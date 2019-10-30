More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
LIVE La Liga, Serie A: Real Madrid, Juventus, Napoli all in action

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
There are 12 games across Serie A and La Liga on Wednesday, with plenty of big hitters in midweek league action.

Juventus have the chance to go back to the top of Serie A as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. host Genoa, while Napoli host Atalanta in what should be a cracking game. Roma travel to Udinese and Lazio host Torino as Italy’s top-flight continues to stay tight early in the season.

[ LIVE: La Liga scores, Serie A scores ]

Over in Spain, things are very congested at the top of the table as Real Sociedad can move joint-top with a victory against Levante, so too can Sevilla with a win at Valencia and Real Madrid move into second with a win over Leganes and other results going their way.

Click on the links above to follow the scores from both leagues

La Liga schedule
Valencia v. Sevilla – 2 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad v. Levante – 2 p.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao v. Espanyol – 2 p.m. ET
Real Betis v. Celta Vigo – 4 p.m. ET
Real Madrid v. Leganes – 4:15 p.m. ET

Serie A schedule
Napoli v. Atalanta – 2 p.m. ET
Sassuolo v. Fiorentina – 4 p.m. ET
Sampdoria v. Lecce – 4 p.m. ET
Udinese v. Roma – 4 p.m. ET
Cagliari v. Bologna – 4 p.m. ET
Juventus v. Genoa – 4 p.m. ET
Lazio v. Torino – 4 p.m. ET

LIVE, League Cup: Liverpool v. Arsenal, Chelsea v. Man United, Villa v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
The final three places in the League Cup quarterfinals are at stake as three monster clashes take place on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: League Cup scores live ]

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield, Manchester United travel to Chelsea and Midlands rivals Aston Villa and Wolves do battle at Villa Park.

Three all-Premier League clashes will see manager chopping and changing their teams but with a spot in the last eight on the line and plenty of teams building momentum, it will be tough for the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave out some of their star players.

With Man City, Leicester City, Everton, Colchester United and Oxford United already through to the last eight, there are some intriguing storylines emerging as we head into the latter stages of this competition.

Below is the schedule for the League Cup games on Wednesday, while we have reaction and analysis here on Pro Soccer Talk.

League Cup Round of 16 schedule

Wednesday
Liverpool v. Arsenal – 3:30 p.m. ET
Aston Villa v. Wolves – 3:45 p.m. ET
Chelsea v. Man United – 4:05 p.m. ET

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings will warm the hearts of USMNT fans…

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Matchweek 10 provided plenty of star performances, with Liverpool Chelsea, Leicester City and Man United all well represented in our rankings this week.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – New entry
2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Up 18
3. Fabinho (Liverpool) – New entry
4. Ayoze Perez (Leicester City) – New entry
5. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
6. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 3
7. Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham) – New entry
8. Daniel James (Man United) – Even
9. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
10. Tim Krul (Norwich) – New entry
11. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down
12. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
13. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 8
14. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – Down 12
15. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3
16. Neal Maupay (Brighton) – New entry
17. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
18. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 7
19. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
20. Willian (Chelsea) – New entry

Southampton: ‘The whole country is laughing at us’

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Southampton’s players are still reeling from their shocking 9-0 defeat to Leicester City last week.

[ MORE: Saints donate wages after humiliation ]

The heaviest defeat in Saints’ 133-year history was also the biggest-ever away win in the top-flight of the English Football League, and equalled the largest ever win in Premier League history.

You get it, it was bad.

Speaking after their 3-1 defeat at Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday, Southampton’s goalscorer Jack Stephens admitted the past few days have been incredible tough for everyone involved with the club.

“It’s been a really tough few days, but not just for us, for everyone: the staff, the club, the fans and everyone in the city,” Stephens told BBC Radio Solent. “The whole country has been laughing at us and I’m sure there were a lot of people expecting us to concede a lot of goals against Manchester City. It was tough for us to come here, but I thought we showed a lot of character and fight. When it went 2-0 in the first half, after Friday, it would have been very easy to give up like we did on Friday. It was important that we stood up and stuck together.”

Umm, Jack, hate to be the bearer of bad news but the Leicester game was broadcast across the globe and there are plenty of smart remarks about Saints across the world right now. Not just the UK…

Saints can take little solace in the fact that an understrength City didn’t score more than three goals on them, but goalkeeper Alex McCarthy had to make several big stops and Southampton barely got out of their own half in the first half.

Confidence did start to come back, but only after Man City were 3-0 up and cruising and took their foot off the accelerator a little.

Next up for Southampton: Man City away, again, in the Premier League on Saturday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). So, they are expected to remain in the relegation zone and Ralph Hasenhuttl clearly has a huge job on his hands to repair the damage done at St Mary’s last week.

But on the horizon they do have games coming up which, at least on paper, you’d fancy them to get a few wins from. After another daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium this weekend to play Man City they face Everton, Watford and Norwich at home, with trips to Arsenal and Newcastle in their next five. Aside from Arsenal, those are teams all around them in the table.

The next few weeks will define how Southampton’s season will go. Are they going to feel sorry for themselves? Or are they going to dig deep and win three or four games to drag themselves out of the bottom three?

How could Saints lineup for that pivotal run of games? Here’s a look at a projected starting lineup, one which sees plenty of youngsters given their chance to replace players who have clearly failed to deliver week in, week out.

The likes of Bertrand, Vestergaard, Yoshida, Romeu and Long have been left out of the lineup below, with the focus being on youngsters given a chance and more attacking players selected. Hasenhuttl’s high-pressing system hasn’t been seen consistently this season and neither has his preferred 4-2-2-2 lineup.

In the projected lineup below only four players who started against Leicester remain…

Potential Southampton starting XI (Hasenhuttl’s preferred 4-2-2-2)

—– McCarthy —–

Cedric — Bednarek — Danso — Vokins —

—- Hojbjerg —- Slattery —- 

— Boufal — Djenepo —

— Ings — Redmond —

Subs: Gunn, Danso, Smallbone, Valery, Adams, Obafemi, Nlundulu

LAFC react to MLS Cup playoff exit: ‘We weren’t good enough’

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Bob Bradley‘s message was simple after LAFC were dumped out of the MLS Cup playoffs by the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in the Western Conference final.

It just wasn’t good enough.

[ MORE: Analysis on LAFC-Seattle ]

After a record-setting season, the 2019 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners hosted Seattle with many expecting a big win en-route to hosting MLS Cup final.

But after taking the lead LAFC coughed up two goals in four first half minutes and never quite recovered.

“In terms of our attacking play, it’s pretty simple. I don’t think that tonight we were good enough,” Bradley said post-game. “As disappointed as we all are, we have not been a team once that came in and said, ‘Well look what they did.’ No. It’s our responsibility to try to take control of the game, to make the right decisions to make the right plays, when balls turn-over get those kind of reactions where we can control moments and continue to attack. We love trying to play that way and tonight we tried over and over, but still, when all is said is done, we weren’t good enough.”

LAFC’s historic exploits in the 2019 regular season will be remembered for a very long time as Bradley’s side, led by record-breaking goalscorer Carlos Vela, were unstoppable all season long.

But for their second-straight season as a club, LAFC came up short in the playoffs at home.

That’s something Bradley will look at closely over the offseason but in all honesty, LAFC were that good this season that one bad day at the office can be overlooked.

Seattle put in a near perfect away display and LAFC didn’t turn up in their biggest game of the season. That will frustrate Bradley and his players but this LAFC team still deserves its spot as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, teams in MLS history.

Yes, they will not be MLS Cup champions this season, but over the last eight months they’ve been sublime. They will give them little solace over the next few days and weeks, but Bradley’s project at LAFC is one of the most impressive in league history.

The final step is winning some major silverware. That is the only thing left to achieve for LAFC.