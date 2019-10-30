Serie A wrap: Late Ronaldo penalty saves Juve; Smalling nets for Roma

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Italy was not happy about playing at midweek, or so it seems from the five red cards handed out across seven Wednesday matches in Serie A.

Juventus moved back atop the table by a point over Inter Milan, but had to work to the wire for it, while Atalanta held firm against Napoli’s challenge to see two Roman clubs move into the Top Five.

Juventus 2-1 Genoa

It was supposed to be easier for The Old Lady at home against a Genoa side which hasn’t done much well this season, especially after a 51st minute red card for the visitors made a 1-1 score line appear destined to move toward the hosts.

Despite taking 20 more shots than the guests, Juve could not make it an easy win. Adrien Rabiot was sent off in the 87th minute, and Maurizio Sarri‘s men only triumphed when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a stoppage time penalty.

Napoli 2-2 Atalanta

The hosts lost a pair of leads as goals from Nikola Maksimovic and Arkadiusz Milik couldn’t deliver three points against the third place La Dea.

Remo Freuler’s 41st minute goal meant the score line was tied at halftime, and Josip Ilicic struck in the 86th minute to give Atalanta a share of the points in a match with 13 shots on frame.

Lazio 4-0 Torino

It was a bit of cakewalk for Lazio, who scored in the 25th and 33rd minute and saw Nicolas Nkoulou sent off in the 68th. Ciro Immobile scored two in the win, as 18-point Lazio is a point back of their fourth-place city rivals.

Udinese 0-4 Roma

Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling has his first Serie A goal, nodding in Roma’s second as i Lupi move back into the Top Four.

Roma led 1-0 when Federico Fazio was sent off, but still scored the game’s three remaining goals. Nicolo Zaniolo, Justin Kluivert, and Aleksandar Kolarov joined Smalling on the score sheet.

When asked about the performance, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca offered this gem:

“Most teams defend when down to 10, but we do not,” he said.

Elsewhere

Sassuolo 1-1 Fiorentina

Sampdoria 1-1 Lecce

Cagliari 3-2 Bologna

AC Milan v. SPAL — 4 p.m. ET Thursday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Juventus 10 8 2 0 18 9 9 5-0-0 3-2-0 26 Inter Milan 10 8 1 1 22 10 12 3-1-1 5-0-0 25 Atalanta 10 6 3 1 30 16 14 2-1-1 4-2-0 21 Roma 10 5 4 1 18 11 7 2-2-1 3-2-0 19 Lazio 10 5 3 2 22 10 12 3-2-0 2-1-2 18 Napoli 10 5 3 2 20 13 7 3-1-1 2-2-1 18 Cagliari 10 5 3 2 16 10 6 3-1-2 2-2-0 18 Fiorentina 10 4 3 3 15 13 2 2-1-2 2-2-1 15 Parma 10 4 1 5 15 14 1 3-0-3 1-1-2 13 Bologna 10 3 3 4 14 15 -1 2-1-1 1-2-3 12 Verona 10 3 3 4 7 8 -1 1-2-2 2-1-2 12 Torino 10 3 2 5 11 16 -5 2-2-1 1-0-4 11 AC Milan 9 3 1 5 9 13 -4 1-1-2 2-0-3 10 Udinese 10 3 1 6 5 17 -12 3-0-3 0-1-3 10 Sassuolo 9 3 0 6 16 18 -2 2-0-3 1-0-3 9 Lecce 10 2 3 5 11 19 -8 0-1-3 2-2-2 9 Genoa 10 2 2 6 13 23 -10 2-1-2 0-1-4 8 Brescia 9 2 1 6 9 14 -5 0-1-3 2-0-3 7 SPAL 9 2 1 6 7 16 -9 2-1-2 0-0-4 7 Sampdoria 10 1 2 7 6 19 -13 1-2-2 0-0-5 5



