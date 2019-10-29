More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
EFL Cup Wed. preview: Liverpool host Arsenal; Chelsea v. Man Utd

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
After five EFL Cup clashes were played on Tuesday, three more remain in the round of 16 on Wednesday, featuring six Premier League sides and a pair clashes between “big-six” sides.

[ EFL CUP: Man City cruise past Saints; Everton, Leicester into QF ]

First up, it’s PL leaders Liverpool hosting Arsenal at Anfield, where the two sides met back in August. Liverpool cruised to a 3-1 victory that day, extending their unbeaten run against the Gunners to nine games (all in the PL) since their last defeat in April 2015.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side could be without superstars Mohamed Salah (ankle) and Virgil Van Dijk (dead leg), should the manager opt to play it safe after the pair suffered minor injuries in the Reds’ 2-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. For Liverpool, winning on Wednesday is all about momentum as they attempt to keep alive their unbeaten start (11 games) to the domestic season (only loss to Napoli, in Champions League).

As for Arsenal, progression to the quarterfinals would provide a sense of normalcy and calm following the club’s latest crisis. Granit Xhaka has come under harsh scrutiny after he swore at fans and removed his shirt in response to being booed by his own fans as he was subbed off during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday. The club’s captain is said to be “devastated and sad,” according to manager Unai Emery. Fortunately for Emery, the EFL Cup is the ideal time to rotate his squad and shield Xhaka from additional scrutiny.

Meanwhile in London, a Chelsea side riding its best run of results all season (seven straight wins – all competitions) will welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard’s side beat Burnley 4-2 on Saturday, a game which featured the first goal (and hat trick) of Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea career. Given his standout performance on the weekend, Pulisic could find himself rotated out of the squad for Wednesday’s game with an eye toward facing Watford in PL play on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, doesn’t have the same luxury of squad depth these days, with the likes of Paul Pogba (ankle), Eric Bailly (knee), Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw (hamstring), Axel Tuanzebe (hip) and Diogo Dalot (groin) all currently out injured. Recent results, however, favor Man United as the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Blues, including a 4-0 destruction of Chelsea at Old Trafford in August.

Wednesday’s EFL Cup schedule

Liverpool v. Arsenal — 3:30 p.m. ET
Aston Villa v. Wolverhampton Wanderers — 3:45 p.m. ET
Chelsea v. Man United — 4:05 p.m. ET

Messi scores two, leads Barcelona to 5-1 rout of Valladolid (video)

Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) It was one of those special nights for Lionel Messi, filled with beautiful goals, pinpoint assists and plenty of praise from teammates and opponents.

Messi scored two goals and set up two more as Barcelona extended its winning streak and regained the Spanish league lead by comfortably defeating Valladolid 5-1 on Tuesday.

“We can only applaud and enjoy,” Valladolid captain Michel Herrero said.

Messi scored a goal in each half, including his 50th from a free kick, as Barcelona won its seventh straight game in all competitions since the Argentina star returned to the starting lineup after a long injury layoff.

“I don’t know what else to say,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “We always know he will do something special. His talent can’t be compared to anything.”

Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez also scored at the Camp Nou Stadium to give Barcelona a two-point lead over Granada, which visits Getafe on Thursday. Atletico Madrid, which was held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves on Tuesday, also stayed two points off the lead.

Barcelona has a game in hand because the “clasico” against Real Madrid last weekend was postponed until December because of a separatist rally held in the Catalan capital.

Barcelona struggled without Messi but has won all of its matches since he returned as a starter following a right calf injury he picked up in the preseason. He has scored five goals in Barcelona’s last four matches.

“When Messi is on a day like this, the whole team feels it and everything becomes easier,” Vidal said. “He is from another planet.”

Messi’s first goal was a spectacular curling free kick shot into the top corner in the 34th minute, and his second came with a shot from inside the area after he beautifully controlled a long pass by Ivan Rakitic in the 75th.

The free kick goal was Messi’s 44th with Barcelona, adding to the six he scored with Argentina’s national team.

Lenglet opened the scoring two minutes into the match and Kiko Olivas equalized for Valladolid in the 15th before Vidal put the hosts ahead again in the 29th. Suarez netted Barcelona’s final goal after a perfect through pass by Messi in the 77th. Messi also set up Vidal’s goal with a great pass over Valladolid defenders.

Messi missed out on a hat trick when his close-range shot in stoppage time went wide.

It was the 11th win for Barcelona in 12 league matches against Valladolid, which stayed ninth in the 20-team standings.

Valverde started the match with 16-year-old Ansu Fati in place of Antoine Griezmann. The French forward entered the game in the second half.

Atletico Madrid had to settle for another draw after conceding a late equalizer at Alaves.

It was the fourth draw in the last five league matches for Atletico, which could drop to sixth place after the other matches are played.

Substitute striker Alvaro Morata put Atletico ahead from inside the area in the 70th minute, but Lucas Perez equalized in the 83rd with a beautiful long-range shot after going past two defenders. It was the fifth consecutive match with a goal for Perez.

“I went for the top corner and luckily it went in,” he said.

Morata has scored in three straight games, always coming off the bench.

Atletico had drawn three straight in the league before a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at home on Saturday.

“We have to forget this match and keep working,” Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey said.

The result extended Atletico’s unbeaten streak against Alaves to nine league matches.

EFL Cup: Man City cruise past Saints; Everton, Leicester into QF

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in the EFL Cup round of 16…

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton

The two-time defending holders reached the quarterfinals of this season’s EFL Cup with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Southampton, courtesy of goals scored by Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero (twice).

Otamendi got the scoring started when he headed home Bernardo Silva’s corner kick in the 20th minute. Aguero scored either side of halftime, first by applying the simple finish to Kyle Walker‘s cross in the 38th minute followed by a tap-in from Riyad Mahrez‘s pinpoint service in the 56th. Aguero bagged his brace to mark his 350th appearance for the club (all competitions).

Southampton scored from a corner kick of their own, but it was too little and too late when Jack Stephens headed home James Ward-Prowse‘s ball in the 75th minute. Claudio Bravo wasn’t forced into making his first save of the game until the 65th minute.

Everton 2-0 Watford

Everton scored twice during the final 20 minutes to survive a ropey encounter with Watford at Goodison Park. Mason Holgate put the hosts ahead after 72nd minutes before Richarlison put the game out of reach with the Toffees’ second goal in the 92nd.

Everton boss Marco Silva was forced to make two subs before the second half begin. Defender Yerry Mina lasted just 41 minutes before suffering an injury, and Moise Kean was subbed off at halftime after struggling to produce in the first half.

Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City

Leicester followed up their 9-0 drubbing of Saints by putting three past League One side Burton Albion. Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans put the visitors 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes, but the Brewers fought their way back into the game through Liam Boyce‘s goal in the 52nd minute.

The game remained 2-1 until the final minute of normal time, when James Maddison slammed home a cross from Demarai Gray to make it 3-1 and put the Foxes at ease.

Elsewhere in the EFL Cup

Oxford United 1-1 (4-2 PKs) Sunderland
Crawley Town 1-3 Colchester United

De Boer makes a most satisfying comeback with ATLUTD

Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) Frank De Boer never seems to get flustered. The stoic Dutchman can switch from one language to another with ease. He speaks bluntly and rarely betrays any sense of doubt in his coaching abilities.

Yet, this has been a year when he’s had to show some flexibility.

Maybe he didn’t have all the answers. Perhaps he needed to listen to his players a bit more.

“As a coach, you want to put your stamp a little bit on the team,” de Boer said after a training session at Atlanta United’s glitzy suburban complex. “But in the beginning, maybe we did it too much. We put too much stamp on it.”

De Boer chuckles.

He is clearly enjoying this most rewarding of comebacks.

After failing so miserably in Serie A and the Premier League, then enduring a sluggish start and some missteps away from the field in Atlanta, de Boer has guided United to the cusp of its second straight championship in Major League Soccer. His club will host Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night before another raucous crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the winner advancing to face either Los Angeles FC or the Seattle Sounders for the MLS Cup title.

“I knew it’s always difficult coming to a new culture. They have to know you. I have to know the players. So it always takes time,” de Boer said. “You think, `OK, everything is going to be very easy, you’re going to win your games easily.’ No, it’s not like that. That why I chose Atlanta United. I wanted to feel that they would give me time.”

Arriving in Atlanta not long after United had given this title-starved city its first major championship since baseball’s Braves in 1995, de Boer faced immediate skepticism. He replaced the immensely popular Tata Martino, who needed only two years to transform an expansion team into a champion before leaving to become coach of the Mexican national team.

De Boer had lasted mere months at both Inter Milan and Crystal Palace, his two previous coaching stops.

When United went out in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League and managed just one win in its first six MLS matches, it looked like de Boer might be headed for another short coaching stint in Atlanta.

“Of course, from the beginning, we wanted a good result,” de Boer said. “But still, we knew if it’s not going well, the confidence is there. We can build something here. I’m very pleased with that.”

A proponent of the “Total Football” philosophy that is ingrained in the Dutch game, with its value on possession and the flexibility to float from one position to another while maintaining the lineup’s organizational structure, de Boer seemed to be imposing a style that just didn’t mesh with a club built on the counter-attacking, seemingly chaotic system Martino preferred.

The squad had just one season before suddenly looking all out of sync, struggling to create scoring chances.

In retrospect, de Boer was probably too heavy-handed in dealing with his new team

He needed to win them over first.

“We obviously came off a very successful year playing a certain way. We were like, `Why would we change it just because a new coach is coming in?'” midfielder Julian Gressel said. “It was maybe two extremes going at each other.”

[ MORE: Emery: Xhaka “devastated and sad” to be booed by Arsenal fans ]

De Boer didn’t exactly endear himself to Atlanta’s fans, who have shattered virtually every attendance record in MLS, by calling them “spoiled” – a remark he quickly apologized for while explaining that it carried a different connotation in his native language. He would stir of more controversy by saying the demand for equal pay in women’s international soccer was “ridiculous,” leading to another hasty apology.

But the criticism faded as Atlanta finally began to resemble a defending champion.

In addition to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference (the same spot they finished a year ago under Martino, though with 11 fewer points), United added a pair of trophies to its collection by winning the U.S. Open Cup – and a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League – as well as the Campeones Cup with a thrilling victory over Mexican powerhouse America.

“We’ve talked a lot and found a way to be successful,” Gressel said. “Frank obviously has adjusted. He’s talked a lot with a lot of guys. Communication has been, obviously, the key factor during that tough stretch at the beginning of the year. We’ve come out on the better end of it.”

United won its first two playoff games with shutout victories over New England and Philadelphia despite the absence of star defender Miles Robinson, who is out with a hamstring injury. Atlanta gained another home game in the conference final when top-seeded New York City FC was upset by Toronto.

Each victory takes de Boer a little farther from his embarrassing stint at Inter Milan, where he was sacked after less than three months. And that dismally short tenure at Crystal Palace, where he lasted just four Premier League games before getting a pink slip.

“After six months, you can normally see a little bit the hand of the manager, what he wants,” de Boer said. “I think if you’ve won two titles and are still involved for the most precious of titles, you can be satisfied.”

But, he quickly added, “I want to win everything.”

Emery: Xhaka ‘devastated and sad’ to be booed by Arsenal fans

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Unai Emery says that Granit Xhaka is “devastated and sad” to have been booed off the Emirates Stadium field by his own fans during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, and admitted the Arsenal captain’s title could be stripped after Xhaka swore at the crowd and removed his shirt as he was being substituted.

The fans loudly booed Xhaka, who was only named captain last month, following another subpar performance from the Swiss international, prompting him to incite further hostilities from the crowd. The fans had just seen Arsenal throw away a 2-0 lead they held after just nine minutes.

Speaking ahead of his side’s League Cup round of 16 clash with Premier League leaders on Wednesday, Emery was asked about the ongoing situation and offered the following assessment, including his own advice to Xhaka that he should apologize to the fans for his reaction — quotes from the Guardian:

“He is now devastated — devastated and sad. We spoke yesterday, and also on Sunday night. This morning he trained as normal with the group but he is devastated and sad about the situation.

“His commitment with the club is a great commitment every time. He wants to help. His behavior was perfect in training, with the group and with the club. He knows he was wrong. He was wrong and he feels it inside very deeply. But that is normal as a human. You need, and every player needs, the supporters’ support.”

“What is the response we are seeing? It’s that he is devastated and very down. First is to recover him, his feelings. We need our family, our friends, our supporters to support us, like us, love us. He is not feeling that with the supporters. But we are speaking with him first to be calm and be close with his family, and be close with us because we are your family too.”

“I think when we make individual mistakes we need to make apologies for the circumstances. I prefer to do that. We suggest to him to do it.”

Xhaka is expected to be fined by the club, though Emery also said, “I think we can [later] speak about [a fine.] We are in the first step after his mistake. Now is to recover him as a person.” As for whether or not the captaincy will be taken away from Xhaka, the squad’s chosen leader, and bestowed upon someone else, Emery says that decision will be handled “step by step” going forward.

The 27-year-old midfielder won’t be part of the Arsenal squad that visits Anfield on Wednesday, but Emery says that was always the plan, to rotate the squad with the League Cup considered a secondary competition.