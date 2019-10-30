More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Serie A wrap: Late Ronaldo penalty saves Juve; Smalling nets for Roma

By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
Italy was not happy about playing at midweek, or so it seems from the five red cards handed out across seven Wednesday matches in Serie A.

[ MORE: Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal | GK hero reacts ]

Juventus moved back atop the table by a point over Inter Milan, but had to work to the wire for it, while Atalanta held firm against Napoli’s challenge to see two Roman clubs move into the Top Five.

Juventus 2-1 Genoa

It was supposed to be easier for The Old Lady at home against a Genoa side which hasn’t done much well this season, especially after a 51st minute red card for the visitors made a 1-1 score line appear destined to move toward the hosts.

Despite taking 20 more shots than the guests, Juve could not make it an easy win. Adrien Rabiot was sent off in the 87th minute, and Maurizio Sarri‘s men only triumphed when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a stoppage time penalty.

Napoli 2-2 Atalanta

The hosts lost a pair of leads as goals from Nikola Maksimovic and Arkadiusz Milik couldn’t deliver three points against the third place La Dea.

Remo Freuler’s 41st minute goal meant the score line was tied at halftime, and Josip Ilicic struck in the 86th minute to give Atalanta a share of the points in a match with 13 shots on frame.

Lazio 4-0 Torino

It was a bit of cakewalk for Lazio, who scored in the 25th and 33rd minute and saw Nicolas Nkoulou sent off in the 68th. Ciro Immobile scored two in the win, as 18-point Lazio is a point back of their fourth-place city rivals.

Udinese 0-4 Roma

Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling has his first Serie A goal, nodding in Roma’s second as i Lupi move back into the Top Four.

Roma led 1-0 when Federico Fazio was sent off, but still scored the game’s three remaining goals. Nicolo Zaniolo, Justin Kluivert, and Aleksandar Kolarov joined Smalling on the score sheet.

When asked about the performance, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca offered this gem:

“Most teams defend when down to 10, but we do not,” he said.

Elsewhere
Sassuolo 1-1 Fiorentina
Sampdoria 1-1 Lecce
Cagliari 3-2 Bologna
AC Milan v. SPAL — 4 p.m. ET Thursday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 10 8 2 0 18 9 9 5-0-0 3-2-0 26
 Inter Milan 10 8 1 1 22 10 12 3-1-1 5-0-0 25
 Atalanta 10 6 3 1 30 16 14 2-1-1 4-2-0 21
 Roma 10 5 4 1 18 11 7 2-2-1 3-2-0 19
 Lazio 10 5 3 2 22 10 12 3-2-0 2-1-2 18
 Napoli 10 5 3 2 20 13 7 3-1-1 2-2-1 18
 Cagliari 10 5 3 2 16 10 6 3-1-2 2-2-0 18
 Fiorentina 10 4 3 3 15 13 2 2-1-2 2-2-1 15
 Parma 10 4 1 5 15 14 1 3-0-3 1-1-2 13
 Bologna 10 3 3 4 14 15 -1 2-1-1 1-2-3 12
 Verona 10 3 3 4 7 8 -1 1-2-2 2-1-2 12
 Torino 10 3 2 5 11 16 -5 2-2-1 1-0-4 11
 AC Milan 9 3 1 5 9 13 -4 1-1-2 2-0-3 10
 Udinese 10 3 1 6 5 17 -12 3-0-3 0-1-3 10
 Sassuolo 9 3 0 6 16 18 -2 2-0-3 1-0-3 9
 Lecce 10 2 3 5 11 19 -8 0-1-3 2-2-2 9
 Genoa 10 2 2 6 13 23 -10 2-1-2 0-1-4 8
 Brescia 9 2 1 6 9 14 -5 0-1-3 2-0-3 7
 SPAL 9 2 1 6 7 16 -9 2-1-2 0-0-4 7
 Sampdoria 10 1 2 7 6 19 -13 1-2-2 0-0-5 5

Lackluster U.S. draws Japan, U-17 World Cup hopes in jeopardy

Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT
The United States’ U-17 World Cup hopes are in serious trouble of dying at the group stage.

Raphael Wicky’s Baby Yanks have just one point after two matches following a 0-0 draw with Japan in Cariacica, Brazil, with Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze saving the point with a magnificent late save.

The point keeps the U.S. above pointless Netherlands, who it faces Saturday in Goiânia. A win would be enough to send the U.S. through as a third-place into the knockout rounds, and a draw could be enough, too.

Senegal is now 2-0 after beating the Dutch, who also lost to Japan.

[ MORE: Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd ]

Ex-Basel manager Wicky stunned many when he left Borussia Dortmund starlet Giovanni Reyna on the bench for the first hour.

Gianluca Busio (Sporting KC) showed first half flashes though perhaps tried to do too much to enliven a lackluster first half for both sides.

Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas) had the ball in the net when he was on the spot for a rebound, but his sheepish reaction beat the linesman’s flag to announcing his offside.

Pepi came off in the 55th minute for Giovanni Reyna, a surprise scratch from the Starting XI.

All of the action in the first hour belonged to the Baby Yanks, but Japan awoke and took hold of the match.

Jun Nishikawa just missed the bar with an inspired effort, then later turned and fired but missed the near post as Japan threatened to take all three points.

[ MORE: Liverpool 5-5 (5-4 pens) Arsenal ]

Reyna tried his luck at catching the keeper off his line in the 72nd minute, but a long free kick effort sailed over the cross bar.

The U.S. then needed a bail out when Odunze made an incredible close range save in the 74th.

Joe Scally (NYCFC) had some good moments and redirected an 84th minute free kick away from danger.

Reyna nearly dribbled the entire left side of the Japan defense to score in the 85th, but saw his shot partially blocked.

Odunze made a fantastic save in stoppage time on Yamato Wakatsuki to preserve the point.

Solskjaer credits “nerves of steel” Rashford for wonderful winner

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford sensed something was different with the balls well before his audacious, sensational free kick provided Manchester United’s route past Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“It was the (League Cup) balls,” Rashford said. “In training, when we trained with them. When you shoot, with that up and down motion, they can go anywhere and thankfully today it went in the top corner.”

[ MORE: Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd ]

It sure did.

Rashford already had a penalty in his back pocket when he presided over the long distance free kick

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had lofty praise for the youngster’s goal.

Solskjaer compared Rashford’s free kick to one of the greatest to ever don a Manchester United shirt (Well, actually, one of the greatest to don any club shirt).

“It’s very Cristiano-like, isn’t it?” Solskjaer said to MUTV. “The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game, fantastic.

“Marcus has that strike in him. I’ve seen him in training so many times and it’s got to be hitting the target soon, you think, because he’s had a few efforts and finally it goes in.”

Unreal stuff, and now Solskjaer is three wins from putting his first trophy in the United case as a manager (though it feels a safe bet that the “random draw” for the League Cup quarterfinals will pit the Red Devils with either Man City or Liverpool, seeing how the big name matches played out in this round).

Klopp hails Liverpool kids in game to ‘remember forever’

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT
We’re sure there are players who wouldn’t enjoy playing under Jurgen Klopp, but don’t count us in that group.

Liverpool’s manager summed up his attitude after his Reds came back from a 4-2 deficit to beat Arsenal in penalty kicks following a 5-5 score line after regulation in the League Cup.

“If you don’t win nobody remembers it in three years, if it works out the boys will remember it forever,” he said.

[ MORE: Match recap | GK hero reacts ]

Klopp put his faith deep in his squad for Wednesday’s unreal thriller, and was brimming with pride after several youngsters lifted Liverpool into the next round.

Caoimhin Kelleher stood tall to make the decisive penalty despite allowing five goals in his first senior start at Anfield, while 18-year-olds Curtis Jones and Neco Williams played big roles in the comeback. Jones scored the final penalty in the shootout, and Williams assisted on Origi’s stoppage time equalizer.

More from Klopp, via the BBC:

“Kelleher is an outstanding talent,” Klopp said. “The crossing from Williams, he might not thought he would play tonight. Jones… it was not my decision in the end for him to take the last penalty. When I saw the list Origi was the taker of the last one and they changed it obviously.

“We can talk about tactics but who cares on a night like this? I hoped for the boys they would have a game to remember. What they did tonight, I lost it really.”

Look at the photo above: That’s pure joy from Klopp. You might not love his touch line antics, but he loves the game for what it is and what it delivers. Respect.

Liverpool is onto the quarterfinals, where it will meet one of Manchester City, Everton, Manchester United, Colchester United, Oxford United, Leicester City, or Aston Villa.

Kelleher reacts to decisive penalty save in Liverpool-Arsenal thriller

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Caoimhin Kelleher‘s first senior start for Liverpool didn’t give him much to do, but his second was a whopper.

Kelleher was under siege over 90 minutes in a 5-5 thriller with Arsenal in the League Cup before making the only save of the shootout, denying Dani Ceballos to put the Reds in the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: Liverpool 5-5 (5-4 pens) Arsenal ]

The character needed to stand tall after allowing five goals at home is immense, and the 20-year-old Kelleher found it in him to make the decisive play of the day.

“I’ve done a lot of work with the keeper coach on saving penalties,” Kelleher said. “It was a crazy game to be a keeper, I didn’t have time to blink. It’s what dreams are made of, winning a shootout in front of the Kop. The atmosphere was amazing, I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

What a moment for the youngster, and it will be interesting to see whether Jurgen KIopp makes him his goalkeeper for the tournament now that the Reds are just three wins from silverware. Either way, he’ll have this night in his pocket for the rest of his life.