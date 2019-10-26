Pulisic Watch: American hat trick hero makes Chelsea history

Well, that was something, wasn’t it?
USMNT star Christian Pulisic ended his Chelsea goal drought in style, scoring the first three goals of Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Burnley in “perfect hat trick” fashion on Saturday at Turf Moor.
The 21-year-old used his left foot, right foot, and head to score the goals and was nearly as dangerous as a playmaker.
Here are his match stats, and all of his influential moments.
Touches: 50
Passing: 80 percent
Key passes: 3
Crosses: 3
Shots on target: 4
Possession lost: 1
Interceptions: 1
Tackles: 1
Duels: 3 of 9
Match moments
5th minute: Holds up play, carrying the water then zipping to the front of the attack in hopes of a rebound as Willian blazes high and wide of the frame.
14th minute: Dribbles through a tight alley and then takes a moment to allow Mason Mount room on the right, but the Englishman can’t get a good shot away.
20th minute: Makes a clever run into the left corner, but his cross is a bit wayward and sails to Burnley.
21st minute: Here’s the bell ringer, as the Yanks’ 21-year-old scores his first Premier League goal in a matching minute. Pulisic seizes on a bad touch and dribbles James Tarkowski before rolling a low shot across goal past Nick Pope. A quality strike to beat two quality players. Pulisic lets out a primal scream of relief.
28th minute: Collects a big cross with his chest and forces a low save from Pope which earns Chelsea a corner kick.
38th minute: Dribbles up a left-wing alley before finding Abraham for a shot that was curled wide of the far post.
43rd minute: Floats a far post cross to Willian, who volleys to Pope.
52nd minute: Wins a 50-50 with Jeff Hendrick, then gets the ball back and works the midfielder again to get the ball to his team in the attacking third.
54th minute: Again dribbles through the center in acres of space this time after a Mount pass, playing a through ball for Abraham that the interfered with Englishman can’t reach.
56th minute: FLAWLESS HAT TRICK! Or perfect hat trick, or natural hat trick. Whatever. The Pulisic Party continues with a header to join his right- and left-footed goals as Mason Mount reserves a corner back into the fray.
67th minute: Lofts a ball toward the back post but Willian cannot reach the ball.
72nd minute: Callum Hudson-Odoi comes on for Willian, and Olivier Giroud and Reece James had already subbed on. Pulisic will go 90.
80th minute: Pulisic chips a cross toward Giroud, but it hangs in the air and the Frenchman has understandable trouble getting his head on the ball.
86th minute: The American isn’t perfect, and gives away possession leading to an audacious, wonderful, Goal of the Month contending shot from Jay Rodriguez.