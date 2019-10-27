Bundesliga wrap: Gladbach goes first, Wolfsburg still unbeaten

We’ve got a new table leader, and the Foals of Borussia Monchengladbach won a wild one at home to move a point clear of Bayern Munich on Sunday.
[ MORE: Man Utd tops Norwich City ]
Saturday saw a draw in the Revier Derby and a RB Leipzig loss to Freiburg to allow Bayern Munich to climb first, but that lasted just one day.
Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Four different goal scorers found the mark as Gladbach built a 2-0 lead and outlasted a pair of comeback efforts at Borussia-Park.
Twenty-two year old Marcus Thuram, Lilian’s son, scored the opener to give him for five goals since arriving from Guingamp this summer.
Gladbach now has to defend the lead during a tough stretch which includes Dortmund away in the cup, Bayer away in league play, and Roma at home in the Europa League.
Wolfsburg 0-0 Augsburg
Disappointing for John Brooks’ men, who could’ve gone top of the table in the USMNT center back’s return from injury, but Wolfsburg remains the league’s only unbeaten team (4W-5D) following a draw which saw a would-be winner called back by VAR
Elsewhere
Friday
Mainz 3-1 Koln
Saturday
Freiburg 2-1 RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin 2-3 Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich 2-1 Union Berlin
Schalke 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Paderborn 2-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Werder Bremen
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Mönchengladbach
|9
|6
|1
|2
|19
|9
|10
|3-1-1
|3-0-1
|19
|Bayern Munich
|9
|5
|3
|1
|24
|11
|13
|3-1-1
|2-2-0
|18
|SC Freiburg
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|10
|7
|2-2-1
|3-0-1
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg
|9
|4
|5
|0
|11
|5
|6
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|9
|4
|4
|1
|20
|11
|9
|3-1-0
|1-3-1
|16
|RB Leipzig
|9
|4
|3
|2
|17
|10
|7
|1-2-1
|3-1-1
|15
|FC Schalke 04
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14
|9
|5
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|15
|Bayer Leverkusen
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14
|13
|1
|2-3-0
|2-0-2
|15
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|14
|2
|3-2-0
|1-0-3
|14
|1899 Hoffenheim
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|2-0-2
|2-2-1
|14
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|9
|3
|2
|4
|15
|16
|-1
|2-0-2
|1-2-2
|11
|Werder Bremen
|9
|2
|4
|3
|15
|19
|-4
|1-1-2
|1-3-1
|10
|FSV Mainz 05
|9
|3
|0
|6
|10
|19
|-9
|2-0-2
|1-0-4
|9
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|1-1-2
|1-0-4
|7
|1. FC Union Berlin
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|2-0-3
|0-1-3
|7
|1. FC Köln
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|1-0-3
|1-1-3
|7
|FC Augsburg
|9
|1
|4
|4
|10
|21
|-11
|1-2-1
|0-2-3
|7
|SC Paderborn
|9
|1
|1
|7
|11
|22
|-11
|1-0-4
|0-1-3
|4