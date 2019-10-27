Mexicans Abroad: Chicharito opens La Liga account with Sevilla, Tecatito assists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has scored for Sevilla before – in fact, his first goal for the Spanish side was one of his career’s best – but on Sunday, the 31-year-old opened his La Liga account with Los Nervionenses.

In Portugal, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona assisted in Porto’s 3-0 win, quietly adding to his assist count and highlights to his overall positive season. Elsewhere, plenty of Mexicans abroad suffered arduous defeats.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito started his second consecutive league game, and scored his first La Liga goal with Sevilla in their 2-0 victory over Getafe.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. He completed all of his 14 passes. Accurate.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — The veteran midfielder started, captained and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who continues to struggle. On Sunday, Rubi’s side lost 1-0 against Granada, falling to the relegation zone.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old didn’t dress for Sunday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played 60 minutes in Celta’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad. The defender recorded three clearances, one blocked shot and one interception.

A series

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano was left on the bench in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against SPAL on Sunday. It’s not time to worry yet, however.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez started and went all 90 minutes in Wolves’ 1-1 draw against Newcastle. The forward had one shot on target.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — After going 90 minutes on Thursday in Europa League play, Gutierrez featured for another 90 in PSV’s woeful 4-0 loss to AZ. The midfielder completed 91 percent of his passes.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez came off the bench in the 81st minute in Ajax’s 4-0 win over Feyenoord.

first League

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — In a midfield role, Tecatito played all 90 minutes and contributed an assist in Porto’s 3-0 win over FC Famalicao.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea played all 90 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 win over KV Oostende.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa — On Sunday, Moreno started and played 90 minutes in Al Gharafa’s 2-1 loss against Al-Duhail.

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela and LAFC were inactive this weekend, but play host the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in the Western Conference Final.

