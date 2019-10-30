More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

WATCH: Willock wonder goal in Liverpool-Arsenal thriller

By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
It takes something truly special to stand out from a game chock full of goals, and Arsenal’s Joe Willock had it.

The 20-year-old scored his seventh Arsenal goal on Wednesday in the Gunners’ League Cup tilt against Liverpool at Anfield, and it sure was pretty.

With the match tied at 4 between two young, defense-optional sides, Willock went adventuring with a long dribble and daring shot which sent Caoimhin Kelleher back into his goal for a fifth time in just over an hour.

 

Rashford, Man Utd advance past Chelsea in League Cup

Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Manchester United ended Chelsea’s seven-match losing streak behind a pair of Marcus Rashford goals at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in a 2-1 win that put the Red Devils in the draw for the League Cup quarterfinals.

Michy Batshuayi scored Chelsea’s goal, as Frank Lampard‘s men tasted defeat for the first time since a home loss to Liverpool by the same score line on Sept. 22.

Christian Pulisic went 70 minutes in the loss, his first match since scoring a hat trick versus Burnley.

Three things we learned

1. Rashford delivers the goods: His penalty problems a memory after stroking the opener from the spot, Marcus Rashford turned to other avenues to break a 1-1 deadlock late. Shortly after American star Christian Pulisic subbed out of the match, Rashford flummoxed Willy Caballero with a free kick from way downtown to give the visitors a place in the final 18.

2. What about the American star? Pulisic didn’t have any heroics in his bag this time around, having plenty of trouble finding room to operate against blossoming Man Utd hard man Scott McTominay. He had some quality bids to combine with teammates terminated by said teammates, but his 70 minutes saw a shot off target and another blocked, 1-of-5 dribble success, 1 key pass, 2 tackles, and several rough moments in possession. There will be better days, but Scott McTominay had a monster day stifling Chelsea’s attackers.

3. Batsman scores a beauty: The dribble with four men around him is pretty good on its own, but the low drive from Batshuayi to level the score in the 61st minute is pure. If Tammy Abraham falters, Chelsea fans have a very good second choice (and third).

Man of the Match: Credit to McTominay, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic for a fine midfield battle, but Rashford was the man at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool wins 10-goal League Cup instant classic v. Arsenal

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Two second-choice sides provided first-choice thrills as Arsenal and Liverpool accounted for 10 goals on Wednesday at Anfield before penalties helped the Reds advance to the quarterfinal draw.

Caoimhín Kelleher stopped Dani Ceballos after both sides made their first three shootout attempts.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice and Mesut Ozil also starred for the Gunners, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, and Joe Willock also scored to seal a place in the quarterfinals.

Divock Origi scored twice, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner joined an Arsenal own goal on the board for the hosts.

Three things we learned

1. Klopp, Emery not bothered with the League Cup: Whichever manager lost this match was going to have to answer questions after playing extremely weakened sides for a quarterfinal against a Top Four rival. With all due respect to an insanely entertaining match and all the kids who got a chance to wear the Liverpool and Arsenal shirts at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp wasn’t bothered to give his team a fighting shot and Unai Emery cared just a little bit more. Both managers are right to make that call and hope their depth comes through, of course, but it seems like this was the round to start thinking about hardware: three wins from a final and 90 minutes from a draw that will include a third-tier and a fourth-tier side.

2. But the thrills! The old cliche is that high-scoring games make everyone happy but the coaches, and we’ll certainly be including the goalkeepers in this, too. Caoimhín Kelleher and Emiliano Martinez were hung out to dry on several occasions, including a rare mistake from James Milner that allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to make it 4-2. Oxlade-Chamberlain’s feats of strength from distance continued with Liverpool’s third, which gave us seven combined goals with a half-hour remaining on the clock. Origi’s equalizer came moments later and was gorgeous, only to be topped by Willock’s wonderful moment.

3. Martinelli keeps making his case: Kids hungry for a chance to shine led to risky challenges and some pretty nice feats, and 18-year-old Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli falls in the latter category. Having now scored seven times in seven senior matches including two braces in this competition, Martinelli is ready to contribute now despite being stuck behind Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Quite a good problem for Arsenal as it navigates several different competitions.

 

Man of the Match: Origi — The man just keeps showing up at big moments in big games, whether in the right spot for Jordan Pickford‘s Merseyside Derby error, the UCL Final, or with two big goals late in this one. Monster day.

Where to start? Maybe we just give the quickest of explanations for the goals.

6th minute: Arsenal’s Shkrodan Mustafi stabs at a cross with one leg, sees his other leg score an own goal.

19th minute: Lucas Torreira deposits a rebound to tie the match after Mesut Ozil sets up Bukayo Saka for a fine shot.

26th minute: Martinelli gets his first by roofing a shot from extremely close range to give Arsenal its first lead.

36th minute: Saka causes a turnover and gets it to Ozil again, who sets up Martinelli for his second.

43rd minute: Having made the giveaway on Martinelli’s second, Harvey Elliott hits the deck after a challenge from Martinelli and James Milner scored from the spot.

54th minute: An uncharacteristic bad pass from Milner puts Kelleher in no man’s land and Maitland-Niles makes it work for a 4-2 lead.

58th minute: “The Ox” has been money from distance, and strokes home for 4-3.

62nd minute: Origi’s goal could’ve easily been the goal of the night (see below), a tidy turn and finish from the top of the box, but…

70th minute: Joe Willock, take a bow.

90’+4: Youngsters Rhian Brewster and Neco Williams do plenty of work to set up Origi, who has more to do when he blasts home to force penalties.

In-form USMNT teen Sargent grabs another assist for Werder Bremen

Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Josh Sargent’s maturation continues to impress with the American youngster collecting an assist in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 cup win over Heidenheim in the German Cup on Wednesday.

Sargent started and went 90 minutes in second round match as the heavily-favored home side scored four goals in the first 41 minutes.

The 19-year-old from Missouri knocked down a hard short-range pass and drove upfield before cutting a pass into the path of Leonardo Bittencourt.

The assist gives him three to go with a goal in his last five matches, this match being by far the easiest in a brutal run of fixtures for Bremen.

Sargent assisted at the weekend at Bayer Leverkusen. Bremen sits 12th in the Bundesliga with 10 points, and next up are Freiburg, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Wolfsburg.

LIVE, League Cup: Liverpool v. Arsenal, Chelsea v. Man United, Villa v. Wolves

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
The final three places in the League Cup quarterfinals are at stake as three monster clashes take place on Wednesday.

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield, Manchester United travel to Chelsea and Midlands rivals Aston Villa and Wolves do battle at Villa Park.

Three all-Premier League clashes will see manager chopping and changing their teams but with a spot in the last eight on the line and plenty of teams building momentum, it will be tough for the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave out some of their star players.

With Man City, Leicester City, Everton, Colchester United and Oxford United already through to the last eight, there are some intriguing storylines emerging as we head into the latter stages of this competition.

Below is the schedule for the League Cup games on Wednesday, while we have reaction and analysis here on Pro Soccer Talk.

