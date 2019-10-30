Solskjaer credits “nerves of steel” Rashford for wonderful winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Rashford sensed something was different with the balls well before his audacious, sensational free kick provided Manchester United’s route past Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“It was the (League Cup) balls,” Rashford said. “In training, when we trained with them. When you shoot, with that up and down motion, they can go anywhere and thankfully today it went in the top corner.”

It sure did.

Rashford already had a penalty in his back pocket when he presided over the long distance free kick

An OUTRAGEOUS free kick from Marcus Rashford 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZV8YFlhsSM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2019

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had lofty praise for the youngster’s goal.

Solskjaer compared Rashford’s free kick to one of the greatest to ever don a Manchester United shirt (Well, actually, one of the greatest to don any club shirt).

“It’s very Cristiano-like, isn’t it?” Solskjaer said to MUTV. “The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game, fantastic. “Marcus has that strike in him. I’ve seen him in training so many times and it’s got to be hitting the target soon, you think, because he’s had a few efforts and finally it goes in.”

Unreal stuff, and now Solskjaer is three wins from putting his first trophy in the United case as a manager (though it feels a safe bet that the “random draw” for the League Cup quarterfinals will pit the Red Devils with either Man City or Liverpool, seeing how the big name matches played out in this round).

