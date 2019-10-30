More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

James back in Colombia squad for friendlies in US

Associated PressOct 30, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) Midfielder James Rodriguez will return to Colombia’s national team after a four-match absence for two friendlies in the United States against Peru and Ecuador.

However, striker Radamel Falcao remains out with an Achilles injury.

Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz announced his squad of 34 players on Tuesday for matches on Nov. 15 against Peru in Miami and four days later against Ecuador in Harrison, New Jersey.

Rodriguez has not played for Colombia since this summer’s Copa America. He returned to Real Madrid this season after a year on loan at Bayern Munich.

Queiroz also called up strikers Juan Fernando Quintero and Rafael Santos Borre, who will play in the Copa Libertadores final for River Plate against Flamengo on Nov. 23.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Aldair Quintana (Atletico Nacional), Eder Chaux (Patriotas).

Defenders: Luis Orejuela (Cruzeiro), Stefan Medina (Monterrey), Santiago Arias (Atletico Madrid), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Yerry Mina (Everton), Jhon Lucumi (Genk), Jeison Murillo (Sampdoria), Cristian Borja (Sporting Lisbon), William Tesillo (Leon), Johan Mojica (Girona), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors).

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (Zenit), Gustavo Cuellar (Al Hilal), Jorman Campuzano (Boca Juniors), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Steven Alzate (Brighton), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Mateus Uribe (Porto), Yairo Moreno (Leon).

Strikers: Luis Muriel (Atalanta), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Steven Mendoza (Amiens), Roger Martinez (America de Mexico), Luis Diaz (Porto), Sebastian Villa (Boca Juniors), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Rafael Borre and Juan Quintero (River Plate).

LAFC react to MLS Cup playoff exit: “We weren’t good enough”

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Bob Bradley‘s message was simple after LAFC were dumped out of the MLS Cup playoffs by the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in the Western Conference final.

It just wasn’t good enough.

After a record-setting season, the 2019 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners hosted Seattle with many expecting a big win en-route to hosting MLS Cup final.

But after taking the lead LAFC coughed up two goals in four first half minutes and never quite recovered.

“In terms of our attacking play, it’s pretty simple. I don’t think that tonight we were good enough,” Bradley said post-game. “As disappointed as we all are, we have not been a team once that came in and said, ‘Well look what they did.’ No. It’s our responsibility to try to take control of the game, to make the right decisions to make the right plays, when balls turn-over get those kind of reactions where we can control moments and continue to attack. We love trying to play that way and tonight we tried over and over, but still, when all is said is done, we weren’t good enough.”

LAFC’s historic exploits in the 2019 regular season will be remembered for a very long time as Bradley’s side, led by record-breaking goalscorer Carlos Vela, were unstoppable all season long.

But for their second-straight season as a club, LAFC came up short in the playoffs at home.

That’s something Bradley will look at closely over the offseason but in all honesty, LAFC were that good this season that one bad day at the office can be overlooked.

Seattle put in a near perfect away display and LAFC didn’t turn up in their biggest game of the season. That will frustrate Bradley and his players but this LAFC team still deserves its spot as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, teams in MLS history.

Yes, they will not be MLS Cup champions this season, but over the last eight months they’ve been sublime. They will give them little solace over the next few days and weeks, but Bradley’s project at LAFC is one of the most impressive in league history.

The final step is winning some silverware. That is the only thing left to achieve for LAFC.

Reports: Mourinho wants to be Arsenal’s next manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
According to multiple reports, Jose Mourinho is “very interested” in becoming Arsenal’s next manager if Unai Emery is fired.

Digest that. Let it swirl around in your stomachs.

Mourinho managing Arsenal. Somewhere in France, Arsene Wenger has just spat out his coq au vin.

This has the whiff of Mourinho and or his agent ‘briefing’ certain outlets that he’d love to coach the Gunners, as a few weeks ago there was talk about him being interested in the Tottenham Hotspur job with Mauricio Pochettino under pressure.

It is clear Mourinho has itchy feet and even though he’s a regular at Premier League games in his role with Sky Sports as a pundit.

Mourinho, 56, has been out of work for almost a year after he was fired by Manchester United and the way they’ve struggled in his absence suggests that a lot of his failings at the Red Devils may not have been all his fault.

The Emery experiment at Arsenal hasn’t really worked and coming up to 18 months in charge of the Gunners, there’s been no real progress when it comes to pushing the north London club on from Wenger’s reign.

Given the history between Mourinho and Wenger, and the Portuguese coach often having less than subtle digs about Arsenal’s lack of success in terms of winning trophies, could this ever happen?

In brief stints together in a pundit role, Wenger and Mourinho have gotten along. In a weird way, would Mourinho coming in and ripping everything up at Arsenal give everyone a massive kick up the backside?

Hiring Mourinho would scream short-term from Arsenal’s owner, Stan Kroenke. But with the Gunners for silverware and to get back into the top four, desperate times call for desperate measures.

But this would be other level desperation for Arsenal.

We know that Mourinho has enjoyed incredible success and won trophies wherever he’s gone, but his model works for two or three years before it all comes crashing down.

Unless he’s learned some huge lessons over the past 11 months while he’s been out of working, his methods are outdated and he can no longer rule with an iron fist as he used to.

Would Mourinho win a trophy at Arsenal? Sure. The League Cup, FA Cup or Europa League is probably likely and his name still attracts plenty of top players from around the globe, so he could reshape this Gunners side which is in dire need of a stronger defensive backbone.

Mourinho would improve Arsenal defensively and they have plenty of attacking flair, so there’s not a lot to improve in that department.

File this one under: probably not going to happen, but nothing surprises us anymore…

Xhaka offered counselling to cope with Arsenal backlash

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Granit Xhaka has been offered counselling by the club to help him cope with the criticism after he clashed with Arsenal’s fans on Sunday.

Subbed off in the second half of their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace (Arsenal had led 2-0 early on), Xhaka was booed and jeered by Arsenal’s fans. The club captain then threw his armband to the ground, put his hands to his ears, told the supporter to “f*** off” and took off his shirt before storming straight down the tunnel.

Xhaka, 27, has been left devastated by the incident as Arsenal’s players have been rallying around him and spending time with him at his home.

“He is upset, devastated and very sad,” Arsenal’s manager Unai Emery said. “It is not only yesterday and today. He is feeling the supporters don’t like him.”

Xhaka has yet to publicly apologize for his actions and has since removed ‘Arsenal captain’ from his Instagram profile, instead just keeping that he is captain of Switzerland.

No decision has been made on whether or not he will be stripped of the captaincy, while Emery acknowledge that Xhaka was wrong to react in the way that he did and he will be fined in due course.

Arsenal’s fanbase have been a frustrated bunch for quite some time and last season it was Shkodran Mustafi who became the scapegoat. Now it’s Xhaka’s turn and although his actions were incorrect, you can understand his frustration at being singled out.

Look, Xhaka hasn’t been great since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach for $45 million in the summer of 2017. He’s made huge errors, picked up silly red cards and after being touted as the holding midfielder Arsenal have been missing for a generation, he hasn’t delivered.

But he shouldn’t be made the scapegoat here. You can go through this entire Arsenal side and picked out individuals, especially in midfield and defense, who aren’t playing well enough.

Xhaka was voted as Arsenal’s captain by the players this summer and he is their representative in the public eye. When things are going badly for the team he will have to take a larger share of the blame and he didn’t handle that well on Sunday.

Was it fair? No. Is the abuse part of the society we live in? Unfortunately, yes.

Three things we learned from LAFC-Seattle (video)

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 30, 2019, 12:14 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): The Seattle Sounders are headed back to MLS Cup for the third time in four years after knocking off the best regular-season team in MLS history, Los Angeles FC, Tuesday night in the Western Conference final. The Sounders went into Banc of California Stadium and shocked the world with a stellar team performance, most notably from their backline and center forward Raul Ruidiaz, who scored twice on the night. Midfield maestro Nicolas Lodeiro bagged Seattle’s other goal as the Sounders scored three unanswered after Eduard Atuesta opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Should Atlanta United advance past Toronto FC in Wednesday’s Eastern Conference final, Seattle will play for MLS Cup away from home for the third time during their stellar run.

Three things we learned

1. Time to recognize Ruidiaz among elites: Josef Martinez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (rightly) have each received plenty of plaudits for their prolific goal-scoring records as center forwards, but Ruidiaz should be mentioned in the same breath as some of the best to ever do it in MLS. He’s not even two seasons into his time in Seattle, but the Peruvian international has displayed a ruthless nose for goal while also contributing to the Sounders’ attack in ways the aforementioned no. 9s rarely do.

If you watch the below clip, you’ll see Joevin Jones picking up the assist and Lodeiro finishing with pinpoint precision, but what you won’t see is Ruidiaz’s turn out of trouble on the other side of midfield and his subsequent dribbling into the final third before laying the ball off to Jones. The Sounders defense was set up to absorb lots of pressure, but providing them these moments of respite, let alone getting the goal, were so important to Brian Schmetzer’s gameplan.

Then there’s the other part of his no. 9 duties — the lethal finishing touch — that makes him a potential game-winner every time he steps on the field.

2. LAFC start slow again. This time, they never recovered: LAFC needed a good 10 minutes to wake up before putting five past the LA Galaxy last week. Again on Tuesday, Bob Bradley‘s side started sluggishly and found itself on the back foot for the opening 15 minutes. Then, almost as if on cue, the Black and Gold sprang to life with Eduard Atuesta’s stunning free kick.

Only this time, unlike when they faced the Galaxy, LAFC’s period of control was short-lived. Seattle, a group that’s been through the rigors of the playoffs together, stuck to their low defensive block and soaked up the pressure in low-leverage areas of the field and got out on the counter-attack at every opportunity. It paid immediate dividends.

LAFC’s greatest strengths lie in their forward and midfield lines, which makes it hugely important to pick the right pass immediately after winning the ball back. Fortunately for Seattle, Cristian Roldan and Gustav Svensson are two of the smartest players in the league and they make the right decision nine times out of 10. This gives the likes of Ruidiaz, Lodeiro and Jordan Morris a few extra looks every game. Once you bypass the first wave of pressure from the LAFC midfield, their defense is highly suspect.

3. Rossi moved to the left too late: For 45 minutes, Diego Rossi — and Carlos Vela, to a large extent — were anonymous, inconsequential figures. Brad Smith customarily tore up and down the left side of Seattle’s attack, pinning Rossi deeper and deeper as the first half wore on. Bradley switched the Uruguayan to the other side of the field at halftime, and his impact was immediate.

The knock-on effect with Vela is obvious, as each of LAFC’s attacking stars operates best when linking directly or indirectly with one another. Whether playing on the right or through the middle, Rossi frees up Vela, either with their combined movement and passing or the attention he commands as a goal threat himself.

Schmetzer got his tactics spot-on, while Bradley whiffed with a thoroughly curious decision to deviate from something that worked to devastating effect for seven months.

Man of the match: Raul Ruidiaz

Goalscorers: Atuesta (17′), Ruidiaz (22′, 64′), Lodeiro (26′)