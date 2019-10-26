USMNT’s Pulisic reacts to first Premier League hat trick

Christian Pulisic almost forgot to go get the match ball from his first Premier League hat trick.

“I honestly didn’t even think about it,” Pulisic told our friends at Sky Sports after Chelsea’s 4-2 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor. “Thankfully my teammates reminded me of it.”

The American winger’s perfect hat trick landed him five minutes with the Sky crew after the game, and here are some of the highlights from his reaction.

On the hat trick in general: “Unreal. What a day for me. I’m even happier with the result and I wish we could’ve gotten a clean sheet but in the end definitely a special day for me.”

On his first goal, when he won the ball back after a giveaway: “I just took a poor touch there and right away I just wanted to get it back. I was gonna go straight to goal with my left but I had to slow down a little bit, put a little move on, and yeah I guess it went through his legs, bottom corner.”

On his second goal: “I saw the space to my right foot and obviously got a nice deflection.”

And the hat trick coming via header: “Back in my youth days I scored a few headers but professionally this is maybe my second one. It was pretty special, kind of a perfect hat trick. I was kinda just able to flick it on. I couldn’t believe it went in when I turned around.

On the road to this banner day: “The first few months were definitely hard. I had a few starts then I fell out a bit and I had to get any minutes I could. The last few weeks I was able to show that again that I was helping that team in the Newcastle game and I think they saw that and gave me a start today. I didn’t think it was going to happen right away being a big success and coming into a big club like this. It takes time. I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far and I’m gonna keep going.”

On scoring from the midfield like boss Frank Lampard: “He was an incredible goal scorer so we work on it a lot on training.”

Here is what he said to the international cameras after the match:

