VIDEO: Every touch from Christian Pulisic v. Burnley

Can’t get enough of a USMNT star ripping it up in the Premier League?
Yeah, me neither.
Christian Pulisic’s incredible hat trick against Burnley on Saturday saw him become just the second American in history to score a treble in the PL and Chelsea’s youngest-ever hat trick scorer in the competition.
In the video above you can watch every single one of Pulisic’s touches in the 4-2 win against Burnley.
This was the game when Pulisic finally arrived at Chelsea and in the Premier League.
MILAN (AP) Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery has been banned for three league matches after pushing an assistant referee.
The incident occurred after the final whistle of Fiorentina’s 2-1 loss to Lazio on Sunday and Ribery was given a red card after pushing the official twice.
The Italian league’s disciplinary commission announced Monday that Ribery has been banned for three matches and fined 20,000 euros ($22,200) for “seriously disrespectful behavior toward an assistant referee.”
Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile’s winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.
The 36-year-old Ribery had already been angered at being substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.
Ribery apologized for his actions on Monday with a post on social media.
“I am really sorry about last night, I apologize to my teammates, the coach and the fans,” the former France international said. “I apologize to Mr. Passeri, because after the final whistle I was very nervous and disappointed, and I hope he can understand my mood.
“I always want to be on the pitch and to help my teammates, because I came to Florence for this city and this club, and I expect more care for Fiorentina, the same care that is given to other clubs, because of the hard work we put in on a daily basis.”
Ribery will miss the matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari.
There are some monster clashes lined up for the last 16 of the League Cup this week.
Arsenal head to Liverpool, Aston Villa and Wolves clash in a Midlands derby and Chelsea host Manchester United in three mouth-watering ties, while there are five all-Premier League ties in total with holders Man City hosting Southampton and Everton welcoming Watford to Goodison Park.
Crawley Town and Colchester clash for a spot in the last eight, so too do Oxford and Sunderland as some lower league representation is guaranteed for the semifinals.
Below are our score predictions for the League Cup games over the next two days.
League Cup Round of 16, score predictions
Tuesday
Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City
Crawley Town 1-2 Colchester United
Everton 1-2 Watford
Man City 4-1 Southampton
Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland
Wednesday
Aston Villa 0-2 Wolves
Chelsea 3-2 Man United
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is returning to Spain.
In what capacity, we aren’t sure. He could be going on vacation to Spain, he could be retiring and moving into another role in the front office or he could be playing in La Liga sooner rather than later.
Most likely he will be extending his playing career in Europe, as his current contract with the LA Galaxy ends in December and he’s yet to decide his future. He had been linked with a move to Napoli in Serie A, as the former Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker looks to extend his incredible career.
He previously played in Spain for just one season, scoring 21 goals in 45 games in all competitions for Barcelona before heading to AC Milan on loan.
Zlatan, 38, just had his best season in Major League Soccer, scoring 31 goals in 31 games and he recently had some less than flattering comments about North America’s top-flight.
“I have another two months [on my contract],” Zlatan said. “We’ll see what happens. … [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don’t stay, nobody will remember what MLS is.”
Here’s the video from Zlatan which has put the cat amongst the pigeons…
EDIT: The first edition of this post incorrectly listed Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro as a member of the Best XI. Carles Gil of New England claimed the spot.
Minnesota United’s remarkable turnaround landed two players on the MLS Best XI, one of three clubs to place multiple players in the Best XI.
LAFC led the way with three, while Atlanta United also posted two names on the board.
Toronto FC, New England, the LA Galaxy, and New York City FC were also represented
We tried our luck at it last month, and failed pretty miserably in landing six of the eleven.
But we got to speak to the Goalkeeper of the Year, so we’ll accept the silver lining.
2019 MLS Best XI
Goalkeeper
Vito Mannone, Minnesota United
Defenders
Ike Opara, Minnesota United
Walker Zimmerman, LAFC
Miles Robinson, Atlanta United
Midfielders
Carles Gil, New England Revolution
Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC
Maxi Moralez, NYCFC
Eduard Atuesta, LAFC
Forwards
Carlos Vela, LAFC
Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy