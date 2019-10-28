More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

MLS Conference Finals preview and predictions

By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Can I interest you in a well-worn MLS Cup Final pairing?

Away sides Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC enter the conference finals as significant underdogs against LAFC and Atlanta United, but they won’t be too worried about that.

[ MORE: Dest a win for Berhalter ]

Greg Vanney and Brian Schmetzer’s sides each won a title against each other in 2016 and 2017 at BMO Field in Toronto, and won’t be too worried about the pressure in Georgia and California, respectively.

What odds do they have of springing the upsets? It’s not great, to be honest — LAFC and Atlanta are a combined 27W-3L-6T this season — but you wouldn’t be surprised if MLS was denied the all-golden match-up it so desperately desires.

And, hey, we could get a Bradley v. Bradley final. Do we deserve any less, or any more?

LAFC v. Seattle Sounders — 10 p.m. ET Tuesday

A quirk of scheduling means these sides are meeting for the first time since April, when LAFC took four of six points in an 8-day stretch.

Here’s what I love about LA: They kill you everywhere. Thirty-three percent of their attack comes from the right, another 33 from the left, and 35 right up the middle. There’s no lack of courage from Bob Bradley‘s side, and no other side in MLS can claim the same level of guts (Portland was second at 31% heading up the center of the defense).

Here’s another crazy stat for you: LAFC has five of the top 19 players this season when it comes to the amount of successful dribbles (Carlos Vela, Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Diego Rossi).

Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, and Jordan Morris can bring plenty of creativity, too, and the Sounders have the ability to challenge for an upset, but we’re thinking LAFC guarantee’s one more loud day in California.

Atlanta United v. Toronto FC — 8 p.m. ET Wednesday

TFC took points in 11 of 17 away matches this season, but lost 2-0 to Atlanta early in the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Reds did, however, outlast the Five Stripes in the reverse fixture, which came in late June.

Atlanta has the best possession number of any home team this season, holding the ball 57.7 percent of the time. Remarkably, though, TFC managed the fifth best possession number away from home this season and will like the idea of Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, and Jonathan Osorio keeping hold of the ball.

I think TFC has the physical defenders to flummox Atlanta’s attack in Chris Mavinga and Omar Gonzalez, but the biggest question is how much if anything Jozy Altidore will be able to contribute at the other end. Alejandro Pozuelo is wonderful but the Reds need their powerful striker to have hope of an upset. Since we can’t be sure he’ll be ready to go, we’ll peg Atlanta to return to the MLS Cup Final.

MLS Best XI includes three LAFC stars, Zlatan

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Minnesota United’s remarkable turnaround landed two players on the MLS Best XI, one of three clubs to place multiple players in the Best XI.

LAFC led the way with three, while Atlanta United also posted two names on the board.

[ MORE: Dest a win for Berhalter ]

Toronto FC, Seattle, the LA Galaxy, and New York City FC were also represented

We tried our luck at it last month, and failed pretty miserably in landing six of the eleven.

But we got to speak to the Goalkeeper of the Year, so we’ll accept the silver lining.

2019 MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper
Vito Mannone, Minnesota United

Defenders
Ike Opara, Minnesota United
Walker Zimmerman, LAFC
Miles Robinson, Atlanta United

Midfielders
Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders
Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC
Maxi Moralez, NYCFC
Eduard Atuesta, LAFC

Forwards
Carlos Vela, LAFC
Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy

USMNT left back Robinson making waves with Wigan

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a good chance that the United States men’s national team secured its right back of the future when Ajax defender Sergino Dest announced his decision to forego a possible switch to the Netherlands.

Is the USMNT’s long-sought answer at left back springing forth about 550 miles away in England?

[ MORE: Dest a win for Berhalter ]

Antonee Robinson, 22, left Everton for Wigan Athletic this summer following a terrific loan stint, and is now thriving in his second season with the Football League Championship side. His 1237 league minutes trail only veteran goalkeeper David Marshall.

Robinson is averaging 2.6 tackles and two interceptions per game show a steadiness without the ball, but the bell-ringing stat is his 26 successful dribbles. That’s a Top Ten figure in the league, just behind Jack Harrison and sea of attacking minds.

He wanted to it to happen at Everton, but his path was blocked by the club’s Player of the Season (Lucas Digne) and its player of the last 10 years (Leighton Baines).

“It’s a shame, because you’re sat watching training when you want to be joining in, but that’s football,” Robinson said. “There’s only so long you can wait. They brought in Lucas (Digne) in my position who was probably their best player last season and they had Bainesy who is one of the best left-backs to have played in the Premier League. I had to come here and play. Get thrown in and either sink or swim.”

He admits his $2.5 million move to Wigan is meant to earn him a place back in the big time. If he can manufacture another few months like this, that may happen this summer if the Latics cannot get promoted (They sit nine points back of the last playoff spot).

Playmaking left backs who can handle their defensive responsibilities are worth a lot more than what Wigan paid, and the profit would be welcome.

Andonovski aware of expectations as new USWNT coach

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Vlatko Andonovski is well aware of the expectations he faces as the new coach of the U.S women’s national team.

His predecessor, Jill Ellis, led the team to consecutive World Cup titles – an accomplishment her successor can only hope to equal.

“What this team has done and what Jill has done is absolutely amazing,” Andonovski said Monday at his introductory news conference. “Jill was hired to win one World Cup, and she won two. It just pushed the standards even higher. … I knew coming into it that it will be extremely important to win all the big tournaments.”

[ MORE: Dest a win for Berhalter ]

The native of Macedonia played for several teams in Europe before an indoor soccer career in the United States. He has coached in the National Women’s Soccer League for the past seven seasons, starting with FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the team folded in 2017 and winning two titles in that time. The 43-year-old joined Reign FC in 2017.

Hiring a new coach was the first major task for U.S. general manager Kate Markgraf since her hiring in August as the first person to hold that position.

“We identified the qualities we thought were most important for this unique position. We talked to quite a few people in the women’s soccer community domestically and around the world, and in the end, Vlatko was the best fit with his experience with elite players, how he sees the game, how he coaches the game and manages players, and his overall personality and ability to take on a job of this magnitude,” Markgraf said. “I know all the players and staff are excited to begin this new chapter in women’s national team history with him and start the important work towards qualifying for the Olympics.”

Ellis announced her departure from the national team a little more than three weeks after the United States beat the Netherlands in Lyon, France, for its fourth World Cup title. Her final match as coach came earlier this month when the team capped a five-game victory tour with a 1-1 draw with South Korea in Chicago.

Several players, including Allie Long and Emily Sonnett, spoke out in recent months in support of Andonovski.

[ MORE: Matip out “up to six weeks” ]

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I think it’s very important to know that the players are excited just as well as me. They’re some of the best players in the world and to know the best players in the world valued the knowledge and understanding and the job that I do, it’s extremely important for me and I’m just humbled by that and some of their comments.”

Andonovski will immediately begin preparations for the U.S. team to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He said there will be a camp before a pair of exhibition matches: against Sweden in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7, and against Costa Rica in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 10. That will be followed by another camp in December.

The new coach talked about the need to adapt as the sport evolves and grows around the world.

“If we don’t follow the trends, all the other national teams are going to catch up with us,” he said. “At the same time, I don’t just want to follow the trends, I want to set some of those trends. We want to be creative and we want to be leaders in those trends.”

Asked about expanding the player pool for the national team, Andonovski said he plans to consider players everywhere.

“Anywhere we think we can find a player or two to make this team better and help us win games, we’re going to consider that player, whether it’s NWSL, Europe, anywhere in the world, or college soccer,” he said. “We’re going to look very thorough and do the research involved to make it possible.”

Follow Vin Cherwoo at https://twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Berhalter apologizes to USMNT supporters for actions after Canada loss

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 28, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On a day Gregg Berhalter picked up a big W for the USMNT, he apologized for his actions after a big L.

The United States boss neglected to clap up the away fans after Canada controlled his Yanks in CONCACAF Nations League play last month, and the traveling fans most certainly noticed his absence.

[ MORE: USWNT hires new coach ]

On Monday, Berhalter released an apology to the American Outlaws, the unofficial supporters group of the USMNT with well over 100 chapters nationwide. He admits he should’ve come across the field, and vows that “only a win will suffice” when the Yanks meet Canada for the return leg next month in Orlando.

“This is a team, and against Canada on November 15 you may be our most important player. Like you’ve done so many times before, if you have our back at Exploria Stadium, we promise you that each and every player who steps on the field will put forth an effort that will make you proud to say ‘I believe’ and mark another step in the process as we move to 2022.”

It’s a nice sentiment by Berhalter, and U.S. Soccer really needs all its components pulling in the same direction. That includes fans in the stands, and plenty of U.S. supporters have been steering clear in recent months. A draw or loss in front of an less-than-full house would not just doom the U.S. hopes in the CNL, it would possibly spell the end of Berhalter’s tenure at USMNT boss.