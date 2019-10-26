More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

PL Sunday Preview: Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man United in action

By Joel SoriaOct 26, 2019, 11:32 PM EDT
Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures will have it all, as Arsenal and Crystal Palace battle for the fifth spot; Wolverhampton Wanderers look to continue their positive run against Newcastle; Manchester United look to snap a four-game winless streak as they take on a struggling Norwich City; and Liverpool look to continue their unbeaten season as they host Tottenham.

Newcastle vs. Wolves — 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

With Andy Carroll injured and weeks removed from their victory over Manchester United, the blues that has permeated thoughtout Newcastle United under Steve Bruce is back full force.

There’s a plethora of questions surrounding Bruce’s employment status, owner Mike Ashley and record signing Miguel Almiron, but, from the looks of it, the Magpies have very few answers to offer. At St, James’ Park against Wolves, who have cleaned up their act – eight points in their last four league matches – since starting the season poorly, Newcastle have the chance to answer the long list of questions.

Bruce, confident of his side true abilities, recognizes that Sunday’s match will be a tough task.

“Wolves have got good players who play in a certain system and do it very well,” the 58-year-old manager said ahead of the match. “They’re a threat – they’re a good side. We’re at home against a very decent Wolves side but we’re capable – we know that – and we’ll have to be at our best to win.”

Wolves, on the other hand, are in the best shape they’ve been all season. Second place in their Europa League group and unbeaten in their last four Premier League bouts, Nuno Espirito Santo is galvanizing his players, specifically Raul Jimenez who has scored or assisted in his last three competitive matches.

With Newcastle as their next stop, there’s a good chance Wolves’ (and Jimenez’s) fine run can continue.

INJURIES: Newcastle — OUT: Andy Carroll (groin), Fabian Schär (knee), Florian Lejeune (knee, Nov); SUSPENDED: Isaac Hayden| Wolves — OUT: None

 Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

On paper, there is no tighter contest this matchweek than Arsenal versus Crystal Palace.

Only a point separates the Gunners – fifth on the table – from Palace, who are putting together a surprising season under Roy Hodgson – especially taking in consideration the unproductiveness from Wilfried Zaha.

Even though Nicolas Pepe, whose arrival at the Emirates broke the club’s record, stepped up for Arsenal midweek in Europa League play, it’s Mesut Özil’s omission from the squad that has everyone glued on the North London club. Will he return to take on a competitive Palace? Probably not, but that won’t improve the Eagles’ chances, who accept that they are facing one of the fiercest attacking teams led by Andre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Arsenal have had a very good start to the season,” Hodgson confessed. “Their attack is very, very dangerous. We realise we are going to face a team with enormous firepower and a team that run a lot and team that are very good with the ball.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Reiss Nelson (knee) | Crystal Palace — OUT: Connor Wickham (knock), Mamadou Sakho (knee)

Norwich City vs. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Manchester United are far from being 100 percent, but with the returns of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial this week, the Red Devils can make a much-needed statement of intent as they travel to Carrow Road.

Obviously, the prime of objective for Ole Gunnar Solskjær and company is now to get the club out of the lamentable position they are in – 15th on the table after 9 bouts. But the reality is that they have to build their way there by overwriting ongoing deficits. In their last 19 competitive matches, United have scored more than one goal in a single match only once.

Taking on the Canaries’ leaky backline enhances United’s chances of putting an end to their poor run, but if Norwich has shown Solskjær anything it’s their identity at home.

“When I watched Norwich’s first game against Liverpool, I saw a team with a lot of courage,” the Norwegian said. “It’s given them some great results as they beat Newcastle and Manchester City with a clear philosophy on how they want to play.”

“I hope we’re going to stop them because it’s always going to be difficult down at Carrow Road but we’re ready for it now,” he added. “We’ve got some players back.”

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, and Eric Bailly still absent, United are far from full power, but it’s likely they won’t need it to comfortably cruise past Norwich on Sunday, anyways.

INJURIES: Norwich City — OUT: Mario Vrancic (illness), Ralf Fährmann (match fitness), Grant Hanley (groin), Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Timm Klose (knee) | Manchester United — OUT: Luke Shaw (groin), Paul Pogba (ankle), Eric Bailly (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (hip), Diogo Dalot (groin)

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

It’s the 2019 Champions League final rematch, but one of last year’s finalist is only a shadow of its former self.

Tottenham may have showed positive moments in their 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in Champions League group stage play, however there are serious reparations Mauricio Pochettino needs to get done before his side comes close to the team they were less than a year ago. Their last away league match resulted in a 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

A trip to Anfield to take on a Liverpool that is on cruise control can result as troublesome for Harry Kane and Co., regardless if Jurgen Klopp doesn’t buy that Spurs are having a Champions League final hangover.

“I can say nothing about their situation,” the German said prior to the match. “How can I compare with our situation? It’s not possible to judge from outside. Reporters always ask for your opinion on other clubs and players but you have to be in a situation to understand it.”

“What I can say is what I saw on Tuesday night and that was a very good Tottenham team playing well,” he added.

No matter what Tottenham shows up on Saturday in Liverpool, one can expect for Liverpool – mostly healthy and unbeaten this season after nine matches – to complicate the 90 minutes for the visitors.

INJURIES: Liverpool  OUT: Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | Tottenham  OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (elbow)

WATCH: Manchester City target Sandro Tonali scores wonder free-kick

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 26, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Brescia’s sensation Sandro Tonali’s stunning free-kick goal should be on the big screen at the next Gran Gala del Calcio.

The Italian midfielder might be only 19, but his goal deserves to be on an infinite loop – the pace, bend and accuracy is, simply, a masterpiece.

Tonali, who recently made his senior debut with Italy against Liechtenstein in a Euro 2020 qualifier, has been referred to as the new Andrea Pirlo – who also started his career with Brescia – for his similar qualities as a regista.

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino recently stated that Tonali, who has been garnering heavy interest from Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, among other important European clubs, is worth $332 million and not the $55 million that the young midfielder’s parents and agent have told the Italian owner.

“His agent and his parents were telling me about this €50million evaluation,” Cellino said. “I replied that for me he is worth €300million, which means I don’t want to sell.”

“I have a dream,” he added. “If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract. It’s up to him to decide. He can stay here and enjoy his football or go to a big club and risk being left on the bench.”

Money aside, Tonali sure possesses unteachable free-kick skills.

Lampard “absolutely delighted” for Pulisic

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 26, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
At one point this season, Christian Pulisic‘s biggest critic was his boss, Frank Lampard.

Slowly but surely, though, the narrative changed, primarily because the 21-year-old American began to shed off the immense pressure that came with his record move from Germany. As he began to contribute on a positive level for Chelsea, the talk surrounding him began to lighten up.

And just days later after the Chelsea legend’s praising comments on the U.S. men’s national team captain, Pulisic – with zero Premier League goals to his name – erupted for a perfect hat trick in the Blues’ 4-2 victory over Burnley, the second-ever by an American in the Premier League.

After the impeccable performance, Lampard – unlike in many prior situations – was full of praise for Pulisic.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him,” Lampard said following the match. “A lot of talk around Christian for the big price tag, the fact he’s quite rightly a star in his country and plays for the US so well and captain of, so you get asked questions about it. I’m delighted to see him do that today. I know the backstory and the pressures of a move like that. I also know he played for his country through the summer and had one week break this summer to come back after that.”

“Then you get the pressure of can you settle in the Premier League, so I’ve tried to deal with it in the way I see best which is to give him minutes,” the 41-year-old added. “He’s played games this season already, but I’ve also got competition in that area. I need them all on edge, I need them all trying to perform when they get in the team and play. Christian has been doing it recently, he’s been doing it from the bench. He fully deserved his start today and it was a fantastic match-winning performance.”

As the price tag shows, it’s never been about the attacker not having the quality to perform in the Premier League – his perfect hat trick performance at Turf Moor debunks that theory entirely. The big talking point around Pulisic since his arrival at Chelsea has been his transition to the coveted league’s pace, physicality, level of play, and his ability to convince Lampard on the training ground and during his cameos that he’s a better choice than the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Willian.

According to Lampard, he’s been doing just that recently.

“I know what a good player he is, I see that closehand, Lampard said. “There are things he has to learn and improve because he’s just turned 21, it’s the same with all young players. There are things that he’s going to work on and I think he knows it and he knows that I’m driving that daily in training. The way he’s trained in the past few weeks, and the impact he’s had when playing, he’s said to everyone ‘here I am’ and what talent he does have. I’m really pleased for him today. It’s what we need from all our attacking players; to be a threat, to play like that, have a ruthless edge about how they finish and he showed the full package today.”

On Saturday, Chelsea’s youngest player ever to score a Premier League hat trick dazzled from start to finish. His quick feet, sharp turns and slithering moves were too much for Burnley’s backline and Nick Pope.

It’s now up to him if he’ll grab and run with the opportunities that will come as a result of his historic performance. After all, unlike in instances before, he does have Lampard on his side now.

“Exactly,” the former Chelsea midfielder responded when asked about the effectiveness of Pulisic’s body swerves. “He’s got that and when you talk about the Premier League one thing there is is physicality, particularly at places like Burnley. When he moves the ball so quickly like he can do, he can cause a lot of problems. It’s a great thing to watch when people have balance like that. The first goal when he waits, then a step over and then moves away again from the player, that stuff is brilliant. I hope it gives him the confidence that it should do, and I’m pretty sure it will do, that will do him great going forward.”

How social media reacted to Pulisic’s hat trick

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 26, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
“Captain America” is trending on Twitter worldwide.

And, no, it’s not Chris Evans playing as Steve Rogers this time. It’s Pennsylvania’s own Christian Pulisic, the second player from the U.S. to score a hat trick in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old’s perfect hat trick in 60 minutes against Burnley is the first by an American in England’s top-flight since 2012, when Clint Dempsey scored three of his own for Fulham in a match against Newcastle.

With hundredths of thousands glued on Pulisic’s every move, it’s no surprise that their heroes magical night has caused a frenzy on social media.

Leading up to Saturday’s game, Pulisic’s time at Chelsea was far from ideal – the frustration that came with the lack of playing time, the objective, yet harsh comments from manager Frank Lampard regarding his role within the team, the list goes on.

Three goals – right foot, left foot, header – later, however, it’s safe to say that the eagle has landed.

Captain America is officially patrolling all of England – and Europe. If he continues fighting off opponents like he did on Saturday, one thing is for sure: a hero’s welcome will be the first thing he sees when he opens any form of social media.

USMNT’s Pulisic reacts to first Premier League hat trick

Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic almost forgot to go get the match ball from his first Premier League hat trick.

“I honestly didn’t even think about it,” Pulisic told our friends at Sky Sports after Chelsea’s 4-2 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor. “Thankfully my teammates reminded me of it.”

The American winger’s perfect hat trick landed him five minutes with the Sky crew after the game, and here are some of the highlights from his reaction.

On the hat trick in general: “Unreal. What a day for me. I’m even happier with the result and I wish we could’ve gotten a clean sheet but in the end definitely a special day for me.”

On his first goal, when he won the ball back after a giveaway: “I just took a poor touch there and right away I just wanted to get it back. I was gonna go straight to goal with my left but I had to slow down a little bit, put a little move on, and yeah I guess it went through his legs, bottom corner.”

On his second goal: “I saw the space to my right foot and obviously got a nice deflection.”

And the hat trick coming via header: “Back in my youth days I scored a few headers but professionally this is maybe my second one. It was pretty special, kind of a perfect hat trick. I was kinda just able to flick it on. I couldn’t believe it went in when I turned around.

On the road to this banner day: “The first few months were definitely hard. I had a few starts then I fell out a bit and I had to get any minutes I could. The last few weeks I was able to show that again that I was helping that team in the Newcastle game and I think they saw that and gave me a start today. I didn’t think it was going to happen right away being a big success and coming into a big club like this. It takes time. I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far and I’m gonna keep going.”

On scoring from the midfield like boss Frank Lampard: “He was an incredible goal scorer so we work on it a lot on training.”

Here is what he said to the international cameras after the match: