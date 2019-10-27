Watch Live: Newcastle United v. Wolves

Weary Wolves visit Newcastle with both teams missing top defenders at St. James’ Park on Sunday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Nuno Espirito Santo‘s visitors were in Slovakia for Europa League on Thursday, and lost mammoth center back Willy Boly to a fibula fracture in training.
Newcastle is rested but also missing its top performer in Swiss center back Fabian Schar.
USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin does start for Steve Bruce‘s Magpies.
LINEUPS
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Dummett, Shelvey, Atsu, Gayle, Muto.
Wolves: Patricio, Otto, Saiss, Coady, Dendoncker, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jota,, Raul, Traore. Subs: Ruddy, Vallejo, Neto, Cutrone, Vinagre, Kilman, Ashley-Seal.