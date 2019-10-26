Watch Live: Man City v. Aston Villa

Southampton’s historic defeat at home against Leicester City has the team in serious danger of being relegated for yet another season.

From the start against Leicester, Southampton were not ready or prepared to play, and it showed as the Foxes demolished the Saints, 9-0. After the game, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl shielded his players from criticism and took the blame for the performance.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

“I take full responsibility for what happened today,” Hasenhüttl stated, via Southampton’s website. “Very, very bad performance, that’s it. What happens now is that we must immediately try and bring the heads back up. We are all down.

“One thing I must say is that the fans that stayed until the end, because it was not easy to watch this game for anybody associated with Southampton Football Club, I must say thank you to them, because they were fantastic.

Southampton had no answer for Leicester City’s waves of attacks, especially down Leicester City’s left wing, and they failed to regroup after allowing three goals in the first 20 minutes of the match.

“I can only put my head, as the captain, in front of the team, and say the only thing that matters now is what we do going forward,” midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg said after the game.

“We can never, ever let something happen like this happen again. I don’t want to talk – I can only apologise. It’s very embarrassing and it’s very difficult for the whole team, but we are the ones to blame. You need to blame us, we need to take it. The only thing I can say to the fans is I’m sorry.”

Hopefully for Southampton, this is the moment when the team can come together and work hard through the rest of the season to avoid relegation.