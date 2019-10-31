Almiron, Newcastle reward ‘thumbs up’ ball boy after viral moment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur, we’re angry with you.

No, not because you’ve floundered after we had you pegged as the team best able to provide a third entrant to the Premier League title race, but, well…

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

…You’re making our power rankings way too difficult.

Spurs, on one hand, have drawn last place Watford, barely beat Southampton, and lost to Newcastle and Brighton.

On the other, they’ve hung tight enough with Liverpool, Leicester City, and Man City, drawn Arsenal, and bashed decent-looking Villa and Palace.

It doesn’t just make it challenging to place Spurs on this table, it makes it challenging to evaluate the quality of other teams’ results against them!

Alas, we’ll try. Because it’s our job. That’s why.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Southampton — Nine goals allowed at home. Which repercussion was more harsh on Saints, the players and staff donating their wages to charity, or consecutive matches away to Man City.

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 9-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City

19. Norwich City — Their seven losses are the most in the league, and they need to find something from two-straight winnable matches (Brighton, Watford).

Last week: 19

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Manchester United

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

18. Watford — Improving, to be sure, but probably looking past a Chelsea visit to next week’s trip to Norwich City.

Last week: 20

Season high: 18

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Bournemouth

Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea

17. Newcastle United — Losing Sean Longstaff to a red card against a West Ham midfield which can handle itself at home is a problem.

Last week: 17

Season high: 15

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Wolves

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham



16. Everton — A proper contender against contenders, but Marco Silva‘s men bring significantly less focus and intensity when the opposition is lesser.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 3-2 at Brighton

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Spurs

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — A very nice VAR-aided win over Everton, and Graham Potter‘s men will hope to ride momentum to another three points.

Last week: 18

Season high: 6

Season low:18

Last match: Won 3-2 v. Everton

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City

14. West Ham United — Winless since the defeat of Man Utd (five matches), Manuel Pellegrini has to get Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson back to their best.

Last week: 15

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Sheffield United

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United

13. Bournemouth — Also winless in four with a stiff incoming test.

Last week: 9

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Watford

Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Manchester United

12. Burnley — Into a four-match run which demands results (Sheff Utd, West Ham, Watford, Palace) if this is going to be a second top half season in three attempts.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 4-2 v. Chelsea

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Sheffield United

11. Wolves — Deserved more than a point against Newcastle, but there have been too many matches like that for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men this season. Willy Boly‘s injury is extremely challenging. Saturday at the Emirates could be a barnburner.

Last week: 10

Season high: 7

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Newcastle United

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Arsenal

10. Tottenham Hotspur — Tricky little run ahead, starting at inconsistent before a trip to Serbia and visit from Sheffield United. We’ll soon know if the slump has truly been addressed.

Last week: 13

Season high: 2

Season low: 13

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Liverpool

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Everton

9. Aston Villa — Rebounded from the loss at Man City to advance in the League Cup, but gets a well-rested Liverpool at Villa Park.

Last week: 8

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 3-0 at Man City

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool

8. Arsenal — A mess, but a fun one.

Last week: 7

Season high: 4

Season low: 8

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Crystal Palace

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Wolves

7. Manchester United — Massively improved, though the

Last week: 12

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 3-1 at Norwich City

Last week: 12

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 3-1 at Norwich City

Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Bournemouth

6. Sheffield United — Not a bad point in London.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 at West Ham United

Last match: Drew 1-1 at West Ham United

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley

5. Crystal Palace — Looks like we were wrong about the Eagles, who have been truly impressive and steady thanks to Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Arsenal

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Leicester City

4. Leicester City — The way the Foxes reacted to the blood in the water at St. Mary's tells you all you need about the attitude at King Power.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 9-0 at Southampton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Crystal Palace

3. Manchester City — The injuries are mounting up, but a visit from Saints should be pretty straight-forward. The four match stretch that follows (Atalanta and Liverpool away, Chelsea and Shakhtar at home) is far from it.

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 3-0 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Southampton

2. Chelsea — Saturday’s visitors are stingier these days, but Chelsea’s league win streak should continue at Vicarage Road.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 4-2 at Burnley

Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Watford

1. Liverpool — How many times have the Reds been the better rested team in a PL match? Klopp’s gamble of playing the kids versus Arsenal looking doubly fortunate now.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Tottenham Hotspur

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa



