Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

League Cup: Man City cruise past Saints; Everton, Leicester into QF

By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in the League Cup round of 16…

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton

The two-time defending holders reached the quarterfinals of this season’s League Cup with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Southampton, courtesy of goals scored by Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero (twice).

Otamendi got the scoring started when he headed home Bernardo Silva’s corner kick in the 20th minute. Aguero scored either side of halftime, first by applying the simple finish to Kyle Walker‘s cross in the 38th minute followed by a tap-in from Riyad Mahrez‘s pinpoint service in the 56th. Aguero bagged his brace to mark his 350th appearance for the club (all competitions).

Southampton scored from a corner kick of their own, but it was too little and too late when Jack Stephens headed home James Ward-Prowse‘s ball in the 75th minute. Claudio Bravo wasn’t forced into making his first save of the game until the 65th minute.

Everton 2-0 Watford

Everton scored twice during the final 20 minutes to survive a ropey encounter with Watford at Goodison Park. Mason Holgate put the hosts ahead after 72nd minutes before Richarlison put the game out of reach with the Toffees’ second goal in the 92nd.

Everton boss Marco Silva was forced to make two subs before the second half begin. Defender Yerry Mina lasted just 41 minutes before suffering an injury, and Moise Kean was subbed off at halftime after struggling to produce in the first half.

Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City

Leicester followed up their 9-0 drubbing of Saints by putting three past League One side Burton Albion. Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans put the visitors 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes, but the Brewers fought their way back into the game through Liam Boyce‘s goal in the 52nd minute.

The game remained 2-1 until the final minute of normal time, when James Maddison slammed home a cross from Demarai Gray to make it 3-1 and put the Foxes at ease.

Elsewhere in the League Cup

Oxford United 1-1 (4-2 PKs) Sunderland
Crawley Town 1-3 Colchester United

De Boer makes a most satisfying comeback with ATLUTD

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) Frank De Boer never seems to get flustered. The stoic Dutchman can switch from one language to another with ease. He speaks bluntly and rarely betrays any sense of doubt in his coaching abilities.

Yet, this has been a year when he’s had to show some flexibility.

Maybe he didn’t have all the answers. Perhaps he needed to listen to his players a bit more.

“As a coach, you want to put your stamp a little bit on the team,” de Boer said after a training session at Atlanta United’s glitzy suburban complex. “But in the beginning, maybe we did it too much. We put too much stamp on it.”

De Boer chuckles.

He is clearly enjoying this most rewarding of comebacks.

After failing so miserably in Serie A and the Premier League, then enduring a sluggish start and some missteps away from the field in Atlanta, de Boer has guided United to the cusp of its second straight championship in Major League Soccer. His club will host Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night before another raucous crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the winner advancing to face either Los Angeles FC or the Seattle Sounders for the MLS Cup title.

“I knew it’s always difficult coming to a new culture. They have to know you. I have to know the players. So it always takes time,” de Boer said. “You think, `OK, everything is going to be very easy, you’re going to win your games easily.’ No, it’s not like that. That why I chose Atlanta United. I wanted to feel that they would give me time.”

Arriving in Atlanta not long after United had given this title-starved city its first major championship since baseball’s Braves in 1995, de Boer faced immediate skepticism. He replaced the immensely popular Tata Martino, who needed only two years to transform an expansion team into a champion before leaving to become coach of the Mexican national team.

De Boer had lasted mere months at both Inter Milan and Crystal Palace, his two previous coaching stops.

When United went out in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League and managed just one win in its first six MLS matches, it looked like de Boer might be headed for another short coaching stint in Atlanta.

“Of course, from the beginning, we wanted a good result,” de Boer said. “But still, we knew if it’s not going well, the confidence is there. We can build something here. I’m very pleased with that.”

A proponent of the “Total Football” philosophy that is ingrained in the Dutch game, with its value on possession and the flexibility to float from one position to another while maintaining the lineup’s organizational structure, de Boer seemed to be imposing a style that just didn’t mesh with a club built on the counter-attacking, seemingly chaotic system Martino preferred.

The squad had just one season before suddenly looking all out of sync, struggling to create scoring chances.

In retrospect, de Boer was probably too heavy-handed in dealing with his new team

He needed to win them over first.

“We obviously came off a very successful year playing a certain way. We were like, `Why would we change it just because a new coach is coming in?'” midfielder Julian Gressel said. “It was maybe two extremes going at each other.”

De Boer didn’t exactly endear himself to Atlanta’s fans, who have shattered virtually every attendance record in MLS, by calling them “spoiled” – a remark he quickly apologized for while explaining that it carried a different connotation in his native language. He would stir of more controversy by saying the demand for equal pay in women’s international soccer was “ridiculous,” leading to another hasty apology.

But the criticism faded as Atlanta finally began to resemble a defending champion.

In addition to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference (the same spot they finished a year ago under Martino, though with 11 fewer points), United added a pair of trophies to its collection by winning the U.S. Open Cup – and a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League – as well as the Campeones Cup with a thrilling victory over Mexican powerhouse America.

“We’ve talked a lot and found a way to be successful,” Gressel said. “Frank obviously has adjusted. He’s talked a lot with a lot of guys. Communication has been, obviously, the key factor during that tough stretch at the beginning of the year. We’ve come out on the better end of it.”

United won its first two playoff games with shutout victories over New England and Philadelphia despite the absence of star defender Miles Robinson, who is out with a hamstring injury. Atlanta gained another home game in the conference final when top-seeded New York City FC was upset by Toronto.

Each victory takes de Boer a little farther from his embarrassing stint at Inter Milan, where he was sacked after less than three months. And that dismally short tenure at Crystal Palace, where he lasted just four Premier League games before getting a pink slip.

“After six months, you can normally see a little bit the hand of the manager, what he wants,” de Boer said. “I think if you’ve won two titles and are still involved for the most precious of titles, you can be satisfied.”

But, he quickly added, “I want to win everything.”

Emery: Xhaka ‘devastated and sad’ to be booed by Arsenal fans

Photo by Visionhaus
By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Unai Emery says that Granit Xhaka is “devastated and sad” to have been booed off the Emirates Stadium field by his own fans during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, and admitted the Arsenal captain’s title could be stripped after Xhaka swore at the crowd and removed his shirt as he was being substituted.

The fans loudly booed Xhaka, who was only named captain last month, following another subpar performance from the Swiss international, prompting him to incite further hostilities from the crowd. The fans had just seen Arsenal throw away a 2-0 lead they held after just nine minutes.

Speaking ahead of his side’s League Cup round of 16 clash with Premier League leaders on Wednesday, Emery was asked about the ongoing situation and offered the following assessment, including his own advice to Xhaka that he should apologize to the fans for his reaction — quotes from the Guardian:

“He is now devastated — devastated and sad. We spoke yesterday, and also on Sunday night. This morning he trained as normal with the group but he is devastated and sad about the situation.

“His commitment with the club is a great commitment every time. He wants to help. His behavior was perfect in training, with the group and with the club. He knows he was wrong. He was wrong and he feels it inside very deeply. But that is normal as a human. You need, and every player needs, the supporters’ support.”

“What is the response we are seeing? It’s that he is devastated and very down. First is to recover him, his feelings. We need our family, our friends, our supporters to support us, like us, love us. He is not feeling that with the supporters. But we are speaking with him first to be calm and be close with his family, and be close with us because we are your family too.”

“I think when we make individual mistakes we need to make apologies for the circumstances. I prefer to do that. We suggest to him to do it.”

Xhaka is expected to be fined by the club, though Emery also said, “I think we can [later] speak about [a fine.] We are in the first step after his mistake. Now is to recover him as a person.” As for whether or not the captaincy will be taken away from Xhaka, the squad’s chosen leader, and bestowed upon someone else, Emery says that decision will be handled “step by step” going forward.

The 27-year-old midfielder won’t be part of the Arsenal squad that visits Anfield on Wednesday, but Emery says that was always the plan, to rotate the squad with the League Cup considered a secondary competition.

LIVE, League Cup: Man City v. Saints, Everton v. Watford headlines

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
The League Cup Round of 16 kicks off on Tuesday with holders Man City hosting Southampton and Everton welcoming Watford to Goodison Park in two all-Premier League encounters.

[ LIVE: League Cup scores live ]

In-form Leicester City head to Burton Albion, while League Two Crawley Town host League One Colchester United and a League One clash between Oxford United and Sunderland is intriguing, with two lower league teams guaranteed to reach the quarterfinals.

Below is the schedule for the League Cup games on Tuesday, with all games kicking off at 3:45 p.m. ET, while we have reaction and analysis here on Pro Soccer Talk.

League Cup Round of 16 schedule

Tuesday
Burton Albion v. Leicester City
Crawley Town v. Colchester United
Everton v. Watford
Man City v. Southampton
Oxford United v. Sunderland

What has Pulisic changed to spark Chelsea brilliance?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic has been a man reborn in recent weeks.

Following his record-breaking hat trick at Burnley on Saturday, the 21-year-old U.S. men’s national team star burst onto the scene and looks set to be a star for Chelsea.

But how has he turned things around?

A few weeks ago he was an unused substitute happy just to get minutes, and the game at Burnley was his first PL start since Aug. 31.

In the last few weeks there have been gradual signs that the penny has dropped for Pulisic from a tactical perspective. It was the same with the likes of Fabinho and Bernardo Silva, who both took time before becoming stars at Liverpool and Man City respectively.

It was going to take him time to adjust to a new team, a new country and a new league, but now he has and he’s grabbed assists and made a huge impact after coming off the bench against Southampton, Newcastle and then Ajax before his breakout at Burnley.

The biggest tactical change when watching Pulisic in the last few weeks compared to his first few months at Chelsea is that he’s no longer stuck on the flank. He’s operating more centrally and finding gaps in between the full backs and center backs which he can drive into. In previous games he was too isolated, hugging the touchline out wide and barely being involved in the play.

Sometimes something so simple can have a huge difference, and Pulisic has obviously spent his time on the bench and out of the team thinking about how he can have the biggest impact when he’s on the pitch. Fair play to him for not getting his head down and feeling sorry for himself. There was none of that and you could see the fire in his eyes as he aimed to make this season, and spell at Chelsea, a success.

He is now playing to his strengths whenever he can.

Pulisic’s best quality is his ability to dribble at pace with the ball and he can use either foot to do so, which is exactly how he scored his first two goals at Burnley. On the defensive side of the game he still has to improve, with his giveaway leading to Burnley’s first goal, and there are still concerns about him tracking back and his positional ability in defensive situations. Even though that isn’t why Pulisic is in the Chelsea team, he needs to improve in that area. And he knows it.

The USMNT star knows he still has a long way to go to nail down a regular spot in the Chelsea team, with Mason Mount, Willian, Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi all battling it out with him for minutes. There will still be ups and downs and Pulisic will have to work on being more consistent.

His performances over the last few weeks suggests he has now adapted his game to the PL and now he’s a marked man after his hat trick.

That means Pulisic will have to keep on evolving to stay on top. He has all the skills to do so, and now it’s about making the most of the incredible momentum the last 10 days have given him.

The kid is becoming a man.