Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Watch Live: Newcastle United v. Wolves

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 9:04 AM EDT
Weary Wolves visit Newcastle with both teams missing top defenders at St. James’ Park on Sunday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s visitors were in Slovakia for Europa League on Thursday, and lost mammoth center back Willy Boly to a fibula fracture in training.

Newcastle is rested but also missing its top performer in Swiss center back Fabian Schar.

USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin does start for Steve Bruce‘s Magpies.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, JoelintonSubs: Darlow, Krafth, Dummett, Shelvey, Atsu, Gayle, Muto.

Wolves: Patricio, Otto, Saiss, Coady, Dendoncker, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jota,, Raul, Traore. Subs: Ruddy, Vallejo, Neto, Cutrone, Vinagre, Kilman, Ashley-Seal.

WATCH: 2.Bundesliga sees one of the worst penalties ever awarded

Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 9:37 AM EDT
Sometimes, soccer gets pretty stupid.

Holstein Kiel midfielder Michael Eberwein gave away a penalty against Bochum this weekend when VAR.

He was warming up on the touch line.

A wayward Bochum shot was zipping out for a goal kick when Eberwein, who had just joined the club, stopped the ball just as it met the end line.

The referee either didn’t spot the infraction or, you know, was a human being, but VAR alerted him and a penalty was given to Bochum.

There is no on-field player within any reasonable distance of the hard-hit shot, and Eberwein’s interference only meant that a quicker restart was possible.

Holstein Kiel still won, and hopefully Eberwein isn’t given much grief. It’s not like players warming up near the field is anything new. Should he have not been so close to the goal? Of course, but hindsight’s 20/20 and we imagine teams will be changing how they conduct their warm-ups.

Wolves suffer big blow with Boly’s “serious injury”

Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Wolves stop-start season across all competitions took a major blow ahead of Sunday morning’s kickoff at Newcastle United (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Outstanding center back Willy Boly suffered a “serious” leg injury in training on Saturday and will be out for some time.

“Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula, and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days to determine whether surgery is required or not,” said Wolves head of medical Phil Hayward.

A monster at the heart of the defense, the 28-year-old Boly leads the team in tackles and aerials won.

At 28, started every match but one for the Wolves this season between Europa League and the Premier League.

Wolves came back from Slovakia late Thursday and now meet the mercurial Magpies at 10 a.m. ET.

Giovanni Reyna, United States begin U-17 World Cup run

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2019, 7:30 AM EDT
The U-17 World Cup began Saturday in Brazil, with the next generation of world stars taking the stage.

All eight teams to play scored, with Brazil’s Joao Peglow (Internacional) and Nigeria’s Samson Tijani accounting for two goals each.

The United States begins its run on Sunday with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff in Cariacica against Senegal, one of three tricky opponents in Group D with Japan and the Netherlands.

Raphael Wicky’s U.S. roster has a clear standout in Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna, the son of legendary USMNT midfielder Claudio Reyna.

Giovanni is one of four Europe-based players on the squad, joined by Fulham goalkeeper Damians Las, Leicester goalkeeper Chituru Odunze, and Freiburg mid Maximillian Dietz.

Gianluca Busio of Sporting KC is an exciting player to watch with plenty of first team experience, and Griffin Yow (DC United), Sebastian Anderson (Colorado Rapids), and Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas) also have broken into their MLS sides.

New York City FC has put three players on the roster, matching Seattle Sounders for the most.

The U.S. is joined as a CONCACAF entrant by Canada, Haiti and Mexico. The Canadians lost 4-1 to hosts Brazil while Haiti starts play Sunday v. South Korea and Mexico begins Monday versus Paraguay.

Saturday’s U-17 World Cup results

Nigeria 4-2 Hungary
New Zealand 1-2 Angola
Brazil 4-1 Canada
Ecuador 2-1 Australia

Sunday’s U-17 World Cup fixtures

France v. Chile — 4 p.m. ET
U.S. v. Senegal — 4 p.m. ET
Japan v. Netherlands — 7 p.m. ET
South Korea v. Haiti — 7 p.m. ET

Serie A roundup: Juventus, Inter Milan succumb unusual draws (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 27, 2019, 1:27 AM EDT
Abnormal draws from Juventus and Inter Milan on the same matchday highlight Saturday’s Serie A action.

Lecce 1-1 Juventus

With a couple of its stars resting – including Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus traveled to Lecce to take on the recently-promoted club. Shockingly, the league leaders were stunned and walked out with only a point.

Powered by the Argentine duo of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, the Old Lady knocked, and knocked on the home side’s door. To be exact, Juventus took 15 shots in the first half, and even though the majority came inches from being on frame, only one resulted to be on target.

Close chances soon became a regular occurrence throughout the 90 minutes.

But early in the second half, Dybala finally broke the deadlock from the spot, following a hard foul on Miralem Pjanic on the edge of the 18-year-box. It was Juventus’ game to lose.

In a way, that’s exactly what happened when Lecce earned a penalty of their own only six minutes later. Marco Mancosu converted from 12 year out, putting the underdog leveled with the league’s most lucrative side.

Luckily for Maurizio Sarri and company, Parma’s two first-half goals were too much for Inter Milan to top, as the second-place side drew their first game of the season. Juventus, despite dropping two points on Saturday, remain one point ahead of Antonio Conte‘s Inter after nine games played.

With Ronaldo likely on the teamsheet, Juventus hosts Genoa midweek, while Inter Milan travel to Brescia.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Inter Milan 2-2 Lecce

Genoa 3-1 Brescia