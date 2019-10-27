More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Emery fumes at VAR decision, Xhaka’s reaction to jeers

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
Unai Emery had plenty of reasons to be angry after Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead and saw a goal taken off the board at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners drew Crystal Palace 2-2 after going up via goals by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz in the first nine minutes of play.

Sokratis looked to have solved the Palace defense late, but VAR saw a seemingly phantom foul from Calum Chambers in the build-up that left many — hand raised — questioning what just happened.

From Football.London:

“We need to respect the decision, which was amazing,” Emery said. “Last match here against Bournemouth, they didn’t check for a clear penalty on Pepe and at Sheffield on Sokratis. … VAR is positive but at the moment it is not working well. I think we deserved to win this evening. Only I can be disappointed about not controlling the match better.”

Another moment that might’ve had Emery fuming was Granit Xhaka‘s departure in the 60th minute.

The captain was jeered by the home fans as he walked off for a substitute, motioning to and cussing at the Emirates Stadium faithful.

“He was wrong,” Emery said. “We need to stay calm, speak to him internally about that. We are working with the club and the players to play under pressure … We are going to speak with him because the reaction was wrong. We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticizing us.”

More to come there, for sure, given the tempestuous relationship between the Swiss midfielder and his club’s supporters.

Liverpool, Klopp keeping their cool amid title race

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL — Relief was in the air at Anfield on Sunday at the final whistle, but it shouldn’t have been.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 after fighting back from an early setback, as they kept their unbeaten start to the season going and extended their lead atop the Premier League table to six points.

There was an air of expectancy before the game as Klopp’s side are now unbeaten in 45 home games in the PL and have lost just once in their last 49 PL matches. They are scrapping their way to wins this season and are proving their ability to deal with the increased expectations from not only their own fans but themselves.

10 games in this season, it is still early days, but Klopp was delighted with the counter-pressing from his side as they peppered Spurs’ goal and if it wasn’t for a sublime display by Paulo Gazzaniga they would have won by a heavier margin.

Asked by ProSoccerTalk after the game if that was their best display of the season so far, Klopp was extremely happy with how his boys played, but he’s trying his best to keep his cool.

“I don’t know exactly. I loved a lot of games already this season, the Arsenal game was a really good one to be honest,” Klopp smiled. “We need to play really, really well. I’ve already got the questions about 28 points, blah, blah, blah, already two wins ahead of Manchester [City]. We don’t have to think about what happened if we lost today, how the questions would have been. We know exactly what we have to do. We have to be focused and concentrated on all the specific games. Next one Arsenal, then Aston Villa, then Genk, then Man City, then again international breaks, I can’t believe it, then a very busy December. There is still a lot to come but so far, so good.”

Liverpool’s players were keeping their feet firmly on the ground after the game too, as they know there’s still a long way to go and a six-point lead at this point of the season means absolutely nothing.

They of course know that all too well from last season.

“For us it’s all about the next game. That’s our focus. We’re not looking where we are in the league or how many points we have got. The next team is Arsenal in midweek and that’s what we have to get ready for,” Henderson told BBC Sport. “We are very critical of ourselves and always want to do better. The good thing is we keep winning games. There are still things we can improve on.”

Liverpool have yet to hit third or fourth gear this season but they are six points clear at the top of the table and showing signs of a true Championship-winning team.

Even if nobody wants to admit it.

Manchester City are trying to chip away at Liverpool’s lead and everything points to their monumental clash on Nov. 10 at Anfield as being pivotal in deciding where the title will go this season.

Everybody at Liverpool is trying their best to stay calm and not mention the ‘T word’ (which is trophy, by the way), but there’s a growing sense of optimism that this Liverpool team is more robust, more mature and better equipped to pip Man City and Pep Guardiola to the title this season.

Klopp and his players won’t admit it, neither will Liverpool’s fans, but the fact the Reds haven’t been at their best and are six points clear at the top of the table isn’t a worrying thing.

It should be frightening for the rest of the league that the best is yet to come from Liverpool.

Maybe that is why Klopp and Co. are cool as you like as they head into the busy winter months.

Liverpool provide Mohamed Salah injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah suffered an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Egyptian winger scored a late penalty kick winner for Liverpool to move them six points clear atop the Premier League table.

Salah was replaced in the closing stages by Jurgen Klopp after picking up a knock, and Liverpool’s manager gave an update when asked if it was a serious problem.

“No,” Klopp said. “It is the ankle. The ankle where he struggled since the Leicester game. It is good but the longer the game goes, the more he gets a bit tired and maybe get a knock on it and feel it more. It makes no sense to try and push it through because we have other players and options to change. That is what we did. Nothing serious.”

Salah missed Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend and aside from his penalty kick against Tottenham he looked a little off the pace after his comeback game at Genk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

There is no point pushing Salah and it would be a shock if he started in the League Cup game against Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday. With Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having big impacts off the bench in recent weeks, Salah should be nursed back to full fitness ahead of a busy November and December for the Reds.

Like his team, he has been far from his best so far this season, but they’re getting the job done as they sit top of the table and Salah has eight goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Bundesliga wrap: Gladbach goes first, Wolfsburg still unbeaten

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT
We’ve got a new table leader, and the Foals of Borussia Monchengladbach won a wild one at home to move a point clear of Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Saturday saw a draw in the Revier Derby and a RB Leipzig loss to Freiburg to allow Bayern Munich to climb first, but that lasted just one day.

Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Four different goal scorers found the mark as Gladbach built a 2-0 lead and outlasted a pair of comeback efforts at Borussia-Park.

Twenty-two year old Marcus Thuram, Lilian’s son, scored the opener to give him for five goals since arriving from Guingamp this summer.

Gladbach now has to defend the lead during a tough stretch which includes Dortmund away in the cup, Bayer away in league play, and Roma at home in the Europa League.

Wolfsburg 0-0 Augsburg

Disappointing for John Brooks’ men, who could’ve gone top of the table in the USMNT center back’s return from injury, but Wolfsburg remains the league’s only unbeaten team (4W-5D) following a draw which saw a would-be winner called back by VAR

Elsewhere

Friday
Mainz 3-1 Koln

Saturday
Freiburg 2-1 RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin 2-3 Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich 2-1 Union Berlin
Schalke 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Paderborn 2-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Werder Bremen

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Mönchengladbach 9 6 1 2 19 9 10 3-1-1 3-0-1 19
 Bayern Munich 9 5 3 1 24 11 13 3-1-1 2-2-0 18
 SC Freiburg 9 5 2 2 17 10 7 2-2-1 3-0-1 17
 VfL Wolfsburg 9 4 5 0 11 5 6 2-3-0 2-2-0 17
 Borussia Dortmund 9 4 4 1 20 11 9 3-1-0 1-3-1 16
 RB Leipzig 9 4 3 2 17 10 7 1-2-1 3-1-1 15
 FC Schalke 04 9 4 3 2 14 9 5 2-2-1 2-1-1 15
 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 3 2 14 13 1 2-3-0 2-0-2 15
 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 2 3 16 14 2 3-2-0 1-0-3 14
 1899 Hoffenheim 9 4 2 3 11 13 -2 2-0-2 2-2-1 14
 Hertha BSC Berlin 9 3 2 4 15 16 -1 2-0-2 1-2-2 11
 Werder Bremen 9 2 4 3 15 19 -4 1-1-2 1-3-1 10
 FSV Mainz 05 9 3 0 6 10 19 -9 2-0-2 1-0-4 9
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 9 2 1 6 10 16 -6 1-1-2 1-0-4 7
 1. FC Union Berlin 9 2 1 6 9 15 -6 2-0-3 0-1-3 7
 1. FC Köln 9 2 1 6 9 19 -10 1-0-3 1-1-3 7
 FC Augsburg 9 1 4 4 10 21 -11 1-2-1 0-2-3 7
 SC Paderborn 9 1 1 7 11 22 -11 1-0-4 0-1-3 4

Manchester United clobbers Norwich City despite double penalty woes

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist and Manchester United saw two penalties saved in a 3-1 blowout of Norwich City on Sunday at Carrow Road, building momentum after Monday’s draw with Liverpool.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay also scored in the win, with Martial and Rashford saved on their penalty bids by Tim Krul.

United moves seventh with 13 points and now sits seven points back of the Top Four.

Norwich City remains in the drop zone with seven points, as Onel Hernandez scored in the 88th minute to provide the Canaries their lone marker, while Krul made eight saves.

Three things we learned

1. Penalty woes: While both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored later and Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul really was in form, there’s no doubt that United’s two penalty takers seeing first half efforts saved had Red Devils’ supporters seeing ghosts of points lost earlier this season. Comically, Rashford’s stuttering run-up on the first saved effort resembled a little bit of estranged penalty taker Paul Pogba, who remains out injured.

2. Martial the difference as Ole waits on Pogba: United’s terrible depth meant that the absence of Anthony Martial over the past couple of months has loomed just as large as that of Pogba. Martial scored a penalty in the Europa League at midweek, but his real welcome back was Sunday when he worked a silky 1-2 with Rashford to make it 3-0 in the second half. Having been robbed earlier by Krul at both the spot and from close range, Martial made sure to put an exclamation point on his evening.

3. Krul, to be kind, was terrific: Norwich City backstop Tim Krul made one of the best saves you’ll ever see, and it wasn’t even one of his outstanding penalty saves. Yeah, that’s plural, as United’s penalty woes continued with both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missing chances to put the match away in the first 45 minutes.

Man of the Match: Aaron Wan-Bissaka — McTominay was great before an error late, while Rashford was very good aside from his comical penalty. As for Wan-Bissaka, the right back was credited with 11 tackles. Given his age, he looks like the latest buy who could become a long-tenure monster at Old Trafford.

It was all United early, and Marcus Rashford forced a fine close-range save out of Tim Krul in the 19th minute.

Krul then made an unreal recovery to stop Anthony Martial’s header from about four yards, but he couldn’t stop McTominay’s last through traffic as the Canaries looked unsuited to the task at hand.

That’s when VAR had many wringing their hands after awarding a penalty to Daniel James, who had left the path of the ball to draw contact and been denied a pen by Kevin Friend.

But VAR saw otherwise. After a lengthy review, Rashford went to the spot and saw his stuttering run-up saved by Krul.

James then set up Rashford properly and it was 2-0 just after the half-hour mark. Smooth finish from the United center forward.

It would’ve been 3-0 had Martial converted his penalty bid, but Krul saved that moments after a brilliant stop on a dipping Fred effort from distance.

Onel Hernandez hoped to have won a penalty after the break after a challenge from Wan-Bissaka, to no avail.