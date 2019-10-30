La Liga wrap: Benzema stars, Real Madrid routs Leganes

Real Madrid answered the performance of title rivals Barcelona by climbing back into second place via a five-star performance at the Bernabeu, while Athletic Bilbao also posted a comfortable win and Nabil Fekir played last-minute hero for Real Betis.
All of the above is in La Liga’s wrap-up of action from Wednesday.
Valencia 1-1 Sevilla
Ruben Subrino’s goal in the 81st minute sent the home crowd home a bit happier than it would’ve been had Lucas Ocampos’ late first half goal been the only marker, but a drab match will have both sides well aware of what it left on, or off of, the table.
Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes
Zinedine Zidane’s men got the feel-good, straight-forward win it wanted when Rodrygo and Toni Kroos scored a minute apart to make it 2-0 within eight minutes of kickoff, and Luka Jovic scored his first Real goal in stoppage time to hopefully signal a return to the form the left at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Karim Benzema had a goal and two assists for Madrid, who also got one from a Sergio Ramos penalty in their move back into second place.
Athletic Bilbao 3-0 Espanyol
Iker Munian is not having the career many expected, but he was the man on Wednesday. Munian scored his second and third goals of the season as the Basque side denied its Catalan visitors the chance to climb out of the drop zone.
Real Sociedad 1-2 Levante
Goals from Enis Bardhi and Borja Mayoral held up to boost the hosts into sixth.
Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo
Nabil Fekir scored in the 90th minute as Real Betis overcame a blown lead to claim all three points for what, at least for the moment, was a relegation six-pointer.
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Barcelona
|10
|7
|1
|2
|28
|11
|17
|5-0-0
|2-1-2
|22
|Real Madrid
|10
|6
|3
|1
|21
|9
|12
|4-1-0
|2-2-1
|21
|Granada
|10
|6
|2
|2
|17
|10
|7
|4-0-1
|2-2-1
|20
|Atlético Madrid
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|6
|5
|3-3-0
|2-2-1
|20
|Sevilla
|11
|6
|2
|3
|14
|12
|2
|3-1-1
|3-1-2
|20
|Real Sociedad
|11
|6
|1
|4
|18
|12
|6
|3-0-2
|3-1-2
|19
|Villarreal
|10
|5
|2
|3
|24
|14
|10
|3-2-0
|2-0-3
|17
|Athletic Club
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|7
|4
|4-1-1
|0-3-2
|16
|Osasuna
|10
|3
|5
|2
|10
|9
|1
|2-3-0
|1-2-2
|14
|Levante
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|2-2-1
|2-0-4
|14
|València
|11
|3
|5
|3
|15
|17
|-2
|2-4-0
|1-1-3
|14
|Valladolid
|11
|3
|5
|3
|11
|14
|-3
|1-3-0
|2-2-3
|14
|Getafe
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|14
|0
|2-2-1
|1-2-2
|13
|Alavés
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|3-2-1
|0-1-4
|12
|Betis
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|21
|-7
|3-2-1
|0-1-4
|12
|Mallorca
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7
|13
|-6
|3-1-2
|0-0-4
|10
|Eibar
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|2-0-2
|0-3-3
|9
|Celta Vigo
|11
|2
|3
|6
|6
|14
|-8
|2-1-3
|0-2-3
|9
|Espanyol
|11
|2
|2
|7
|5
|18
|-13
|0-0-5
|2-2-2
|8
|Leganés
|11
|1
|2
|8
|5
|19
|-14
|1-1-4
|0-1-4
|5