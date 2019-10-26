More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images

USMNT’s Pulisic reacts to first Premier League hat trick

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic almost forgot to go get the match ball from his first Premier League hat trick.

“I honestly didn’t even think about it,” Pulisic told our friends at Sky Sports after Chelsea’s 4-2 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor. “Thankfully my teammates reminded me of it.”

The American winger’s perfect hat trick landed him five minutes with the Sky crew after the game, and here are some of the highlights from his reaction.

On the hat trick in general: “Unreal. What a day for me. I’m even happier with the result and I wish we could’ve gotten a clean sheet but in the end definitely a special day for me.”

On his first goal, when he won the ball back after a giveaway: “I just took a poor touch there and right away I just wanted to get it back. I was gonna go straight to goal with my left but I had to slow down a little bit, put a little move on, and yeah I guess it went through his legs, bottom corner.”

On his second goal: “I saw the space to my right foot and obviously got a nice deflection.”

And the hat trick coming via header: “Back in my youth days I scored a few headers but professionally this is maybe my second one. It was pretty special, kind of a perfect hat trick. I was kinda just able to flick it on. I couldn’t believe it went in when I turned around.

On the road to this banner day: “The first few months were definitely hard. I had a few starts then I fell out a bit and I had to get any minutes I could. The last few weeks I was able to show that again that I was helping that team in the Newcastle game and I think they saw that and gave me a start today. I didn’t think it was going to happen right away being a big success and coming into a big club like this. It takes time. I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far and I’m gonna keep going.”

On scoring from the midfield like boss Frank Lampard: “He was an incredible goal scorer so we work on it a lot on training.”

Here is what he said to the international cameras after the match:

How social media reacted to Pulisic’s hat trick

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 26, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
“Captain America” is trending on Twitter worldwide.

And, no, it’s not Chris Evans playing as Steve Rogers this time. It’s Pennsylvania’s own Christian Pulisic, the second player from the U.S. to score a hat trick in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old’s perfect hat trick in 60 minutes against Burnley is the first by an American in England’s top-flight since 2012, when Clint Dempsey scored three of his own for Fulham in a match against Newcastle.

With hundredths of thousands glued on Pulisic’s every move, it’s no surprise that their heroes magical night has caused a frenzy on social media.

Leading up to Saturday’s game, Pulisic’s time at Chelsea was far from ideal – the frustration that came with the lack of playing time, the objective, yet harsh comments from manager Frank Lampard regarding his role within the team, the list goes on.

Three goals – right foot, left foot, header – later, however, it’s safe to say that the eagle has landed.

Captain America is officially patrolling all of England – and Europe. If he continues fighting off opponents like he did on Saturday, one thing is for sure: a hero’s welcome will be the first thing he sees when he opens any form of social media.

Pulisic Watch: American hat trick hero makes Chelsea history

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Well, that was something, wasn’t it?

USMNT star Christian Pulisic ended his Chelsea goal drought in style, scoring the first three goals of Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Burnley in “perfect hat trick” fashion on Saturday at Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old used his left foot, right foot, and head to score the goals and was nearly as dangerous as a playmaker.

Here are his match stats, and all of his influential moments.

Touches: 50
Passing: 80 percent
Key passes: 3
Crosses: 3
Shots on target: 4
Possession lost: 1
Interceptions: 1
Tackles: 1
Duels: 3 of 9

Match moments

5th minute: Holds up play, carrying the water then zipping to the front of the attack in hopes of a rebound as Willian blazes high and wide of the frame.

14th minute: Dribbles through a tight alley and then takes a moment to allow Mason Mount room on the right, but the Englishman can’t get a good shot away.

20th minute: Makes a clever run into the left corner, but his cross is a bit wayward and sails to Burnley.

21st minute: Here’s the bell ringer, as the Yanks’ 21-year-old scores his first Premier League goal in a matching minute. Pulisic seizes on a bad touch and dribbles James Tarkowski before rolling a low shot across goal past Nick Pope. A quality strike to beat two quality players. Pulisic lets out a primal scream of relief.

28th minute: Collects a big cross with his chest and forces a low save from Pope which earns Chelsea a corner kick.

38th minute: Dribbles up a left-wing alley before finding Abraham for a shot that was curled wide of the far post.

43rd minute: Floats a far post cross to Willian, who volleys to Pope.

52nd minute: Wins a 50-50 with Jeff Hendrick, then gets the ball back and works the midfielder again to get the ball to his team in the attacking third.

54th minute: Again dribbles through the center in acres of space this time after a Mount pass, playing a through ball for Abraham that the interfered with Englishman can’t reach.

56th minute: FLAWLESS HAT TRICK! Or perfect hat trick, or natural hat trick. Whatever. The Pulisic Party continues with a header to join his right- and left-footed goals as Mason Mount reserves a corner back into the fray.

67th minute: Lofts a ball toward the back post but Willian cannot reach the ball.

72nd minute: Callum Hudson-Odoi comes on for Willian, and Olivier Giroud and Reece James had already subbed on. Pulisic will go 90.

80th minute: Pulisic chips a cross toward Giroud, but it hangs in the air and the Frenchman has understandable trouble getting his head on the ball.

86th minute: The American isn’t perfect, and gives away possession leading to an audacious, wonderful, Goal of the Month contending shot from Jay Rodriguez.

Pulisic bags hat trick as Chelsea doubles up Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic scored a perfect hat trick as Chelsea picked up its seventh-straight win in all competitions with a 4-2 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Willian also scored for the Blues, who will finish the weekend in fourth place with 20 points.

Pulisic’s hat trick makes him the youngest hat trick scorer in Chelsea history.

Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez scored in the final five minutes for the Clarets.

Three things we learned

1. Pulisic’s primal scream of relief heard across the ocean: Here’s the bell ringer, Christian Pulisic’s first Premier League goal. The Yanks’ 21-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in a matching minute,, seizing on a bad touch from Matthew Lowton and dribbling James Tarkowski before rolling a low shot across goal past Nick Pope. A quality strike to beat two quality players.

He let out of a primal scream in celebration as he waited for his teammates to join the celebration. All things considered, it’s difficult to imagine how good the moment felt for the USMNT’s top man. He’d add a second by cooking Tarkowski to his other side and getting a deflection, and had three key passes in an incredible first half.

The third came in the second half with a nice header, and the opened floodgates were greeted with relief by so many in Chelsea blue and beyond.

2. Burnley broken down: The Clarets entered the day having kept clean sheets in three of four matches at home this season. The fourth was a 3-0 loss to Liverpool, and Chelsea made sure that it showed its Top Four acumen. Lowton’s giveaway on Pulisic’s first goal was poor and the second came via deflection, but Burnley’s fight back after halftime was brief. Chelsea controlled the match and you’d hate to bear the brunt of what Sean Dyche will likely bring to the post match team talk.

3. Rodriguez scores stunning consolation goal: Pulisic wasn’t perfect, as he gave away the ball that led to Burnley’s goal with five minutes to play. And what a goal it was, as Rodriguez struck a swerving rocket from distance to flummox Arrizabalaga. What a hit. Memories in style and meaning of Daniel Williams for the USMNT against Brazil.

Man of the Match: Are you serious?

Despite an early injury which appeared to be to his head, Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma made a nice clearance of a dangerously swung corner in the 13th minute.

Pulisic scored his first Premier League goal when he seized on that turnover and used his pace and craft to roll a shot past Pope.

That snapped Burnley to life, and Kepa Arrizabalaga was necessary in a sequence which saw the backstop paw away a shot through traffic.

Ashley Barnes badly missed a back post header which should’ve tied things up in the 30th minute.

Pulisic got his second with another powerful dribble through the heart of the attacking third, getting past Tarkowski and hitting a shot that took a turn off Ben Mee for 2-0.

Burnley came out of the dressing room with vigor. Barnes butchered a point blank chance to make it 2-1 in the 50th, the poacher not ready for prime time, and Jay Rodriguez sent a shot into the arms of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That’s when Pulisic got his hat trick. After Burnley rejected a corner kick back to the taker, Mason Mount swept another cross into the mix and the American nodded it home.

Willian soon got in on the action with a low shot from the right, and Chelsea was home free.

Rodriguez scored his sensational goal off a Pulisic turnover, and McNeil’s heavily-deflected shot made it 4-2 with two minutes left.

WATCH: Pulisic completes flawless hat trick for Chelsea

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
First he did it with his left foot.

Then he did it with the right.

Now Christian Pulisic has his first Premier League hat trick in flawless fashion after nodding a second chance cross of a corner kick past Burnley’s Nick Pope.

Sure he needed a deflection on the second, but we didn’t coin the term.

Some call it a natural hat trick — left peg, right peg, head — but either way the American is feeling sweet relief after bagging not one but three goals in his first Premier League start since Aug. 31.