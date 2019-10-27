Manchester United clobber Norwich City despite double penalty woes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist and Manchester United saw two penalties saved in a 3-1 blowout of Norwich City on Sunday at Carrow Road, building momentum after Monday’s draw with Liverpool.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay also scored in the win, with Martial and Rashford saved on their penalty bids by Tim Krul.

United moves seventh with 13 points and now sits seven points back of the Top Four.

Norwich City remains in the drop zone with seven points, as Onel Hernandez scored in the 88th minute to provide the Canaries their lone marker, while Krul made eight saves.

Three things we learned

1. Penalty woes: While both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored later and Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul really was in form, there’s no doubt that United’s two penalty takers seeing first half efforts saved had Red Devils’ supporters seeing ghosts of points lost earlier this season. Comically, Rashford’s stuttering run-up on the first saved effort resembled a little bit of estranged penalty taker Paul Pogba, who remains out injured.

2. Martial the difference as Ole waits on Pogba: United’s terrible depth meant that the absence of Anthony Martial over the past couple of months has loomed just as large as that of Pogba. Martial scored a penalty in the Europa League at midweek, but his real welcome back was Sunday when he worked a silky 1-2 with Rashford to make it 3-0 in the second half. Having been robbed earlier by Krul at both the spot and from close range, Martial made sure to put an exclamation point on his evening.

3. Krul, to be kind, was terrific: Norwich City backstop Tim Krul made one of the best saves you’ll ever see, and it wasn’t even one of his outstanding penalty saves. Yeah, that’s plural, as United’s penalty woes continued with both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missing chances to put the match away in the first 45 minutes.

Man of the Match: Aaron Wan-Bissaka — McTominay was great before an error late, while Rashford was very good aside from his comical penalty. As for Wan-Bissaka, the right back was credited with 11 tackles. Given his age, he looks like the latest buy who could become a long-tenure monster at Old Trafford.

It was all United early, and Marcus Rashford forced a fine close-range save out of Tim Krul in the 19th minute.

Krul then made an unreal recovery to stop Anthony Martial’s header from about four yards, but he couldn’t stop McTominay’s last through traffic as the Canaries looked unsuited to the task at hand.

That’s when VAR had many wringing their hands after awarding a penalty to Daniel James, who had left the path of the ball to draw contact and been denied a pen by Kevin Friend.

But VAR saw otherwise. After a lengthy review, Rashford went to the spot and saw his stuttering run-up saved by Krul.

James then set up Rashford properly and it was 2-0 just after the half-hour mark. Smooth finish from the United center forward.

It would’ve been 3-0 had Martial converted his penalty bid, but Krul saved that moments after a brilliant stop on a dipping Fred effort from distance.

Onel Hernandez hoped to have won a penalty after the break after a challenge from Wan-Bissaka, to no avail.

