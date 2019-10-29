Bulgaria handed stadium ban for racist incidents vs. England

UEFA have issued a two-game stadium ban to Bulgaria — one of which has been suspended for two years — after their fans were found guilty of racially abusing England’s players in their EURO 2020 qualifiers earlier this month.
The governing body of European soccer announced the sanctions on Tuesday, with many believing the punishment against the Bulgarian Football Union wasn’t strong enough. It means they will play their qualifier against the Czech Republic next month in an empty stadium.
Bulgaria were also fined $83,700 and in their next two home games they have to hold up banners saying “No to Racism” with the UEFA logo on it.
The qualifying game against England was stopped twice in the first half with a stadium announcement made as the referee threatened to abandon the game after using Step One of UEFA’s protocol during a racist incident.
Racist chanting and Nazi salutes were made by a section of Bulgaria’s fans, while banners saying “No respect, UEFA” were held up. The stadium in Sofia was already partially closed due to previous incidents of racism during games involving the national team.
Bulgaria’s fans have now been found guilty of racially abusing opposition players in three of their EURO 2020 qualifiers.
MILAN (AP) Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery has been banned for three league matches after pushing an assistant referee.
The incident occurred after the final whistle of Fiorentina’s 2-1 loss to Lazio on Sunday and Ribery was given a red card after pushing the official twice.
The Italian league’s disciplinary commission announced Monday that Ribery has been banned for three matches and fined 20,000 euros ($22,200) for “seriously disrespectful behavior toward an assistant referee.”
Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile’s winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.
The 36-year-old Ribery had already been angered at being substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.
Ribery apologized for his actions on Monday with a post on social media.
“I am really sorry about last night, I apologize to my teammates, the coach and the fans,” the former France international said. “I apologize to Mr. Passeri, because after the final whistle I was very nervous and disappointed, and I hope he can understand my mood.
“I always want to be on the pitch and to help my teammates, because I came to Florence for this city and this club, and I expect more care for Fiorentina, the same care that is given to other clubs, because of the hard work we put in on a daily basis.”
Ribery will miss the matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari.
There are some monster clashes lined up for the last 16 of the League Cup this week.
Arsenal head to Liverpool, Aston Villa and Wolves clash in a Midlands derby and Chelsea host Manchester United in three mouth-watering ties, while there are five all-Premier League ties in total with holders Man City hosting Southampton and Everton welcoming Watford to Goodison Park.
Crawley Town and Colchester clash for a spot in the last eight, so too do Oxford and Sunderland as some lower league representation is guaranteed for the semifinals.
Below are our score predictions for the League Cup games over the next two days.
League Cup Round of 16, score predictions
Tuesday
Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City
Crawley Town 1-2 Colchester United
Everton 1-2 Watford
Man City 4-1 Southampton
Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland
Wednesday
Aston Villa 0-2 Wolves
Chelsea 3-2 Man United
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Can’t get enough of a USMNT star ripping it up in the Premier League?
Yeah, me neither.
Christian Pulisic’s incredible hat trick against Burnley on Saturday saw him become just the second American in history to score a treble in the PL and Chelsea’s youngest-ever hat trick scorer in the competition.
In the video above you can watch every single one of Pulisic’s touches in the 4-2 win against Burnley.
This was the game when Pulisic finally arrived at Chelsea and in the Premier League.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is returning to Spain.
In what capacity, we aren’t sure. He could be going on vacation to Spain, he could be retiring and moving into another role in the front office or he could be playing in La Liga sooner rather than later.
Most likely he will be extending his playing career in Europe, as his current contract with the LA Galaxy ends in December and he’s yet to decide his future. He had been linked with a move to Napoli in Serie A, as the former Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker looks to extend his incredible career.
He previously played in Spain for just one season, scoring 21 goals in 45 games in all competitions for Barcelona before heading to AC Milan on loan.
Zlatan, 38, just had his best season in Major League Soccer, scoring 31 goals in 31 games and he recently had some less than flattering comments about North America’s top-flight.
“I have another two months [on my contract],” Zlatan said. “We’ll see what happens. … [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don’t stay, nobody will remember what MLS is.”
Here’s the video from Zlatan which has put the cat amongst the pigeons…