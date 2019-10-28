More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Emotions run high amid Xhaka turmoil at Arsenal

By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
After another Arsenal disappointment, binning a 2-0 lead in an eventual 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in front of the home fans, Unai Emery may have expected to face the brunt of the blame yet again, the heat turned up on the Arsenal boss.

While the Spaniard still must face the music, temporarily the venom was directed elsewhere.

Controversial captain Granit Xhaka exited the pitch was withdrawn in the 61st minute, marking the second straight match and third in the last five that he failed to complete the full 90 minutes. As he walked off the pitch visibly frustrated with the manager’s decision, jeers swelled in the crowd and he was booed off the field. Xhaka reacted angrily to the crowd, sarcastically gesturing for louder cheers as he walked off before eventually caught swearing at the home supporters in retaliation for the hostile reception.

The incident has blown up to a full-on crisis. The media took the incident and ran with it, with some calling for Xhaka’s removal as captain just weeks after being given the full-time role.

The controversy has left the squad in a difficult situation. According to The Athletic’s Amy Lawrence, who details the team’s reaction to the situation, Xhaka is a well-liked figure in the dressing room, and it has put some players in a bind, unsure whether to support their beloved teammate and friend in fear of supporter reaction. Still, that hasn’t stopped the players from sticking together.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira was caught by team photographer Stuart MacFarlane in tears as Xhaka was booed off the field, requiring consolation from both Emery and Hector Bellerin. Xhaka reportedly left the stadium early, only inciting further anger among the fanbase. Fan favorite Bellerin took to social media pleading for fan support, saying “we only win when we are together.”

According to Lawrence, a handful of players actually visited Xhaka at his home on Sunday, hoping to show their cohesion and offer emotional guidance to their chosen captain. Her report says that Xhaka is “devastated” by the occurence at the Emirates over the weekend and the ensuing fallout.

The job for Unai Emery looks more daunting than ever. The club is fifth in the league table but on pace for its lowest points total since the early 90’s. They sit 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool after just 10 matches and look to be set for yet another scrap for a Champions League place, in danger of wasting yet another season of high wages and little return. There’s plenty of time to turn things around, but it remains unclear whether Emery is the man to make that happen.

Now, in addition to rebounding on the pitch, Emery must bring his squad together in a time of emotional need and also must placate the supporters who feel the appointed club captain has betrayed them.

Report: Sergino Dest leaning towards Netherlands if they want him

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
According to a report by Roger Gonzalez of CBS Sports, a person close to 18-year-old dual national full-back Sergino Dest says that he is leaning towards committing to the Netherlands over the United States and will choose to represent the Dutch national team if he feels there is room for him in the depth chart.

Dest has not officially announced a decision but Gonzalez reported a few days ago that he is nearing a decision, and reports from the Netherlands indicate that decision could come as soon as today.

Gonzalez’s latest report states that Dest will only choose to represent the United States at the senior level if he does not feel there is a chance he would be called up regularly to the Oranje.

While the Dutch side is absolutely stacked in central defense with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake, and more, they are far more thin at the full-back position. The country’s most recent competitive match – a Euro 2020 qualifier against Belarus – featured a pair of Dest’s Ajax teammates starting with Daley Blind on the left and Joel Veltman on the right, while Crystal Palace full-back Patrick Van Aanholt and PSV breakout star Denzel Dumfries were available on the bench.

Both Veltman and Blind are extremely versatile players who could easily slide elsewhere to make room for Dest. Blind in particular can play center-back and central midfield in addition to his aptitude out wide –  in fact he hasn’t played full-back at the club level once this campaign, mostly deployed in central defense with a few appearances further up the pitch. The two have often partnered in central defense for Ajax this season.

Outside of those four first-choice full-backs, the Netherlands has just Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer and Lyon’s Kenny Tate waiting in the wings at that position. Otherwise, the slots are wide open.

Dest has proficiency on either side, but prefers the right where he has seen action in nine of Ajax’s 11 Eredivisie matches this season and has logged full 90-minute performances in all three of their Champions League group stage matches.

The teen was born in the Netherlands to an American father, leaving him with a choice to make at the national team level. Dest represented the United States at the youth level and made two appearances for the senior squad, but as both matches were friendlies, he was not cap-tied to the nation. Dest recently refused call-ups to both the United States and Netherlands in the last international break, avoiding a competitive appearance for either side wanting more time to make his decision.

Southampton players, coaches donate wages from blowout

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Southampton players and coaches have collectively decided to donate their gameday wages from the 9-0 demolition at the hands of Leicester City to charity, the club announced.

“The squad has been in at Staplewood Campus throughout the weekend, working on putting things right for the club’s supporters,” the club said in a statement issued Friday. “As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity.”

Leicester City pummeled Southampton over the weekend in a game that set the record for largest away win in Premier League history. They have just two league wins this season and sit 18th in the table.

The Saints Foundation is the club’s charitable organization that looks to use resources to do work in the Southampton community. “We use the power and passion of the club to transform lives in and around Southampton, helping people fulfil their potential to be more involved, healthier and empowered members of the community,” says the charity’s website.

The club hopes this one final gesture will wholly put the game in the rear view mirror and allow them to move on with the Premier League season. “After this, no more talking from us, no more messages,” said manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. “The time for that is over. Our only focus is working towards Manchester City. This is where we must direct our entire energy, and this is what we owe our fans.”

Americans Abroad: Pulisic shines with hat trick, Sargent assists

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 28, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
A handful of Americans had a splendid weekend abroad.

Just ask Christian Pulisic, who took the world by storm as he became the youngest player to record a hat trick with Chelsea. the 21-year-old registered a perfect hat trick at Turf Moor in the Blues’ 4-2 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Over in the Bundesliga, Josh Sargent recorded his second assist of the season in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Also in Germany, John Brooks returned to Wolfsburg’s starting lineup.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic had a historic night on Saturday. The Pennsylvanian scored three goals in under 60 minutes against Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Wolves on Sunday. The fullback has likely locked in his starting role in Steve Bruce‘s scheme after coming back from injury last month.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Robinson is a fixture at Wigan. The young left back started and played the full 90 minutes as Wigan picked up a point against Bristol City on Sunday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — Reading’s match against Nottingham Forrest was rescheduled on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tigers captain started and played the full 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender and QPR face Brentford on Monday.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers started and went the full 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday. The Potter’s demise continues, and Carter-Vickers is a part of it.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and played 90 minutes for Derby County.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland – Gooch didn’t play in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw against Augsburg on Saturday. He made two tackles, won six duels, and made two clearances.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie didn’t dress for Schalke on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen started and played all 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 defeat to Paderborn. Morales came off the bench and played 25 minutes.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  In 84 minutes of playing time, Sargent registered an assist in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams didn’t dress in RB Leipzig’s loss against Freiburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach Johnson didn’t feature on Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 18 this weekend.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Frankfurt’s 4-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Julian Green, Greuther Furth – The 24-year-old midfielder started and played the full 90 minutes for Greuther Furth. Unfortunately, they lost 2-0 to league-leading Stuttgart in the 2. Bundesliga.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn – The 26-year-old winger dressed but didn’t play in Paderborn’s loss.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started, registered one assist and played 81 minutes in Ajax’s smothering of Feyenoord. An update on his international future is expected soon.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played 78 minutes in VVV’s 4-1 loss to Fortuna Sittard.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t dress for FC Emmen over the weekend.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah remains sidelined with a muscular injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Siebatcheu came off the bench and registered an assist in Rennes’ 3-2 win over Toulouse.

Honorable Mentions:

Emmanuel Sabbi, Hobro – The 21-year-old winger started and scored a goal in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Silkeborg on Sunday.

Mexicans Abroad: Chicharito opens La Liga account with Sevilla, Tecatito assists

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaOct 27, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has scored for Sevilla before – in fact, his first goal for the Spanish side was one of his career’s best – but on Sunday, the 31-year-old opened his La Liga account with Los Nervionenses. 

In Portugal, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona assisted in Porto’s 3-0 win, quietly adding to his assist count and highlights to his overall positive season. Elsewhere, plenty of Mexicans abroad suffered arduous defeats.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito started his second consecutive league game, and scored his first La Liga goal with Sevilla in their 2-0 victory over Getafe.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. He completed all of his 14 passes. Accurate.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  The veteran midfielder started, captained and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who continues to struggle. On Sunday, Rubi’s side lost 1-0 against Granada, falling to the relegation zone.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old didn’t dress for Sunday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played 60 minutes in Celta’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad. The defender recorded three clearances, one blocked shot and one interception.

A series

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano was left on the bench in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against SPAL on Sunday. It’s not time to worry yet, however.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez started and went all 90 minutes in Wolves’ 1-1 draw against Newcastle. The forward had one shot on target.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — After going 90 minutes on Thursday in Europa League play, Gutierrez featured for another 90 in PSV’s woeful 4-0 loss to AZ. The midfielder completed 91 percent of his passes.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez came off the bench in the 81st minute in Ajax’s 4-0 win over Feyenoord.

first League

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — In a midfield role, Tecatito played all 90 minutes and contributed an assist in Porto’s 3-0 win over FC Famalicao.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea played all 90 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 win over KV Oostende.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   On Sunday, Moreno started and played 90 minutes in Al Gharafa’s 2-1 loss against Al-Duhail.

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela and LAFC were inactive this weekend, but play host the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in the Western Conference Final.