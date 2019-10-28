More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Klopp says Salah, van Dijk injuries not serious

By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
According to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, fans should not worry about the long-term fitness of Mohamed Salah or Virgil Van Dijk after both were seen sporting ice wraps after the Reds’ weekend win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah limped off late after scoring the winner from the penalty spot and had his foot treated postmatch, while van Dijk completed the 90 minutes and was seen with an ice wrap on his leg after the match.

“Virgil has got a dead leg. It’s painful but he will be fine,” Klopp said after the game. “And Mo is his ankle, it gets sore the longer the game goes but it is not a massive issue.”

Both could be potentially rested midweek as Liverpool takes on Arsenal in the League Cup. Van Dijk’s dead leg could even potentially keep him out a little longer, but a lengthy absence is unlikely. For Salah, it seems he has been managing this ankle issue for some time, causing him to miss the draw with Manchester United, and Klopp will need to be careful with his star winger moving forward.

Salah was called up to the Egyptian national team for the upcoming international break, which is notable considering Liverpool asked to have him omitted in the previous break, a request the national team granted.

Borussia Dortmund struggling, coach Favre under pressure

Associated PressOct 28, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s declaration of a challenge for the Bundesliga title is not exactly being backed up on the field.

The team was fortunate to emerge with a 0-0 draw from the Ruhr derby on Saturday and has only won two of its last eight games in all competitions.

“We have to do more going forward, we have to invest more. You can see we’re not relaxed, that we’re missing this ease of playing that normally sets us apart,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said after the lackluster performance in Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke hit the post and the crossbar and clearly had the better chances, while Dortmund barely threatened at all, with only Jadon Sancho going close for the visitors.

“It was difficult for the Dortmunders to score a goal because none of them were in the box, because none of them wanted to be in the box,” Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel said.

It was the second consecutive game in which Dortmund failed to score after its meek performance in the 2-0 loss at Inter Milan on Wednesday, and it increases the pressure on coach Lucien Favre, who was already fending off questions about his future before the Ruhr derby.

“That’s how it is these days. What can you do?” Favre said. “I think there’s hyperbole on one side when things are going well, but there’s also hyperbole when things are not going so well. I understand people have to write things or there will be nothing to read. That’s how it is, but it goes too far.”

Adding to the pressure was the significance of Dortmund’s bitter rivalry with Schalke. Dortmund has now won only one of the last eight Ruhr derbies.

“We had been hoping for more beforehand, but now we can accept the result,” Favre said.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc backed the under-fire coach, but didn’t absolve the Swiss tactician of all blame.

“We’re not having a discussion about the coach, we’re simply not having it,” Zorc told Sky. “Of course he has something to do with it, it’s obvious. But it’s not like we’re facing relegation. All our targets for the season are still reachable.”

Dortmund is three points behind Bundesliga leader Borussia Monchengladbach, which will present a tough challenge in the second round of the German Cup on Wednesday.

“We need to rediscover our natural way of playing. Everything seems a bit forced at the moment,” Zorc said. “We’ll make a fresh start on Wednesday.”

The next four games could determine Favre’s future at Dortmund. Wednesday’s game against Gladblach – his former team – kicks off a tough series, including games against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Inter Milan again the following Tuesday, then a visit to seven-time defending champion Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Luckily for Dortmund, Paco Alcacer returned to training on Sunday after missing five games with an Achilles issue followed by calf problems. For fans – and Favre – the Spanish striker cannot come back too soon.

EFL Cup Tuesday preview: Man City, Leicester, Everton in action

By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
Five Premier League teams return to the field for League Cup fourth round action on Tuesday, including a pair of all-Premier League meetings.

A berth in the quarterfinals is on the line, but many top-tier teams still may wish to rotate the squad as fixture congestion continues to prove difficult to navigate. Manchester City is likely top of that list as they take on Southampton, with Pep Guardiola potentially looking to get fringe players some time against Premier League opposition.

22-year-old Angelino seems the most likely of the reserves to see the field, although Guardiola could look to get Benjamin Mendy more playing time in place of the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko. Riyad Mahrez could get a run on the field while Raheem Sterling sits, while teens Eric Garcia and Adrian Bernabe both could be in contention. Southampton will be looking to bounce back from its landmark drubbing against Leicester City over the weekend, and that could push Ralph Hasenhuttl to field a strong lineup.

Also meeting are Everton and Watford at Goodison Park, with both squads languishing in the bottom of the league table and looking for some form. The Toffees feel like they’re on the brink of breaking through with a string of performances, and this match looks a promising chance to break the scoring struggles against a woeful Watford defense.

Leicester City has drawn a road date with Burton Albion coming on the heels of the Saints pasting. They have scored 21 goals across their last four matches, white-hot form that will have Burton fans cowering prior to this matchup. Burton Albion sits 13th in League One after relegation last season, but they knocked off Bournemouth last time out, so the Foxes will need to keep their heads.

All games kick at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday EFL Cup matches

Man City v. Southampton
Everton v. Watford
Burton Albion v. Leicester City
Crawley Town v. Colchester United
Oxford United v. Sunderland

Sergino Dest commits to the United States

By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Against all odds, 18-year-old dual national Sergino Dest has committed to the United States over the Netherlands.

Dest, who was born in the Netherlands but had represented the United States at both the youth and senior levels, announced his decision via Ajax social media and online channels.

“I have chosen to play for Team USA,” Dest said in a video posted on Ajax’s Twitter account. “I have based this decision on my feeling, however it was a tough one. It took me a long time to come to this decision. In the end it’s Team USA.”

Dest said he has already spoken to Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman to inform him of the decision.

The Ajax full-back also announced the decision via the USMNT, saying, “I have built up a very good feeling with Team USA over the last couple of years and I strongly believe in the plans and potential of U.S. Soccer. I am therefore dedicated to making the next 10-15 years a big success and will do my utmost to help the team play for titles.”

Dest’s decision is a massive boost for head coach Gregg Berhalter who sees a young player with massive upside make a surprising decision in his favor. The Netherlands seemed to hold all the cards, as Dest was born in the country, starts for its biggest club, and plays one of the few positions they are thin at. Even an hour before the decision was announced, a report came through that those close to Dest believed he would side with his home country.

Now, Dest will likely slide into a direct competition with DeAndre Yedlin for the starting right-back spot with the USMNT. He could also slide over to left-back should Berhalter want both players in the starting lineup, although that would be risky given Dest’s current form at his natural position.

Dest has already made his debut for the USMNT in a 3-0 loss to Mexico, but his two caps have both come in friendlies, therefore not cap-tying him to the country. With the recent commitment, Dest could find himself cap-tied to the United States as soon as November 15 when the United States looks for revenge against Canada in CONCACAF Nations League play. Another competitive match comes four days later against Cuba.

Report: Sergino Dest leaning towards Netherlands if they want him

By Kyle BonnOct 28, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
According to a report by Roger Gonzalez of CBS Sports, a person close to 18-year-old dual national full-back Sergino Dest says that he is leaning towards committing to the Netherlands over the United States and will choose to represent the Dutch national team if he feels there is room for him in the depth chart.

Dest has not officially announced a decision but Gonzalez reported a few days ago that he is nearing a decision, and reports from the Netherlands indicate that decision could come as soon as today.

Gonzalez’s latest report states that Dest will only choose to represent the United States at the senior level if he does not feel there is a chance he would be called up regularly to the Oranje.

While the Dutch side is absolutely stacked in central defense with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake, and more, they are far more thin at the full-back position. The country’s most recent competitive match – a Euro 2020 qualifier against Belarus – featured a pair of Dest’s Ajax teammates starting with Daley Blind on the left and Joel Veltman on the right, while Crystal Palace full-back Patrick Van Aanholt and PSV breakout star Denzel Dumfries were available on the bench.

Both Veltman and Blind are extremely versatile players who could easily slide elsewhere to make room for Dest. Blind in particular can play center-back and central midfield in addition to his aptitude out wide –  in fact he hasn’t played full-back at the club level once this campaign, mostly deployed in central defense with a few appearances further up the pitch. The two have often partnered in central defense for Ajax this season.

Outside of those four first-choice full-backs, the Netherlands has just Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer and Lyon’s Kenny Tate waiting in the wings at that position. Otherwise, the slots are wide open.

Dest has proficiency on either side, but prefers the right where he has seen action in nine of Ajax’s 11 Eredivisie matches this season and has logged full 90-minute performances in all three of their Champions League group stage matches.

The teen was born in the Netherlands to an American father, leaving him with a choice to make at the national team level. Dest represented the United States at the youth level and made two appearances for the senior squad, but as both matches were friendlies, he was not cap-tied to the nation. Dest recently refused call-ups to both the United States and Netherlands in the last international break, avoiding a competitive appearance for either side wanting more time to make his decision.