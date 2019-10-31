Almiron, Newcastle reward ‘thumbs up’ ball boy after viral moment

Miguel Almiron’s had a trying season at Newcastle United, and the former MLS star is grateful for one fan’s small gesture which was magnified in a big way by the broadcast cameras of the Premier League.
Almiron had produced and missed a near post chance against Wolves on Sunday, one of several chances to cash in a long-awaited first PL goal for the Paraguayan.
As Almiron collapsed onto the advertising boards for a moment, ball boy Lucas Rochford saw he player’s dejected expression and was quick to give him a clap and a thumbs up.
Almiron might’ve not noted it much at the time, being in the throes of the match, but he certainly learned how many people were touched by the bright moment as he’s been interviewed by many.
And now he’s met his Newcastle heroes and watched them train, calling it one of the best days of his life. Even better, he got a compliment on his track suit by Steve Bruce, who is an expert in such matters.
"It's been one of my best days ever!"
Ten-year-old ballboy Lucas Rochford, from South Shields, was invited to Newcastle United's training ground yesterday so Miguel Almirón could thank him for a heart warming show of support in Sunday's @premierleague game against @Wolves. #NUFCpic.twitter.com/RlN5MHFn2V
…You’re making our power rankings way too difficult.
Spurs, on one hand, have drawn last place Watford, barely beat Southampton, and lost to Newcastle and Brighton.
On the other, they’ve hung tight enough with Liverpool, Leicester City, and Man City, drawn Arsenal, and bashed decent-looking Villa and Palace.
It doesn’t just make it challenging to place Spurs on this table, it makes it challenging to evaluate the quality of other teams’ results against them!
Alas, we’ll try. Because it’s our job. That’s why.
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Southampton — Nine goals allowed at home. Which repercussion was more harsh on Saints, the players and staff donating their wages to charity, or consecutive matches away to Man City. Last week: 16
Season high: 13 Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 9-0 v. Leicester City
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City
19. Norwich City — Their seven losses are the most in the league, and they need to find something from two-straight winnable matches (Brighton, Watford). Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Manchester United
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton
18. Watford — Improving, to be sure, but probably looking past a Chelsea visit to next week’s trip to Norwich City. Last week: 20 Season high: 18
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Bournemouth
Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea
17. Newcastle United — Losing Sean Longstaff to a red card against a West Ham midfield which can handle itself at home is a problem. Last week: 17
Season high: 15
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Wolves
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham
16. Everton — A proper contender against contenders, but Marco Silva‘s men bring significantly less focus and intensity when the opposition is lesser. Last week: 14
Season high: 5 Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 3-2 at Brighton
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Spurs
15. Brighton and Hove Albion — A very nice VAR-aided win over Everton, and Graham Potter‘s men will hope to ride momentum to another three points. Last week: 18
Season high: 6
Season low:18
Last match: Won 3-2 v. Everton
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City
14. West Ham United — Winless since the defeat of Man Utd (five matches), Manuel Pellegrini has to get Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson back to their best. Last week: 15
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Sheffield United
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United
13. Bournemouth — Also winless in four with a stiff incoming test. Last week: 9
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Watford
Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Manchester United
12. Burnley — Into a four-match run which demands results (Sheff Utd, West Ham, Watford, Palace) if this is going to be a second top half season in three attempts. Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Lost 4-2 v. Chelsea
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Sheffield United
11. Wolves — Deserved more than a point against Newcastle, but there have been too many matches like that for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men this season. Willy Boly‘s injury is extremely challenging. Saturday at the Emirates could be a barnburner. Last week: 10
Season high: 7
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Newcastle United
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Arsenal
10. Tottenham Hotspur — Tricky little run ahead, starting at inconsistent before a trip to Serbia and visit from Sheffield United. We’ll soon know if the slump has truly been addressed.
Last week: 13
Season high: 2
Season low: 13
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Liverpool
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Everton
9. Aston Villa — Rebounded from the loss at Man City to advance in the League Cup, but gets a well-rested Liverpool at Villa Park. Last week: 8
Season high: 8
Season low: 15
Last match: Lost 3-0 at Man City
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool
8. Arsenal — A mess, but a fun one. Last week: 7
Season high: 4 Season low: 8
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Crystal Palace
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Wolves
7. Manchester United — Massively improved, though the Paul Pogba question hangs over Old Trafford as the club gets results without him. Last week: 12
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Won 3-1 at Norwich City
Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Bournemouth
6. Sheffield United — Not a bad point in London. Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 1-1 at West Ham United
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley
5. Crystal Palace — Looks like we were wrong about the Eagles, who have been truly impressive and steady thanks to Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur. Last week: 6 Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Arsenal
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Leicester City
4. Leicester City — The way the Foxes reacted to the blood in the water at St. Mary’s tells you all you need about the attitude at King Power. Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 9-0 at Southampton
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Crystal Palace
3. Manchester City — The injuries are mounting up, but a visit from Saints should be pretty straight-forward. The four match stretch that follows (Atalanta and Liverpool away, Chelsea and Shakhtar at home) is far from it. Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 3-0 v. Aston Villa
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Southampton
2. Chelsea — Saturday’s visitors are stingier these days, but Chelsea’s league win streak should continue at Vicarage Road. Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Won 4-2 at Burnley
Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Watford
1. Liverpool — How many times have the Reds been the better rested team in a PL match? Klopp’s gamble of playing the kids versus Arsenal looking doubly fortunate now. Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Tottenham Hotspur
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa
The quality, quantity, and depth of first person narratives from the world of football, especially since the advent of the player-penned Players’ Tribune, engineers a risk of overlooking the incredible stories of footballers’ experience reaching the heights of their careers.
But Marcelo’s story on Thursday cannot be overlooked. Detailing his individual Champions League Final experiences and recounting his move from Brazil to Spain, the veteran fullback writes with so much candor (and plenty of profanity) that’s difficult not to feel his spirit soar over the Bernabeu.
The 31-year-old arrived at Real Madrid from Fluminese in 2006, and has gone on to amass six FIFA Best XI appearances and four UCL titles with the club. He’s also described a pre-final panic attack and admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was also nervous ahead of a final (We’re sure CR7 is extremely please to know of that revelation).
Perhaps the best part aside from warm memories of his grandfather, was this very human moment from the Real’s 3-1 defeat of Liverpool in the 2018 final. From The Players’ Tribune:
“With about 10 minutes left, we were winning 3–1, and it really hit me that we were going to be champions.
“The ball went out of play for a throw-in, and I had a moment to think, and.…
“Brother, this is true: I started crying. I was sobbing, right on the pitch. Nothing like this had ever happened to me before.”
We just love this deep looks, or at least quality glimpses, into the minds of athletes and Marcelo seems like a riot (even if he had no business being in the FIFA Best XI this year, but we digress).
No one’s excusing Granit Xhaka for swearing and gesticulating at the home fans who booed him off the pitch this weekend, but plenty are going to have sympathy for the Arsenal captain after he released an emotional statement on Thursday.
Xhaka, 27, admits to having been deeply hurt by reprehensible comments from “fans” on social media, and said it all boiled over on the pitch. The Swiss star had been dealing with disgusting comments regarding both him and his family, and admitted that they had affected him greatly. He is asking fans to join him in going back to a “place of mutual respect.”
When someone wishes death and disease on your wife and baby daughter, well, what’s wrong with people?
Those comments are far from excusable, and imitate the worst qualities of humans. Yes, there is a pretty vile culture right now where folks believe they’re entitled to call names and berate people of all sorts — and not just on social media — but the fact that Arsenal green lit this statement from Xhaka shows that the club recognizes how bad things have gotten between players and fans.
The other thing about Xhaka is that whether he’s being played out of position, utilized incorrectly, or simply not playing well, the guy clearly busts his bones for Arsenal. There’s a reason his teammates elected him captain, and he cares deeply for the club. How that ever gets to death and cancer threats is beyond the pale and against the very nature of what it means to care about the club.
Either way, we’re unabashedly in his corner. Making millions of pounds/dollars/euros may allow fans to judge players critically, but it doesn’t turn them into inanimate targets. At least it shouldn’t.
Gregg Berhalter cannot risk rust from his MLS-based players for November’s pivotal CONCACAF Champions League matches versus Canada and Cuba, and has called 19 players for a pre-camp from Nov. 2-9.
While the roster will undoubtedly have Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, and a bevy of European-based players, it will also have several MLS faces who have been eliminated by the playoffs or did not qualify altogether.
Berhalter has to make sure those players are fit and firing, and has included two players from sides eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs in the past two nights (Brad Guzan and Walker Zimmerman).
Uncapped defenders Chase Gaspar of Minnesota United and both Mark McKenzie of Philadelphia have been called up alongside McKenzie’s club teammate Brendan Aaronson and New England goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Djordje Mihailovic, Jonathan Lewis, and Jeremy Ebobisse are also back in the mix for the first time, while no MLS players called up in October has been dropped from the roster.
Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley and Seattle duo Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris are understandably omitted due to MLS Cup Final duty.
The U.S. plays Canada in Florida on Nov. 15 and Cuba in the Cayman Islands four days later.
Pre-camp roster
Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Chase Gaspar (Minnesota United), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)