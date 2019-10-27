More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Manchester United clobber Norwich City despite double penalty woes

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist and Manchester United saw two penalties saved in a 3-1 blowout of Norwich City on Sunday at Carrow Road, building momentum after Monday’s draw with Liverpool.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay also scored in the win, with Martial and Rashford saved on their penalty bids by Tim Krul.

United moves seventh with 13 points and now sits seven points back of the Top Four.

Norwich City remains in the drop zone with seven points, as Onel Hernandez scored in the 88th minute to provide the Canaries their lone marker, while Krul made eight saves.

Three things we learned

1. Penalty woes: While both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored later and Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul really was in form, there’s no doubt that United’s two penalty takers seeing first half efforts saved had Red Devils’ supporters seeing ghosts of points lost earlier this season. Comically, Rashford’s stuttering run-up on the first saved effort resembled a little bit of estranged penalty taker Paul Pogba, who remains out injured.

2. Martial the difference as Ole waits on Pogba: United’s terrible depth meant that the absence of Anthony Martial over the past couple of months has loomed just as large as that of Pogba. Martial scored a penalty in the Europa League at midweek, but his real welcome back was Sunday when he worked a silky 1-2 with Rashford to make it 3-0 in the second half. Having been robbed earlier by Krul at both the spot and from close range, Martial made sure to put an exclamation point on his evening.

3. Krul, to be kind, was terrific: Norwich City backstop Tim Krul made one of the best saves you’ll ever see, and it wasn’t even one of his outstanding penalty saves. Yeah, that’s plural, as United’s penalty woes continued with both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missing chances to put the match away in the first 45 minutes.

Man of the Match: Aaron Wan-Bissaka — McTominay was great before an error late, while Rashford was very good aside from his comical penalty. As for Wan-Bissaka, the right back was credited with 11 tackles. Given his age, he looks like the latest buy who could become a long-tenure monster at Old Trafford.

It was all United early, and Marcus Rashford forced a fine close-range save out of Tim Krul in the 19th minute.

Krul then made an unreal recovery to stop Anthony Martial’s header from about four yards, but he couldn’t stop McTominay’s last through traffic as the Canaries looked unsuited to the task at hand.

That’s when VAR had many wringing their hands after awarding a penalty to Daniel James, who had left the path of the ball to draw contact and been denied a pen by Kevin Friend.

But VAR saw otherwise. After a lengthy review, Rashford went to the spot and saw his stuttering run-up saved by Krul.

James then set up Rashford properly and it was 2-0 just after the half-hour mark. Smooth finish from the United center forward.

It would’ve been 3-0 had Martial converted his penalty bid, but Krul saved that moments after a brilliant stop on a dipping Fred effort from distance.

Onel Hernandez hoped to have won a penalty after the break after a challenge from Wan-Bissaka, to no avail.

Four things we learned: Liverpool v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL — Jurgen Klopp‘s boys regained their six-point lead atop the Premier League table as they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday, as the Reds are still unbeaten.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead after 47 seconds to stun Anfield, and although Liverpool peppered the Spurs goal in the first half, Paulo Gazzaniga was in inspired form to stop Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. In a feisty encounter tempers often boiled over as the repeat of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final didn’t disappoint.

At the start of the second half Spurs almost went 2-0 up as Heung-Min Son rounded Alisson but his shot clipped off the crossbar, and then Liverpool pinned Spurs back further. Gazzaniga twice denied Firmino at the near post but he could do nothing to deny Jordan Henderson who popped up at the back post to make it 1-1.

Georginio Wijnaldum then missed a glorious chance for Liverpool as the Reds piled on the pressure and Spurs occasionally threatened on the break. Serge Aurier then clipped Sadio Mane in the box to give away a penalty kick as Mohamed Salah scored the winner to extend Liverpool’s lead to second-place Man City to six points. Spurs went close through Danny Rose, Son and Kane late on, but Liverpool held on to stay unbeaten.

Here’s a look at what we learned from a dramatic encounter at Anfield.

Man of the Match: Paulo Gazzaniga – Stepping in for the injured Hugo Lloris, the young Argentine goalkeeper was superb as he made a string of fine stops in the first half to keep Spurs ahead. He was confident in possession and when Spurs’ defense was all over the place ahead of him, Gazzaniga kept his cool. The man from Pochettino’s hometown of Murphy, Argentina stood tall on the big stage, even if he couldn’t help his team grab a point.

LIVERPOOL’S INCREDIBLE RUN CONTINUES

Liverpool last lost a Premier League game on January 3 and that is their only defeat in their last 49 games in the competition. They are unbeaten through the first 10 games of the season and they fought back to beat Spurs with another gritty, committed display. Klopp’s side have been far from their best for most of this season but they sit top of the table and the way they dug deep, stayed patient and beat Tottenham proved that they are confident. They just aren’t used to losing and like the draw at Man United last week, they never know when they’re beaten. Especially at home as they’ve now gone 45 games unbeaten at Anfield, with Klopp leading the chorus of chants and cheers in the stands with his fist pumps on the sidelines.

KANE PROVIDES CUTTING EDGE FOR SPURS’ MIXED FOUR

Harry Kane produced a fine finish to put Spurs ahead but their front four didn’t click on Sunday. Kane and Son were dangerous throughout but Dele Alli was anonymous and Christian Eriksen had a nightmare. Son hit the bar twice and Kane was a constant menace but Alli and Eriksen look so short in confidence and Pochettino was pulling his hair out on the sidelines over some of their decisions on the ball. These four have only started four games together in 2019 and it showed. They will take some time to get back to their best as a fluid unit.

LOVREN PROVES DOUBTERS RIGHT

Joel Matip has now become indispensable to Liverpool. Dejan Lovren was preferred over Joe Gomez at center back and he had another shaky display as he was caught out on Tottenham’s goal. From getting beaten for pace by Kane and Son, to taking too much time on the ball, every time Lovren got on the ball there was a sharp intake of breath among the home fans at Anfield. Matip and Virgil van Dijk are Liverpool’s preferred center back partnership and Gomez should now start ahead of Lovren.

GAZZANIGA PAPERS OVER POCHETTINO’S PROBLEMS

As we mentioned earlier, Gazzaniga was sublime. But the back four in front of him made sure he had plenty of work to do. Aurier and Danny Rose had tough outings, with both caught out on Liverpool’s two goals. Spurs have tinkered with back threes and fours in recent weeks and Pochettino’s men just don’t seem to be able to defend as a unit. In truth, they should have lost by three or four on Sunday and the scoreline was kind to them. Gazzaniga’s brilliance papered over the cracks.

Crystal Palace comes back for point in drama-filled Arsenal draw

Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored early but saw his late winner pulled back by a controversial VAR decision as Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

David Luiz also scored for Arsenal, whose defense was a strength in attack and a weakness at the back in providing a 2-0 lead and allowing it to disappear.

Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew scored for Palace, the latter a star in the draw.

Arsenal sits fifth with 16 points, one more than sixth place Palace.

Three things we learned

1. If at first you can’t defend… Arsenal’s oft-criticized center backs took the goals into their own hands, and if you’re up 2-0 within nine minutes it’s gonna be hard to be the goat. Sokratis’ goal came with calm after Granit Xhaka knocked down a clearance off a corner, and he was back post when David Luiz poked home a Lacazette-flicked cross to make it 2-0.

2. …You’re still going to have to defend, though: Arsenal’s backs helped give the lead away within 40 minutes, with Chambers cutting down Zaha — or at least daring VAR to go the other direction — and Luiz losing track of Ayew. Chambers really struggled, picking up a yellow card in addition to some haphazard first half passing, as improved defense in recent weeks appeared to be a magician’s trick after multi-goal concessions to Vitoria and Palace within three days.

3. Xhaka’s Arsenal career meets flash point: Voted club captain to the consternation of many Gooners, Xhaka was booed off the field when he was subbed off at the hour mark. The Swiss enforcer motioned his arms to welcome more boos, then yelled to the crowd to expletive off, cupping his hand to his ear before ripping off his shirt and storming down the tunnel. Things are not good in North London.

4. VAR overrules Sokratis winner for… something? As of publishing time on this post, there’s no clarity as to why VAR found a clear and obvious error that Roger East missed on Sokratis’ winner. Chambers is battling for the ball with several Palace defenders, hands everywhere, as he pushed the ball to Sokratis for what would’ve been a huge winner. There’s a problem here.

Man of the Match: Ayew? Milivojevic? Sokratis? We’ll go with McArthur, who was quite good and supplied the match-drawing assist.

An early corner cause Palace problems and put Arsenal in front, with Granit Xhaka settling Gary Cahill‘s headed clearance for Sokratis Papastathopoulus to hit through traffic for 1-0.

He could’ve had two had Luiz not also been at the back post to poke home a ninth minute corner, as Arsenal had Palace at sixes and sevens.

Lacazette had an effort saved moments later, and Palace fans were right to be concerned for the score line.

Aubameyang missed a chance, too, as Arsenal really should’ve had a massive lead when Zaha won a penalty off of Calum Chambers. Palace penalty usually equals Palace goal in Milivojevic’s world, and this time was no different.

Palace leveled the score just after halftime, as James McArthur‘s cross hung in the air for days. Neither Luiz nor Leno could get there as Ayew headed home.

As poor as he was defensively, Chambers was nearly again an offensive hero before sweeping a shot wide in the 62nd.

Arsenal thought it went ahead through Papastathopoulous, but VAR found a hard-to-pinpoint foul on Chambers as he won what would’ve been a match-winning assist. Baffling.

Wayne Hennessey made a nice stop on a Lacazette header as the match headed toward its final half hour. He’d late stop Luiz in the 89th with a result-saving stop. Zaha came close to equalizing when he turned a Christian Benteke flick toward goal and burned Chambers.

PL AT HALF: Spurs, Arsenal, Man Utd all lead

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Alright, everybody exhale.

Whichever match you’re watching this Sunday afternoon, you need a chance to catch your breath and take a look around the league.

Goals everywhere:

Liverpool 0-1 Spurs [ STREAM ]

Harry Kane scored 47 seconds into the match and Dele Alli couldn’t get on the end of a bid to make it 2-0 to the visitors, but it’s otherwise been all Liverpool.

Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is gonna need an ice bath.

Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace [ STREAM ]

Raise your hand if you had Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz scoring three minutes apart.

Put your hand down. Arsenal’s embattled center back pair both scored off of set pieces and Palace could’ve easily been down by as many as four inside of the first 20 minutes.

But they weren’t, and Wilfried Zaha won a penalty off Calum Chambers which allowed Luka Milivojevic to do what he usually does from the spot.

Norwich City 0-2 Manchester United [ STREAM ]

An eventful match saw Tim Krul very busy in the Norwich City goal. He made two great stops early including one which might be one of the best reaction saves imaginable, but Scott McTominay put United in front with a hard drive and Marcus Rashford finished a Daniel James cross to make it 2-0.

In between the goal was a lengthy VAR review that somehow changed a non-penalty call to a penalty. Krul saved the effort in karmic fashion. United won a second penalty and Krul saved that, too, this time from Martial.

VIDEO: Kane scores after 47 seconds, Tottenham lead at Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Harry Kane put Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 up at Liverpool after 47 seconds.

47.

Kane reacted first to Heung-Min Son‘s deflected shot which crashed off the woodwork and nodded home at the Kop end to stun Anfield.

Watch his goal in the video below.