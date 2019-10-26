Pep: “We played good for 45 minutes, not the other ones” in win

Watford and Bournemouth played out a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday as Watford still haven’t won a Premier League game this season.

The Hornets and Cherries had their goalkeepers to thank for a point as Ben Foster and Aaron Ramsdale both made superb stops at each end to keep clean sheets.

With the draw Bournemouth have 13 points, while Watford remain bottom and have five points on the board.

3 things we learned

1. Ben Foster could keep Watford up: Foster made several superb stops in the first half and if he plays well for the rest of the season, the Hornets have a chance to stay up. Foster’s experience is key to holding this Watford defense together and it hasn’t been pretty since Quique Sanchez Flores returned, but they are grinding out draws. The mauling at Man City (which can happen to any team) aside, they have drawn 0-0 at home against Sheffield United and Bournemouth and 1-1 away at Tottenham. They are proving to be tougher to break down and they are building a solid defensive foundation ahead of a big relegation battle.

2. Bournemouth improve defensively, but lacking again in attack: The Cherries have now failed to score in four of their last five games in all competitions and they looked severely lackluster in attack once again. Defensively they have always struggled to keep goals out, and that has improved this season. But it has improved at the expense of their usually fluid attack unit and Eddie Howe looked totally frustrated on the sidelines. Bournemouth are always a team neutrals love to watch because they scored and conceded goals but the boatload. They had to get better defensively and they have, and that is largely down to Billing and Lerma shoring things up in midfield. Going forward they miss the injured Brooks and out of form Fraser, and Howe needs to get a better balance back to this team. That said, Bournemouth are maturing and look way less likely to throw away points. Over the course of the season that is very important.

3. Draw sums up Cherries, Hornets rivalry: Seven of their nine clashes since they were promoted to the Premier League have ended in draws and this is a rivalry with an edge to it. Watford and Bournemouth were promoted to the PL together in 2015 and their trajectory since has been very similar. Both clubs are capable of causing upsets. Both usually (apart from this season, Watford) start the season well and then fade. Both usually finish midtable. It is early in the season but it looks like Bournemouth will finish a lot higher than Watford in 2019-20.

Man of the Match: Ben Foster – In the first half he made a string of fine saves to keep Bournemouth at bay, as Watford held on for a point. Foster has been their star man this season and if the Hornets are going to drag themselves out of trouble, they need him to stay in top form.

Watford had a glorious chance to take the lead early on but Abdoulaye Doucoure somehow smashed over after Aaron Ramsdale spilled the ball.

The Hornets went close again as Gerard Deulofeu‘s corner just missed everyone and hit the post.

Bournemouth then hit the bar as Steve Cook got free of his runner from a corner and the Cherries skipper should have scored with his header.

The Cherries looked dangerous as Philip Billing‘s shot was saved by Ben Foster and then Wilson’s curler went just over. Sergio Rico was then denied by Foster as Watford’s goalkeeper kept them in it.

Josh King then crossed for Danjuma but his low shot was saved superbly by Foster, once again.

At the start of the second half it was Ramsdale’s turn to shine as the youngster spread himself to deny Deulofeu.

The second half turned into a feisty encounter as Roberto Pereyra caught Wilson and things boiled over between both sets of players.

Ramsdale then denied substitute Will Hughes, and Harry Wilson then went agonizingly close to a late winner but his free kick clipped the post and then Ryan Fraser was denied by Foster, of course.

The game ended in a stalemate as neither team looked confident in the final third throughout and both goalkeepers stood tall.

