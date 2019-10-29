Fantastic Fabinho key to Liverpool’s gritty early season run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fabinho has been the key cog in Liverpool’s workmanlike start to the season.

In many games Jurgen Klopp‘s men have been far from their best, but 10 games in they remain unbeaten and they’re top of the Premier League table with a six-point lead over second-place Man City.

Klopp hailed Liverpool’s supreme counter-pressing against Tottenham on Sunday, as the Reds ground their rivals down and launched another comeback win after a stingy defensive display.

With Virgil Van Dijk a monster in defense, Joel Matip‘s injury has left Liverpool a little too vulnerable in defense as Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez have struggled a little to slot in alongside him.

That’s where Fabinho comes in.

Aside from his superb positioning in midfield which allows him to win the ball back and get Liverpool’s attacks going, he is used to playing in defense so seamlessly plugs any gaps that pop up.

Klopp told Liverpool’s website that he now calls Fabinho “Dyson” as he vacuums up everything in midfield.

“And then ‘Dyson’ in the center, who was there for each ball defensively – what a game he played, unbelievable!” Klopp said.

With Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold flying on from the full backs positions, Fabinho provides Liverpool with extra cover and their are less susceptible to being caught on the counter, which was their Achilles heel in the past.

Fabinho goes about his job with minimum fuss but those who watch him week in, week out know how important he is. Fun fact: since he arrived at the club Liverpool haven’t lost at game he’s started.

He is smooth on the ball and his clipped past towards Firmino which led to Jordan Henderson‘s goal was the perfect example of him not only being instrumental in Liverpool’s defensive solidity, but helping them to get on the front foot as soon as possible.

VVD, Alisson, the full backs and the front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane get most of the credit, but right now Fabinho is the glue which holds it all together. He is Mr. Consistent and you rarely see him have a bad game. He does his job and that’s that.

There is nothing flashy about Fabinho and after his slow start to life at Liverpool following his arrival from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018, that adjustment period was key in understanding his role in this team, in a new league and a new country.

In Liverpool’s tight wins so far this season, Fabinho has been a constant difference maker.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports