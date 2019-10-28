More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images

Dest commitment a big win for Berhalter, Stewart’s USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT
“Earnie and Gregg’s Excellent Adventure!”

That’s what I Tweeted after seeing the news that Sergino Dest had chosen to represent the USMNT over the Netherlands, a somewhat-stunning reversal after U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart and men’s head coach Gregg Berhalter met with the teenage full back this weekend.

A few friends texted to see if I was being sarcastic. After all, this hasn’t been a good few months for the USMNT and I had gone as far as to suggest that many federations would feel justified to make a switch after the Yanks lost in embarrassing fashion against both of its neighbors this Fall.

But no. Dest has chosen the USMNT, and Monday is a wonderful day for U.S. Soccer even if Dest fails to live up to his potential as a decade-long fullback for the red, white, and blue.

Reports out of Holland that Dest would make his decision this week seemed to favor the brilliant Oranje. Others suggested that he was going to choose the Netherlands for sure.

(Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

These decisions are highly-analyzed and sometimes a recruiting nation doesn’t have much hope in gaining the allegiance of a player. In addition to Dest, this century has seen the U.S. lose out on Neven Subotic and Jonathan Gonzalez, but gain Jermaine Jones and Julian Green (amongst others).

But if we’re going to question whether Dest would be lost because Ronald Koeman is an Ajax and Dutch hero, Berhalter played him at left back instead of right, and/or the USSF is a cluster of issues, then we ought to acknowledge that Berhalter and Stewart earning the player’s faith in spite of those facts is really impressive.

Ajax is unbeaten in Eredivisie player and Dest continues to run up the minutes and doesn’t turn 19 until Nov. 3. He might not have been automatic as the Netherlands national team fullback, but he was going to have to seriously regress to not get his chance.

Again, he’s 18 and started for one of the most storied club in Europe and almost certainly the most celebrated club in the country of his birth.

Dest has three assists this season in 913 minutes, averaging a shot per game and passing at an 87 percent clip. He’s an exceptional dribbler. While still very much a teenager in defense, Dest is averaging close to two tackles and an interception per match.

Losing Dest would’ve felt as bad as any dual national since Subotic, who went on to earn 36 caps for Serbia and currently sits on 360 senior appearances between senior club Union Berlin and former teams Borussia Dortmund, Saint-Etienne, Mainz, and Koln. Giuseppe Rossi’s choosing Italy didn’t feel good, but was also fait accompli.

It’s a moral victory for the United States’ supporters and a mild reprieve for Berhalter, whose team’s progress is really stuck in the mud. Dest can play in any system and gives the coach improved hope of implementing his preferred possession-based style.

Yet after the loss of Gonzalez and with big concerns about Mexico’s recruitment of Richie Ledezma, the 19-year-old dual national who just earned his first senior spot on the bench for PSV Eindhoven and is being recruited by Mexico. This is an exhalation, even against the backdrop of the stinging words coming former U.S. midfielder and scout Hugo Perez in an alarming article from The Nation last week.

You can’t help but think the news will ring out loudly to Ledezma, who is close to a senior call-up and could see one next month. Center back Chris Richards, 19, had been chewing up minutes for Bayern Munich II in 3.Liga before a recent illness. Chris Gloster is in the PSV system, and Giovanni Reyna highly regarded at Borussia Dortmund.

Assuming the USMNT pulls it together for the 2022 World Cup, the team could feature Zack Steffen in goal with a back line of Dest, John Brooks, Matt Miazga, and Antonee Robinson. The midfield could be Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Ledezma under a trident of Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Tim Weah.

The oldest of the bunch would be Brooks and Miazga at 29 and 27.

Excellent, Earnie and Gregg. For Berhalter, this could be his most notable week of work for his country since he made the 2006 World Cup roster.

Liverpool’s Matip could miss ‘up to six weeks’

Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Liverpool has joined title rivals Manchester City in the injured center back department.

It’s just one injury for Liverpool, but the absence of 28-year-old Joel Matip will not be a welcome one for the Anfield set.

Matip has grown into a near-perfect complement to Virgil Van Dijk, and recently signed a new long-term deal with the Reds.

The Liverpool Echo claims that a time table is not clear for Matip’s return, though The London Evening Standard’s David Lynch reports Matip he could miss up to six weeks.

Matip is not Aymeric Laporte, and City is also missing Rodri, but the Cameroon national teamer’s absence will ask a lot of either Joe Gomez or Dejan Lovren.

There are teams with far worse depth, but the Reds will want to be at their best against Man City and that test comes Nov. 10.

He’ll certainly miss the League Cup match at Arsenal on Wednesday, while Aston Villa, Genk, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Napoli will also meet Liverpool before the end of November. The Merseyside Derby is Dec. 4.

Andonovski named new USWNT coach

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
The ninth head coach in the history of the United States women’s national team is Vlatko Andonovski.

The reigning NWSL Coach of the Year, his second time winning the award, Andonovski leaves his post leading Megan Rapinoe, Allie Long, and the Seattle Reign.

The move is the first big one under general manager Kate Markgraf, who described why Andonovski was the man for the job.

“Vlatko was the best fit with his experience with elite players, how he sees the game, how he coaches the game and manages players, and his overall personality and ability to take on a job of this magnitude. I know all the players and staff are excited to begin this new chapter in Women’s National Team history with him and start the important work towards qualifying for the Olympics.”

Andonovski will run the USWNT through their paces for Nov. 7 and 10 friendlies against Sweden and Costa Rica, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates the process of choosing a roster of his preference considering the last one won the World Cup.

The USWNT program has become one of massive player power. Andonovski’s alliance with Rapinoe should serve him well, but remember how quickly things deteriorated for Tom Sermanni as he attempted to run the team after Pia Sundhage.

The establishment of Markgraf’s position should give any manager a longer leash, but it’s worth noting that the reins of the best team on Earth carry more responsibility than most.

Borussia Dortmund struggling, coach Favre under pressure

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s declaration of a challenge for the Bundesliga title is not exactly being backed up on the field.

The team was fortunate to emerge with a 0-0 draw from the Ruhr derby on Saturday and has only won two of its last eight games in all competitions.

“We have to do more going forward, we have to invest more. You can see we’re not relaxed, that we’re missing this ease of playing that normally sets us apart,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said after the lackluster performance in Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke hit the post and the crossbar and clearly had the better chances, while Dortmund barely threatened at all, with only Jadon Sancho going close for the visitors.

“It was difficult for the Dortmunders to score a goal because none of them were in the box, because none of them wanted to be in the box,” Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel said.

It was the second consecutive game in which Dortmund failed to score after its meek performance in the 2-0 loss at Inter Milan on Wednesday, and it increases the pressure on coach Lucien Favre, who was already fending off questions about his future before the Ruhr derby.

“That’s how it is these days. What can you do?” Favre said. “I think there’s hyperbole on one side when things are going well, but there’s also hyperbole when things are not going so well. I understand people have to write things or there will be nothing to read. That’s how it is, but it goes too far.”

Adding to the pressure was the significance of Dortmund’s bitter rivalry with Schalke. Dortmund has now won only one of the last eight Ruhr derbies.

“We had been hoping for more beforehand, but now we can accept the result,” Favre said.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc backed the under-fire coach, but didn’t absolve the Swiss tactician of all blame.

“We’re not having a discussion about the coach, we’re simply not having it,” Zorc told Sky. “Of course he has something to do with it, it’s obvious. But it’s not like we’re facing relegation. All our targets for the season are still reachable.”

Dortmund is three points behind Bundesliga leader Borussia Monchengladbach, which will present a tough challenge in the second round of the German Cup on Wednesday.

“We need to rediscover our natural way of playing. Everything seems a bit forced at the moment,” Zorc said. “We’ll make a fresh start on Wednesday.”

The next four games could determine Favre’s future at Dortmund. Wednesday’s game against Gladblach – his former team – kicks off a tough series, including games against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Inter Milan again the following Tuesday, then a visit to seven-time defending champion Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Luckily for Dortmund, Paco Alcacer returned to training on Sunday after missing five games with an Achilles issue followed by calf problems. For fans – and Favre – the Spanish striker cannot come back too soon.

EFL Cup Tuesday preview: Man City, Leicester, Everton in action

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
Five Premier League teams return to the field for League Cup fourth round action on Tuesday, including a pair of all-Premier League meetings.

A berth in the quarterfinals is on the line, but many top-tier teams still may wish to rotate the squad as fixture congestion continues to prove difficult to navigate. Manchester City is likely top of that list as they take on Southampton, with Pep Guardiola potentially looking to get fringe players some time against Premier League opposition.

22-year-old Angelino seems the most likely of the reserves to see the field, although Guardiola could look to get Benjamin Mendy more playing time in place of the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko. Riyad Mahrez could get a run on the field while Raheem Sterling sits, while teens Eric Garcia and Adrian Bernabe both could be in contention. Southampton will be looking to bounce back from its landmark drubbing against Leicester City over the weekend, and that could push Ralph Hasenhuttl to field a strong lineup.

Also meeting are Everton and Watford at Goodison Park, with both squads languishing in the bottom of the league table and looking for some form. The Toffees feel like they’re on the brink of breaking through with a string of performances, and this match looks a promising chance to break the scoring struggles against a woeful Watford defense.

Leicester City has drawn a road date with Burton Albion coming on the heels of the Saints pasting. They have scored 21 goals across their last four matches, white-hot form that will have Burton fans cowering prior to this matchup. Burton Albion sits 13th in League One after relegation last season, but they knocked off Bournemouth last time out, so the Foxes will need to keep their heads.

All games kick at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday EFL Cup matches

Man City v. Southampton
Everton v. Watford
Burton Albion v. Leicester City
Crawley Town v. Colchester United
Oxford United v. Sunderland