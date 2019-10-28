Berhalter apologizes to USMNT supporters for actions after Canada loss

On Monday, Berhalter released an apology to the American Outlaws, the unofficial supporters group of the USMNT with well over 100 chapters nationwide. He admits he should’ve come across the field, and vows that “only a win will suffice” when the Yanks meet Canada for the return leg next month in Orlando.
“This is a team, and against Canada on November 15 you may be our most important player. Like you’ve done so many times before, if you have our back at Exploria Stadium, we promise you that each and every player who steps on the field will put forth an effort that will make you proud to say ‘I believe’ and mark another step in the process as we move to 2022.”
It’s a nice sentiment by Berhalter, and U.S. Soccer really needs all its components pulling in the same direction. That includes fans in the stands, and plenty of U.S. supporters have been steering clear in recent months. A draw or loss in front of an less-than-full house would not just doom the U.S. hopes in the CNL, it would possibly spell the end of Berhalter’s tenure at USMNT boss.
His predecessor, Jill Ellis, led the team to consecutive World Cup titles – an accomplishment her successor can only hope to equal.
“What this team has done and what Jill has done is absolutely amazing,” Andonovski said Monday at his introductory news conference. “Jill was hired to win one World Cup, and she won two. It just pushed the standards even higher. … I knew coming into it that it will be extremely important to win all the big tournaments.”
The native of Macedonia played for several teams in Europe before an indoor soccer career in the United States. He has coached in the National Women’s Soccer League for the past seven seasons, starting with FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the team folded in 2017 and winning two titles in that time. The 43-year-old joined Reign FC in 2017.
Hiring a new coach was the first major task for U.S. general manager Kate Markgraf since her hiring in August as the first person to hold that position.
“We identified the qualities we thought were most important for this unique position. We talked to quite a few people in the women’s soccer community domestically and around the world, and in the end, Vlatko was the best fit with his experience with elite players, how he sees the game, how he coaches the game and manages players, and his overall personality and ability to take on a job of this magnitude,” Markgraf said. “I know all the players and staff are excited to begin this new chapter in women’s national team history with him and start the important work towards qualifying for the Olympics.”
Ellis announced her departure from the national team a little more than three weeks after the United States beat the Netherlands in Lyon, France, for its fourth World Cup title. Her final match as coach came earlier this month when the team capped a five-game victory tour with a 1-1 draw with South Korea in Chicago.
Several players, including Allie Long and Emily Sonnett, spoke out in recent months in support of Andonovski.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I think it’s very important to know that the players are excited just as well as me. They’re some of the best players in the world and to know the best players in the world valued the knowledge and understanding and the job that I do, it’s extremely important for me and I’m just humbled by that and some of their comments.”
Andonovski will immediately begin preparations for the U.S. team to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He said there will be a camp before a pair of exhibition matches: against Sweden in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7, and against Costa Rica in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 10. That will be followed by another camp in December.
The new coach talked about the need to adapt as the sport evolves and grows around the world.
“If we don’t follow the trends, all the other national teams are going to catch up with us,” he said. “At the same time, I don’t just want to follow the trends, I want to set some of those trends. We want to be creative and we want to be leaders in those trends.”
Asked about expanding the player pool for the national team, Andonovski said he plans to consider players everywhere.
“Anywhere we think we can find a player or two to make this team better and help us win games, we’re going to consider that player, whether it’s NWSL, Europe, anywhere in the world, or college soccer,” he said. “We’re going to look very thorough and do the research involved to make it possible.”
That’s what I Tweeted after seeing the news that Sergino Dest had chosen to represent the USMNT over the Netherlands, a somewhat-stunning reversal after U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart and men’s head coach Gregg Berhalter met with the teenage full back this weekend.
A few friends texted to see if I was being sarcastic. After all, this hasn’t been a good few months for the USMNT and I had gone as far as to suggest that many federations would feel justified to make a switch after the Yanks lost in embarrassing fashion against both of its neighbors this Fall.
But no. Dest has chosen the USMNT, and Monday is a wonderful day for U.S. Soccer even if Dest fails to live up to his potential as a decade-long fullback for the red, white, and blue.
These decisions are highly-analyzed and sometimes a recruiting nation doesn’t have much hope in gaining the allegiance of a player. In addition to Dest, this century has seen the U.S. lose out on Neven Subotic and Jonathan Gonzalez, but gain Jermaine Jones and Julian Green (amongst others).
But if we’re going to question whether Dest would be lost because Ronald Koeman is an Ajax and Dutch hero, Berhalter played him at left back instead of right, and/or the USSF is a cluster of issues, then we ought to acknowledge that Berhalter and Stewart earning the player’s faith in spite of those facts is really impressive.
Ajax is unbeaten in Eredivisie player and Dest continues to run up the minutes and doesn’t turn 19 until Nov. 3. He might not have been automatic as the Netherlands national team fullback, but he was going to have to seriously regress to not get his chance.
Again, he’s 18 and started for one of the most storied club in Europe and almost certainly the most celebrated club in the country of his birth.
Dest has three assists this season in 913 minutes, averaging a shot per game and passing at an 87 percent clip. He’s an exceptional dribbler. While still very much a teenager in defense, Dest is averaging close to two tackles and an interception per match.
Losing Dest would’ve felt as bad as any dual national since Subotic, who went on to earn 36 caps for Serbia and currently sits on 360 senior appearances between senior club Union Berlin and former teams Borussia Dortmund, Saint-Etienne, Mainz, and Koln. Giuseppe Rossi’s choosing Italy didn’t feel good, but was also fait accompli.
It’s a moral victory for the United States’ supporters and a mild reprieve for Berhalter, whose team’s progress is really stuck in the mud. Dest can play in any system and gives the coach improved hope of implementing his preferred possession-based style.
Yet after the loss of Gonzalez and with big concerns about Mexico’s recruitment of Richie Ledezma, the 19-year-old dual national who just earned his first senior spot on the bench for PSV Eindhoven and is being recruited by Mexico. This is an exhalation, even against the backdrop of the stinging words coming former U.S. midfielder and scout Hugo Perez in an alarming article from The Nation last week.
You can’t help but think the news will ring out loudly to Ledezma, who is close to a senior call-up and could see one next month. Center back Chris Richards, 19, had been chewing up minutes for Bayern Munich II in 3.Liga before a recent illness. Chris Gloster is in the PSV system, and Giovanni Reyna highly regarded at Borussia Dortmund.
Assuming the USMNT pulls it together for the 2022 World Cup, the team could feature Zack Steffen in goal with a back line of Dest, John Brooks, Matt Miazga, and Antonee Robinson. The midfield could be Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Ledezma under a trident of Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Tim Weah.
The oldest of the bunch would be Brooks and Miazga at 29 and 27.
Excellent, Earnie and Gregg. For Berhalter, this could be his most notable week of work for his country since he made the 2006 World Cup roster.
There are teams with far worse depth, but the Reds will want to be at their best against Man City and that test comes Nov. 10.
He’ll certainly miss the League Cup match at Arsenal on Wednesday, while Aston Villa, Genk, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Napoli will also meet Liverpool before the end of November. The Merseyside Derby is Dec. 4.
Andonovski will run the USWNT through their paces for Nov. 7 and 10 friendlies against Sweden and Costa Rica, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates the process of choosing a roster of his preference considering the last one won the World Cup.
The USWNT program has become one of massive player power. Andonovski’s alliance with Rapinoe should serve him well, but remember how quickly things deteriorated for Tom Sermanni as he attempted to run the team after Pia Sundhage.
The establishment of Markgraf’s position should give any manager a longer leash, but it’s worth noting that the reins of the best team on Earth carry more responsibility than most.