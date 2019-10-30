LAFC react to MLS Cup playoff exit: “We weren’t good enough”

Bob Bradley‘s message was simple after LAFC were dumped out of the MLS Cup playoffs by the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in the Western Conference final.

It just wasn’t good enough.

After a record-setting season, the 2019 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners hosted Seattle with many expecting a big win en-route to hosting MLS Cup final.

But after taking the lead LAFC coughed up two goals in four first half minutes and never quite recovered.

“In terms of our attacking play, it’s pretty simple. I don’t think that tonight we were good enough,” Bradley said post-game. “As disappointed as we all are, we have not been a team once that came in and said, ‘Well look what they did.’ No. It’s our responsibility to try to take control of the game, to make the right decisions to make the right plays, when balls turn-over get those kind of reactions where we can control moments and continue to attack. We love trying to play that way and tonight we tried over and over, but still, when all is said is done, we weren’t good enough.”

LAFC’s historic exploits in the 2019 regular season will be remembered for a very long time as Bradley’s side, led by record-breaking goalscorer Carlos Vela, were unstoppable all season long.

But for their second-straight season as a club, LAFC came up short in the playoffs at home.

That’s something Bradley will look at closely over the offseason but in all honesty, LAFC were that good this season that one bad day at the office can be overlooked.

Seattle put in a near perfect away display and LAFC didn’t turn up in their biggest game of the season. That will frustrate Bradley and his players but this LAFC team still deserves its spot as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, teams in MLS history.

Yes, they will not be MLS Cup champions this season, but over the last eight months they’ve been sublime. They will give them little solace over the next few days and weeks, but Bradley’s project at LAFC is one of the most impressive in league history.

The final step is winning some silverware. That is the only thing left to achieve for LAFC.

