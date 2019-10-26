Pulisic Watch: American hat trick hero makes Chelsea history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that was something, wasn’t it?

USMNT star Christian Pulisic ended his Chelsea goal drought in style, scoring the first three goals of Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Burnley in “perfect hat trick” fashion on Saturday at Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old used his left foot, right foot, and head to score the goals and was nearly as dangerous as a playmaker.

Here are his match stats, and all of his influential moments.

Touches: 50

Passing: 80 percent

Key passes: 3

Crosses: 3

Shots on target: 4

Possession lost: 1

Interceptions: 1

Tackles: 1

Duels: 3 of 9

Ya done good, kid. pic.twitter.com/2NlHufkotr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

Match moments

5th minute: Holds up play, carrying the water then zipping to the front of the attack in hopes of a rebound as Willian blazes high and wide of the frame.

14th minute: Dribbles through a tight alley and then takes a moment to allow Mason Mount room on the right, but the Englishman can’t get a good shot away.

20th minute: Makes a clever run into the left corner, but his cross is a bit wayward and sails to Burnley.

21st minute: Here’s the bell ringer, as the Yanks’ 21-year-old scores his first Premier League goal in a matching minute. Pulisic seizes on a bad touch and dribbles James Tarkowski before rolling a low shot across goal past Nick Pope. A quality strike to beat two quality players. Pulisic lets out a primal scream of relief.

28th minute: Collects a big cross with his chest and forces a low save from Pope which earns Chelsea a corner kick.

38th minute: Dribbles up a left-wing alley before finding Abraham for a shot that was curled wide of the far post.

43rd minute: Floats a far post cross to Willian, who volleys to Pope.

52nd minute: Wins a 50-50 with Jeff Hendrick, then gets the ball back and works the midfielder again to get the ball to his team in the attacking third.

54th minute: Again dribbles through the center in acres of space this time after a Mount pass, playing a through ball for Abraham that the interfered with Englishman can’t reach.

56th minute: FLAWLESS HAT TRICK! Or perfect hat trick, or natural hat trick. Whatever. The Pulisic Party continues with a header to join his right- and left-footed goals as Mason Mount reserves a corner back into the fray.

67th minute: Lofts a ball toward the back post but Willian cannot reach the ball.

72nd minute: Callum Hudson-Odoi comes on for Willian, and Olivier Giroud and Reece James had already subbed on. Pulisic will go 90.

80th minute: Pulisic chips a cross toward Giroud, but it hangs in the air and the Frenchman has understandable trouble getting his head on the ball.

86th minute: The American isn’t perfect, and gives away possession leading to an audacious, wonderful, Goal of the Month contending shot from Jay Rodriguez.

