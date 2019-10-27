More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
NWSL final: Courage run rampant on Red Stars, claim second title

By Joel SoriaOct 27, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
The North Carolina Courage put four unanswered goals past the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday, winning the National Women’s Soccer League championship for a second consecutive year by a scoreline of 4-0.

It is the second title in the club’s history, tying a record held by the Portland Thorns and the defunct FC Kansas City.

Like the dominant team they are (and have been), the Courage – fresh off of winning their third straight NWSL Shield – wasted no time in imposing themselves on Chicago.

Just four minutes in, Debinha’s close-range finish – the fastest-ever goal in a NWSL championship game – foreshadowed what was to come at a sold-out Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

What exactly was it that came in the 86 minutes that followed?

A tormenting, fluid Courage attack that overpowered a feeble Red Stars, who were missing injured Tierna Davidson and failed to plug-in league MVP Sam Kerr into the game.

Before the first half came to an end, forward Jessica McDonald double the lead for the hosts’, heading the ball with into the back of net. In stoppage time, Crystal Dunn’s goal put the game out of the Red Stars’ reach.

“It was a hotter today than we expected and we needed to share the load and, you know, [we] had four different goal scorers,” Dunn said. “I always said this team is so hard to beat because who are you going to stop on our team?”

“We got up on them early and I think that really helped us in the end,” she added. “It is a final and we are playing against a top team this year and we obviously did not think the score would be four-zero,” Dunn added. “So we are really proud of our effort.”

Debinha, the game’s first goalscorer, was named the final MVP, which was U.S. national team legend’s Heather O’Reilly last professional game.

With Sunday’s title in the books, the Courage became the first NWSL team to win the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship in back-to-back seasons.

In other words, Paul Riley and Co. have put together a dynasty. It was only fitting that they also became the first team in NWSL history to hoist the cup in front of the home fans in Cary.

Watch: U.S. U-17 MNT fall to Senegal in World Cup opener

By Joel SoriaOct 27, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT
The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team came out firing in their 2019 World Cup opener against Senegal, as Sporting Kansas City’s Gianluca Busio put the Stars and Stripes up a goal only three minutes into Sunday’s bout.

That spark, the hunger and, most importantly, the lead wouldn’t hold up until the final whistle, however. With three goals in the second half, Senegal stunned Raphaël Wicky’s side 4-1 at the Estádio Kléber Andrade.

Whether it was due to the U.S. resting on their laurels or lacking luck, the second half was shockingly poor from the Concacaf side, especially when defending. Two of final three goals scored by Senegal came from second-chance opportunities. Senegal’s fourth came via a direct free-kick, highlighting the U.S.’ inability to keep the opposing side at bay.

Up next for Giovanni Reyna and company is Japan midweek in what will be a must-win for the Americans.

Watch the video highlights of the match below:

Solskjaer lauds ‘vital’ Martial following long-awaited league away win

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 27, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
For the first time in 12 matches, Manchester United scored more than once in a competitive match.

To be exact, the Red Devils struck on three different occasions at Carrow Road on Sunday in their 3-1 victory over an ill-fated Norwich City. Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all contributed a goal a piece as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company moved up to seventh in the table.

Perhaps the most striking fact, however, is that United’s win away from home is their first in Premier League play since February. Couple that with two, consecutive wins in a span of four days, and there are almost zero reasons why the Norwegian manager should be unpleased with his team’s necessary revival. To the BBC:

“This had been a good week for us,” Solskjaer following Sunday’s victory. “It started with a decent performance against Liverpool and now two wins away from home. It gives the players confidence and momentum.”

“The third was a very good goal and a class finish,” he added. “It is great for Anthony Martial to score a goal like that. We could and should have had a few more goals.”

The Frenchman, spearheading United’s attack, wasn’t particularly sharp – his blocked penalty kick stands out – in his 75-minute shift against a struggling and sluggish Norwich, but he managed to score minutes before coming off.

More important than the goal, was the build up to it. It embodies a quality United will need in order to dust off the negativity (and poor play) that has haunted the side for far too long: the synchronization between Martial and Rashford. When the high-flying and astute duo connect, there is very little that can stop them.

“We’ve missed Anthony the last two months and it’s great to have him back,” the Norwegian manager admitted on Sunday night. “Him and Marcus, they’re just gonna improve and that partnership is gonna grow. Sometimes we play the two of them, today we had Dan James as well, so we had the three of them. So very happy and great finish by Anthony.”

“He (Martial)’s vital for us,” he added. “He’s a top striker and to have him back, fit, smiling, enjoying his football is a big thing for us. He’s clever in his movement but he’s not been given credit for his clever defending.”

Finally, things, slowly but surely, coming along for United. And the prudent thing to say – at least according to Solskjaer – is that Martial is a big reason why there is a break in the clouds at Old Trafford (and when they hit the road).

“We feel Anthony’s an important player for us and we’ve felt the effect of him not being there and pleased to have him back and scoring goals,” Solskjaer said.

Liverpool, Klopp keeping their cool amid title race

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL — Relief was in the air at Anfield on Sunday at the final whistle, but it shouldn’t have been.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 after fighting back from an early setback, as they kept their unbeaten start to the season going and extended their lead atop the Premier League table to six points.

There was an air of expectancy before the game as Klopp’s side are now unbeaten in 45 home games in the PL and have lost just once in their last 49 PL matches. They are scrapping their way to wins this season and are proving their ability to deal with the increased expectations from not only their own fans but themselves.

10 games in this season, it is still early days, but Klopp was delighted with the counter-pressing from his side as they peppered Spurs’ goal and if it wasn’t for a sublime display by Paulo Gazzaniga they would have won by a heavier margin.

Asked by ProSoccerTalk after the game if that was their best display of the season so far, Klopp was extremely happy with how his boys played, but he’s trying his best to keep his cool.

“I don’t know exactly. I loved a lot of games already this season, the Arsenal game was a really good one to be honest,” Klopp smiled. “We need to play really, really well. I’ve already got the questions about 28 points, blah, blah, blah, already two wins ahead of Manchester [City]. We don’t have to think about what happened if we lost today, how the questions would have been. We know exactly what we have to do. We have to be focused and concentrated on all the specific games. Next one Arsenal, then Aston Villa, then Genk, then Man City, then again international breaks, I can’t believe it, then a very busy December. There is still a lot to come but so far, so good.”

Liverpool’s players were keeping their feet firmly on the ground after the game too, as they know there’s still a long way to go and a six-point lead at this point of the season means absolutely nothing.

They of course know that all too well from last season.

“For us it’s all about the next game. That’s our focus. We’re not looking where we are in the league or how many points we have got. The next team is Arsenal in midweek and that’s what we have to get ready for,” Henderson told BBC Sport. “We are very critical of ourselves and always want to do better. The good thing is we keep winning games. There are still things we can improve on.”

Liverpool have yet to hit third or fourth gear this season but they are six points clear at the top of the table and showing signs of a true Championship-winning team.

Even if nobody wants to admit it.

Manchester City are trying to chip away at Liverpool’s lead and everything points to their monumental clash on Nov. 10 at Anfield as being pivotal in deciding where the title will go this season.

Everybody at Liverpool is trying their best to stay calm and not mention the ‘T word’ (which is trophy, by the way), but there’s a growing sense of optimism that this Liverpool team is more robust, more mature and better equipped to pip Man City and Pep Guardiola to the title this season.

Klopp and his players won’t admit it, neither will Liverpool’s fans, but the fact the Reds haven’t been at their best and are six points clear at the top of the table isn’t a worrying thing.

It should be frightening for the rest of the league that the best is yet to come from Liverpool.

Maybe that is why Klopp and Co. are cool as you like as they head into the busy winter months.

Liverpool provide Mohamed Salah injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah suffered an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Egyptian winger scored a late penalty kick winner for Liverpool to move them six points clear atop the Premier League table.

Salah was replaced in the closing stages by Jurgen Klopp after picking up a knock, and Liverpool’s manager gave an update when asked if it was a serious problem.

“No,” Klopp said. “It is the ankle. The ankle where he struggled since the Leicester game. It is good but the longer the game goes, the more he gets a bit tired and maybe get a knock on it and feel it more. It makes no sense to try and push it through because we have other players and options to change. That is what we did. Nothing serious.”

Salah missed Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend and aside from his penalty kick against Tottenham he looked a little off the pace after his comeback game at Genk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

There is no point pushing Salah and it would be a shock if he started in the League Cup game against Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday. With Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having big impacts off the bench in recent weeks, Salah should be nursed back to full fitness ahead of a busy November and December for the Reds.

Like his team, he has been far from his best so far this season, but they’re getting the job done as they sit top of the table and Salah has eight goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.