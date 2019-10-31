More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
John Autey / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images

Berhalter calls up 20 MLS players for USMNT pre-camp

By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Gregg Berhalter cannot risk rust from his MLS-based players for November’s pivotal CONCACAF Champions League matches versus Canada and Cuba, and has called 19 players for a pre-camp from Nov. 2-9.

While the roster will undoubtedly have Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, and a bevy of European-based players, it will also have several MLS faces who have been eliminated by the playoffs or did not qualify altogether.

Berhalter has to make sure those players are fit and firing, and has included two players from sides eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs in the past two nights (Brad Guzan and Walker Zimmerman).

Uncapped defenders Chase Gaspar of Minnesota United and both Mark McKenzie of Philadelphia have been called up alongside McKenzie’s club teammate Brendan Aaronson and New England goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Djordje Mihailovic, Jonathan Lewis, and Jeremy Ebobisse are also back in the mix for the first time, while no MLS players called up in October has been dropped from the roster.

Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley and Seattle duo Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris are understandably omitted due to MLS Cup Final duty.

The U.S. plays Canada in Florida on Nov. 15 and Cuba in the Cayman Islands four days later.

Pre-camp roster
Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Chase Gaspar (Minnesota United), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
The quality, quantity, and depth of first person narratives from the world of football, especially since the advent of the player-penned Players’ Tribune, engineers a risk of overlooking the incredible stories of footballers’ experience reaching the heights of their careers.

But Marcelo’s story on Thursday cannot be overlooked. Detailing his individual Champions League Final experiences and recounting his move from Brazil to Spain, the veteran fullback writes with so much candor (and plenty of profanity) that’s difficult not to feel his spirit soar over the Bernabeu.

The 31-year-old arrived at Real Madrid from Fluminese in 2006, and has gone on to amass six FIFA Best XI appearances and four UCL titles with the club. He’s also described a pre-final panic attack and admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was also nervous ahead of a final (We’re sure CR7 is extremely please to know of that revelation).

Perhaps the best part aside from warm memories of his grandfather, was this very human moment from the Real’s 3-1 defeat of Liverpool in the 2018 final. From The Players’ Tribune:

“With about 10 minutes left, we were winning 3–1, and it really hit me that we were going to be champions.

“The ball went out of play for a throw-in, and I had a moment to think, and.…

“Brother, this is true: I started crying. I was sobbing, right on the pitch. Nothing like this had ever happened to me before.”

We just love this deep looks, or at least quality glimpses, into the minds of athletes and Marcelo seems like a riot (even if he had no business being in the FIFA Best XI this year, but we digress).

By Nicholas MendolaOct 31, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
No one’s excusing Granit Xhaka for swearing and gesticulating at the home fans who booed him off the pitch this weekend, but plenty are going to have sympathy for the Arsenal captain after he released an emotional statement on Thursday.

Xhaka, 27, admits to having been deeply hurt by reprehensible comments from “fans” on social media, and said it all boiled over on the pitch. The Swiss star had been dealing with disgusting comments regarding both him and his family, and admitted that they had affected him greatly. He is asking fans to join him in going back to a “place of mutual respect.”

When someone wishes death and disease on your wife and baby daughter, well, what’s wrong with people?

Those comments are far from excusable, and imitate the worst qualities of humans. Yes, there is a pretty vile culture right now where folks believe they’re entitled to call names and berate  people of all sorts — and not just on social media — but the fact that Arsenal green lit this statement from Xhaka shows that the club recognizes how bad things have gotten between players and fans.

Look at even the tamer comments on this Instagram photo of Xhaka and his new daughter, saying things like, “I hope you’re a better father than a football player” and begging him to take paternity leave.

The other thing about Xhaka is that whether he’s being played out of position, utilized incorrectly, or simply not playing well, the guy clearly busts his bones for Arsenal. There’s a reason his teammates elected him captain, and he cares deeply for the club. How that ever gets to death and cancer threats is beyond the pale and against the very nature of what it means to care about the club.

Either way, we’re unabashedly in his corner. Making millions of pounds/dollars/euros may allow fans to judge players critically, but it doesn’t turn them into inanimate targets. At least it shouldn’t.

Matchweek 11 is here in the Premier League as things are heating up across the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 5-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Bournemouth 1-3 Man United – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Sheffield United 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) 

Watford 1-2 Chelsea – (Saturday 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Everton 1-1 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Brighton 2-1 Norwich – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 1-2 Newcastle – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC)

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Tottenham ban 48 fans over selling tickets to Red Star supporters

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Tottenham have banned 48 supporters for selling their tickets to Red Star Belgrade fans for their UEFA Champions League game last week.

Red Star were banned from having away supporters at the 5-0 win for Spurs due to a UEFA ban for racism from their fans in the UCL qualifying round.

But over 200 Red Star fans were inside Spurs’ stadium and the Premier League club have been working to identify how they obtained tickets.

From our partners Sky Sports in the UK:

“The club launched a full investigation and found almost 50 One Hotspur members purchased multiple tickets and illegally sold them on. Around 200 Red Star supporters made it into the ground and congregated in the North Stand, making themselves heard with chanting before being segregated from home fans by stewards. UEFA’s disciplinary panel is still deciding whether to take any action against either club.”