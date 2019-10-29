VIDEO: Every touch from Christian Pulisic v. Burnley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MILAN (AP) Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery has been banned for three league matches after pushing an assistant referee.

The incident occurred after the final whistle of Fiorentina’s 2-1 loss to Lazio on Sunday and Ribery was given a red card after pushing the official twice.

The Italian league’s disciplinary commission announced Monday that Ribery has been banned for three matches and fined 20,000 euros ($22,200) for “seriously disrespectful behavior toward an assistant referee.”

Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile’s winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.

The 36-year-old Ribery had already been angered at being substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.

Ribery apologized for his actions on Monday with a post on social media.

“I am really sorry about last night, I apologize to my teammates, the coach and the fans,” the former France international said. “I apologize to Mr. Passeri, because after the final whistle I was very nervous and disappointed, and I hope he can understand my mood.

“I always want to be on the pitch and to help my teammates, because I came to Florence for this city and this club, and I expect more care for Fiorentina, the same care that is given to other clubs, because of the hard work we put in on a daily basis.”

Ribery will miss the matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari.

