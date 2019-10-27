More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Kane scores after 47 seconds, Tottenham lead at Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
Harry Kane put Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 up at Liverpool after 47 seconds.

47.

Kane reacted first to Heung-Min Son‘s deflected shot which crashed off the woodwork and nodded home at the Kop end to stun Anfield.

Wolves come back to draw 10-man Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Wolves battled midweek fatigue to grab a point at Newcastle United, coming from behind to draw the 10-man Magpies 1-1 at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Jamaal Lascelles gave Newcastle a lead but Jonny Otto leveled it in the second half before Sean Longstaff was sent off for a wild slide into Ruben Neves.

Wolves move 11th with 12 points, while Newcastle’s ninth point sits a point above the relegation zone.

Three things we learned

1. Magpies sit back, can’t soak up: Given a lead, the hosts went into the break and came out of it a different side. Newcastle sat back as its weary visitors sense blood in the water. Martin Dubravka was less than ideal on the equalizer, but he had little help over the course of the final 45 minutes, the Magpies’ half on the back foot taking a three-point day to one.

2. Traore a handful (Saint-Maximin, too): Twenty-three-year-old Spanish winger Adama Traore had a reputation as a one-trick speed merchant last season but has been so much more than that this year. He gave the Magpies fits on the right side and his service into the mix deserved a goal, but will be have to be sated by a hockey assist on the equalizer.

“Saint-Max” had a similar day for the hosts, though his best work was limited to the first half. His ability to find space and dribble through traffic is critical to matching Miguel Almiron (more on him below) and trying to set up Joelinton, but Newcastle badly needs a midfielder who can link their possession players to their attacking talents.

3. Improved Almiron still shaken — The former Atlanta United star had his best day in terms of pace, energy, industry, and tackling, but is miles away was his best self when it comes to finishing and that final pass. There was a lot of promise to his day, but if we’re honest the Magpies have a multi-goal lead if he’s anywhere near confident.

Man of the Match: Jamaal Lascelles — The Magpies captain said he’d pitch in more with goals and did just that, but was extra important on a day goalkeeper Martin Dubravka wasn’t at his best.

Dubravka was called into action by an 18-yard Joao Moutinho shot in the second minute.

The Magpies had a chance off a free kick two minutes later, but snakebit Miguel Almiron butchered a half-volley with his weaker foot.

Almiron made two interventions in his own end including a vital block in the 14th minute.

The match was delayed for several minutes when Wolves’ Diogo Jota suffered a head injury after a shoulder barge from Federico Fernandez.

Almiron was so bright but the lack of confidence in his final ball or pass remained, a 34th minute effort meeting the outside of the net after a heavy touch.

Lascelles delivered the opener after a fine cross from Federico Fernandez, thumping a header past Rui Patricio.

It really should’ve been 1-1 when Adama Traore’s cross had a bit too much venom for Jota to turn under the bar.

Dubravka made a nice stop on Jota in the 64th but spilled the ball and needed help from Sean Longstaff to clear the danger.

Wolves controlled the second half with Newcastle back in a shell, and Jonny got the equalizer after Dubravka couldn’t claim a cross and pushed into to the penalty spot.

Jetro Willems hammered a 20-yard shot just wide of the far post as Newcastle tried to fight back for a win.

Though Newcastle was in better position, Sean Longstaff ended that with a wild, studs-up slide that got the ball but then Neves. His absence will be felt at West Ham.

Watch Live: Liverpool-Spurs; Arsenal, Man Utd in action

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Four of the last season’s Top Six teams take the pitch at 12:30 p.m. ET as the Premier League serves up a treat on Sunday.

The main focus will be on NBC, where league-leading Liverpool meets improving Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in a meeting of the last two Champions League finalists. The Reds’ Dejan Lovren starts for the injured Joel Matip.

On NBC Sports Gold, Arsenal looks to get back to winning ways with a London Derby against Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace. It’s all attack from Unai Emery, who will use Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Dani Ceballos.

Finally on Gold, still injured Norwich City hopes that Manchester United’s scoring problems continue at Carrow Road, though Anthony Martial is back in the fold.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Spurs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Rose, Sanchez, Sissoko, Winks, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Norwich City:  Krul, Aarons, Amadou, Godfrey, Lewis, Tettey, Buendia, Leitner, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Young, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, James, Rashford, Martial

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, van Aanholt, Zaha, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Ayew

USMNT’s Sargent assists on equalizer, says Werder Bremen on the up

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
Josh Sargent thinks Werder Bremen is trending upward.

The in-form American teenager added another assist on Saturday as his Bundesliga side drew 2-2 away to Bayer Leverkusen.

Sargent took a flick and moved between two defenders to lay off for Davy Klaassen‘s equalizer ay BayArena.

Sargent, 19, now has two goals and two assists on the season, all but one goal coming in his last four matches. Those have all been draws against decent competition, as Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha Berlin, and Bayer have accounted for three 2-2 score lines and a 1-1.

Sargent has started Bremen’s last five matches in the Bundesliga and six of its last seven.

The Missouri native is getting incredibly valuable experience, and growing in confidence.

Bremen is up 12th with 10 points, and sees its tough run of fixtures turn murderous. Next up are Freiburg, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Wolfsburg.

Of the eight-opponent run, only 11th place Hertha sits lower than ninth.

WATCH: 2.Bundesliga sees one of the worst penalties ever awarded

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 9:37 AM EDT
Sometimes, soccer gets pretty stupid.

Holstein Kiel midfielder Michael Eberwein gave away a penalty against Bochum this weekend when VAR.

He was warming up on the touch line.

A wayward Bochum shot was zipping out for a goal kick when Eberwein, who had just joined the club, stopped the ball just as it met the end line.

The referee either didn’t spot the infraction or, you know, was a human being, but VAR alerted him and a penalty was given to Bochum.

There is no on-field player within any reasonable distance of the hard-hit shot, and Eberwein’s interference only meant that a quicker restart was possible.

Holstein Kiel still won, and hopefully Eberwein isn’t given much grief. It’s not like players warming up near the field is anything new. Should he have not been so close to the goal? Of course, but hindsight’s 20/20 and we imagine teams will be changing how they conduct their warm-ups.