Watch Live: Man City v. Aston Villa

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s squad aiming to momentarily close the gap to Premier League leaders to three points.
City’s injury-hit defense will face a stern test against an in-form Villa side who haven’t looked overawed back in the top-flight. Dean Smith‘s side will fancy their chances of causing an upset.
In team news Man City bring in John Stones to play alongside Fernandino at center back as Stones replaces the injured Rodri after returning from injury himself. Sergio Aguero is on the bench with Gabriel Jesus starting.
Aston Villa have brought in Douglas Luiz and Trezeguet who replace Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi.
LINEUPS