Serie A roundup: Atalanta crush Udinese in historic victory (video)

Atalanta’s historic 7-1 victory over a typically defensively sharp Udinese highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.
Atalanta 7-1 Udinese
Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia was a fun place to be on Sunday.
The home side, Atalanta routed Udinese 7-1, equalling their biggest ever Serie A victory and moving just three points behind league leaders Juventus.
Udinese opened the scoreline in the 11th minute, but the visitor’s red card in the 32nd minute proved to be too much for them to overcome. When all was said and done, Luis Muriel finished with hat-trick, while Josip Ilicic added a brace of his own.
Fresh off of a 5-1 drilling against Manchester City in the Champions League – a tournament that has seen them lose its first three games – La Dea was in dire need of such reviving performance, despite just loosing once this season.
Prior to Sunday, Udinese had conceded just six goals this season.
Atalanta will have to turn the page quickly, however, as they take on fourth-place Napoli midweek, while Udinese host Roma, who edged AC Milan with goals from Edin Dzeko and Nicolo Zaniolo.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Roma 2-1 Milan
SPAL 1-1 Napoli
Bologna 2-1 Sampdoria
Torino 1-1 Cagliari
Fiorentina 1-2 Lazio