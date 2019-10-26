More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pep: “We played good for 45 minutes, not the other ones” in win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola feels a bit inconvenienced, man.

The Manchester City boss saw a player sent off late in a comfortable win for the second-straight match in all competitions when center back Fernandinho saw his second yellow in a 3-0 defeat of Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The sending off came days after Phil Foden was dismissed from a blowout defeat of Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. From the BBC:

“Sometimes when you have a lot of problems more problems come in the same position. It happed with Phil Foden on Tuesday. Football is about taking the right decisions in the right moment, but it can happen.”

Fortunately for City, the suspension will likely be just one match. That probably means a Nicolas Otamendi-John Stones center back pairing versus Southampton in the Premier League, which is a fine pairing for most teams in the country.

Mostly, Guardiola was unimpressed with his team’s opening effort after that midweek win. He said that only Raheem Sterling was going well in the first 45, adding that the club “imitated” him in the second half.

Goalkeepers star in Watford, Bournemouth stalemate

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Watford and Bournemouth played out a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday as Watford still haven’t won a Premier League game this season.

The Hornets and Cherries had their goalkeepers to thank for a point as Ben Foster and Aaron Ramsdale both made superb stops at each end to keep clean sheets.

With the draw Bournemouth have 13 points, while Watford remain bottom and have five points on the board.

3 things we learned

1. Ben Foster could keep Watford up: Foster made several superb stops in the first half and if he plays well for the rest of the season, the Hornets have a chance to stay up. Foster’s experience is key to holding this Watford defense together and it hasn’t been pretty since Quique Sanchez Flores returned, but they are grinding out draws. The mauling at Man City (which can happen to any team) aside, they have drawn 0-0 at home against Sheffield United and Bournemouth and 1-1 away at Tottenham. They are proving to be tougher to break down and they are building a solid defensive foundation ahead of a big relegation battle.

2. Bournemouth improve defensively, but lacking again in attack: The Cherries have now failed to score in four of their last five games in all competitions and they looked severely lackluster in attack once again. Defensively they have always struggled to keep goals out, and that has improved this season. But it has improved at the expense of their usually fluid attack unit and Eddie Howe looked totally frustrated on the sidelines. Bournemouth are always a team neutrals love to watch because they scored and conceded goals but the boatload. They had to get better defensively and they have, and that is largely down to Billing and Lerma shoring things up in midfield. Going forward they miss the injured Brooks and out of form Fraser, and Howe needs to get a better balance back to this team. That said, Bournemouth are maturing and look way less likely to throw away points. Over the course of the season that is very important.

3. Draw sums up Cherries, Hornets rivalry: Seven of their nine clashes since they were promoted to the Premier League have ended in draws and this is a rivalry with an edge to it. Watford and Bournemouth were promoted to the PL together in 2015 and their trajectory since has been very similar. Both clubs are capable of causing upsets. Both usually (apart from this season, Watford) start the season well and then fade. Both usually finish midtable. It is early in the season but it looks like Bournemouth will finish a lot higher than Watford in 2019-20.

Man of the Match: Ben Foster – In the first half he made a string of fine saves to keep Bournemouth at bay, as Watford held on for a point. Foster has been their star man this season and if the Hornets are going to drag themselves out of trouble, they need him to stay in top form.

Watford had a glorious chance to take the lead early on but Abdoulaye Doucoure somehow smashed over after Aaron Ramsdale spilled the ball.

The Hornets went close again as Gerard Deulofeu‘s corner just missed everyone and hit the post.

Bournemouth then hit the bar as Steve Cook got free of his runner from a corner and the Cherries skipper should have scored with his header.

The Cherries looked dangerous as Philip Billing‘s shot was saved by Ben Foster and then Wilson’s curler went just over. Sergio Rico was then denied by Foster as Watford’s goalkeeper kept them in it.

Josh King then crossed for Danjuma but his low shot was saved superbly by Foster, once again.

At the start of the second half it was Ramsdale’s turn to shine as the youngster spread himself to deny Deulofeu.

The second half turned into a feisty encounter as Roberto Pereyra caught Wilson and things boiled over between both sets of players.

Ramsdale then denied substitute Will Hughes, and Harry Wilson then went agonizingly close to a late winner but his free kick clipped the post and then Ryan Fraser was denied by Foster, of course.

The game ended in a stalemate as neither team looked confident in the final third throughout and both goalkeepers stood tall.

Mousset the super sub as Blades draw West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
A festival of wasted chances mean both West Ham United and Sheffield United will rue their days in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Irons veteran Robert Snodgrass saw his first half goal canceled out by substitute Lys Mousset.

West Ham moves ninth with 13 points, two places below the Blades on account of goal difference.

Three things we learned

1. Ink healthy Yarmolenko’s name on lineup card: We’ve written before of how good it’s been to see the former Dynamo Kiev and Borussia Dortmund playmaker thrive, but Andriy Yarmolenko looks as good as ever and needs to be an automatic starter for Manuel Pellegrini. His vision and touch to set up Snodgrass and Anderson was immaculate.

2. Mercurial Mousset the hero again: Le Havre Academy product Lys Mousset has had trouble delivering on his bags of talent during stints with both Bournemouth and Sheffield United, but came off the bench to continue a purple patch. Having scored the lone goal in beating Arsenal on Monday, he was back post to bound a shot across Roberto and into the goal for 1-1 with about 20 minutes to play.

It’s his third goal in eight PL matches for the Blades, the same number he scored in 58 PL apps for Bournemouth.

3. Wasteful from both in deserved draw: Between George Baldock‘s pair of miscues in the final third for Blades and Snodgrass’ missed back post finish late, this one could’ve seen either side score three or more goals on the day. The managers will have more shooting drills cued up this week.

Man of the Match: Yarmolenko, with a fair nod to industrious Declan Rice of West Ham and strong Sheffield United center back Chris Basham

Sheffield United had a few chances and were the better money for a halftime lead, but the Blades were off the mark with finishing and the Irons also clogged shooting lanes fairly well.

The assist on West Ham’s opening marker was a thing of beauty, Yarmolenko well aware of Snodgrass and the space all around.

The Blades should’ve been level when George Baldock found himself in acres of back post space, but he took a touch and then his time before striking a hard shot that Irons keeper Roberto blocked and a teammate kept off the line.

Felipe Anderson came close to making it 2-0 in the 57th, but Dean Henderson did well to stop the Brazilian’s shot which was again set up by Yarmolenko.

Baldock missed another back post effort in the 62nd minute, covering his face with his hands at the bad Fortune.

Fortunately for him, Mousset arrived in the final 20 minutes to bound a back post effort past Roberto for a share of the points.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic makes his first Premier League start since August as Chelsea visits Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Pulisic has changed the past two matches off the bench for Chelsea, and is joined in the front thrree by Willian and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues can guarantee their place in the Top Four for another weekend by beating the Clarets, who enter the weekend 8th with 12 points.

LINEUPS

Burnley

Chelsea

Watch Live: Brighton v. Everton headlines 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Three Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Brighton host Everton, Bournemouth head to Watford and West Ham host Sheffield United.

