week. What could go wrong? What could go wrong? Bueller?

Last week: 11

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Brighton

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City



7. Arsenal — DYK? Arsenal now has three points from four away matches this season…

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 7

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Sheffield United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Crystal Palace

6. Crystal Palace — …Unfortunately, Arsenal is 3W-1D at home and hosting Palace. Maybe Wilfried Zaha will put on a proper audition?

Last week: 6

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Man City

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal



5. Sheffield United — Look, Chris Wilder‘s men deserve this spot, and it feels just as good to put them here. The best story in the Premier League so far this season.

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham United

4. Leicester City — It’s promising for the Foxes that beating plucky Burnley just seems like “ho-hum, that’s how it’s supposed to go.”

Last week: 5

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Burnley

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Southampton

3. Man City — Too many injuries to key players given all the congestion still to come, but City can feel good that its UCL status is so safe.

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-0 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa



2. Chelsea — The Christian Pulisic–Michy Batshuayi chemistry is real and has been for some time. It’s a bonus Chelsea didn’t plan for given the transfer ban, and could help keep them in all competitions.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Burnley



1. Liverpool — Again, the fact that the Reds have such a big lead on the field even after drawing Manchester United, while also not being near their best in PL play, should be plenty of comfort to the Kop. Now when will they kick on? Spurs at home seems a nice moment for it.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Tottenham Hotspur



