What has Pulisic changed to spark Chelsea brilliance?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic has been a man reborn in recent weeks.

Following his record-breaking hat trick at Burnley on Saturday, the 21-year-old U.S. men’s national team star burst onto the scene and looks set to be a star for Chelsea.

But how has he turned things around?

A few weeks ago he was an unused substitute happy just to get minutes, and the game at Burnley was his first PL start since Aug. 31.

In the last few weeks there have been gradual signs that the penny has dropped for Pulisic from a tactical perspective. It was the same with the likes of Fabinho and Bernardo Silva, who both took time before becoming stars at Liverpool and Man City respectively.

It was going to take him time to adjust to a new team, a new country and a new league, but now he has and he’s grabbed assists and made a huge impact after coming off the bench against Southampton, Newcastle and then Ajax before his breakout at Burnley.

The biggest tactical change when watching Pulisic in the last few weeks compared to his first few months at Chelsea is that he’s no longer stuck on the flank. He’s operating more centrally and finding gaps in between the full backs and center backs which he can drive into. In previous games he was too isolated, hugging the touchline out wide and barely being involved in the play.

Sometimes something so simple can have a huge difference, and Pulisic has obviously spent his time on the bench and out of the team thinking about how he can have the biggest impact when he’s on the pitch. Fair play to him for not getting his head down and feeling sorry for himself. There was none of that and you could see the fire in his eyes as he aimed to make this season, and spell at Chelsea, a success.

He is now playing to his strengths whenever he can.

Pulisic’s best quality is his ability to dribble at pace with the ball and he can use either foot to do so, which is exactly how he scored his first two goals at Burnley. On the defensive side of the game he still has to improve, with his giveaway leading to Burnley’s first goal, and there are still concerns about him tracking back and his positional ability in defensive situations. Even though that isn’t why Pulisic is in the Chelsea team, he needs to improve in that area. And he knows it.

The USMNT star knows he still has a long way to go to nail down a regular spot in the Chelsea team, with Mason Mount, Willian, Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi all battling it out with him for minutes. There will still be ups and downs and Pulisic will have to work on being more consistent.

His performances over the last few weeks suggests he has now adapted his game to the PL and now he’s a marked man after his hat trick.

That means Pulisic will have to keep on evolving to stay on top. He has all the skills to do so, and now it’s about making the most of the incredible momentum the last 10 days have given him.

The kid is becoming a man.

Fantastic Fabinho key to Liverpool’s gritty early season run

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
Fabinho has been the key cog in Liverpool’s workmanlike start to the season.

In many games Jurgen Klopp‘s men have been far from their best, but 10 games in they remain unbeaten and they’re top of the Premier League table with a six-point lead over second-place Man City.

Klopp hailed Liverpool’s supreme counter-pressing against Tottenham on Sunday, as the Reds ground their rivals down and launched another comeback win after a stingy defensive display.

With Virgil Van Dijk a monster in defense, Joel Matip‘s injury has left Liverpool a little too vulnerable in defense as Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez have struggled a little to slot in alongside him.

That’s where Fabinho comes in.

Aside from his superb positioning in midfield which allows him to win the ball back and get Liverpool’s attacks going, he is used to playing in defense so seamlessly plugs any gaps that pop up.

Klopp told Liverpool’s website that he now calls Fabinho “Dyson” as he vacuums up everything in midfield.

“And then ‘Dyson’ in the center, who was there for each ball defensively – what a game he played, unbelievable!” Klopp said.

With Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold flying on from the full backs positions, Fabinho provides Liverpool with extra cover and their are less susceptible to being caught on the counter, which was their Achilles heel in the past.

Fabinho goes about his job with minimum fuss but those who watch him week in, week out know how important he is. Fun fact: since he arrived at the club Liverpool haven’t lost at game he’s started.

He is smooth on the ball and his clipped past towards Firmino which led to Jordan Henderson‘s goal  was the perfect example of him not only being instrumental in Liverpool’s defensive solidity, but helping them to get on the front foot as soon as possible.

VVD, Alisson, the full backs and the front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane get most of the credit, but right now Fabinho is the glue which holds it all together. He is Mr. Consistent and you rarely see him have a bad game. He does his job and that’s that.

There is nothing flashy about Fabinho and after his slow start to life at Liverpool following his arrival from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018, that adjustment period was key in understanding his role in this team, in a new league and a new country.

In Liverpool’s tight wins so far this season, Fabinho has been a constant difference maker.

Bulgaria handed stadium ban for racist incidents vs. England

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
UEFA have issued a two-game stadium ban to Bulgaria — one of which has been suspended for two years — after their fans were found guilty of racially abusing England’s players in their EURO 2020 qualifiers earlier this month.

The governing body of European soccer announced the sanctions on Tuesday, with many believing the punishment against the Bulgarian Football Union wasn’t strong enough. It means they will play their qualifier against the Czech Republic next month in an empty stadium.

Bulgaria were also fined $83,700 and in their next two home games they have to hold up banners saying “No to Racism” with the UEFA logo on it.

The qualifying game against England was stopped twice in the first half with a stadium announcement made as the referee threatened to abandon the game after using Step One of UEFA’s protocol during a racist incident.

Racist chanting and Nazi salutes were made by a section of Bulgaria’s fans, while banners saying “No respect, UEFA” were held up. The stadium in Sofia was already partially closed due to previous incidents of racism during games involving the national team.

Bulgaria’s fans have now been found guilty of racially abusing opposition players in three of their EURO 2020 qualifiers.

Ribery banned for pushing assistant referee

Associated PressOct 29, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
MILAN — Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery has been banned for three league matches after pushing an assistant referee.

The incident occurred after the final whistle of Fiorentina’s 2-1 loss to Lazio on Sunday and Ribery was given a red card after pushing the official twice.

The Italian league’s disciplinary commission announced Monday that Ribery has been banned for three matches and fined 20,000 euros ($22,200) for “seriously disrespectful behavior toward an assistant referee.”

Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile’s winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.

The 36-year-old Ribery had already been angered at being substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.

Ribery apologized for his actions on Monday with a post on social media.

“I am really sorry about last night, I apologize to my teammates, the coach and the fans,” the former France international said. “I apologize to Mr. Passeri, because after the final whistle I was very nervous and disappointed, and I hope he can understand my mood.

“I always want to be on the pitch and to help my teammates, because I came to Florence for this city and this club, and I expect more care for Fiorentina, the same care that is given to other clubs, because of the hard work we put in on a daily basis.”

Ribery will miss the matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari.

League Cup last 16 score predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
There are some monster clashes lined up for the last 16 of the League Cup this week.

Arsenal head to Liverpool, Aston Villa and Wolves clash in a Midlands derby and Chelsea host Manchester United in three mouth-watering ties, while there are five all-Premier League ties in total with holders Man City hosting Southampton and Everton welcoming Watford to Goodison Park.

Crawley Town and Colchester clash for a spot in the last eight, so too do Oxford and Sunderland as some lower league representation is guaranteed for the semifinals.

Below are our score predictions for the League Cup games over the next two days.

League Cup Round of 16, score predictions

Tuesday
Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City
Crawley Town 1-2 Colchester United
Everton 1-2 Watford
Man City 4-1 Southampton
Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland

Wednesday
Aston Villa 0-2 Wolves
Chelsea 3-2 Man United
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal