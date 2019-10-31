More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Matchweek 11 of the Premier League season is here and remember, you get an extra hour in bed on Saturday. But then the timings are back to normal on Sunday…

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Man City v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Wolves – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: Watford v. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Everton v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Toronto hail belief after reaching another MLS Cup final

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Toronto FC are heading to their third MLS Cup final in four seasons and once again they will face the Seattle Sounders, this time on Nov. 10 at CenturyLink Field.

Greg Vanney’s side upset favorites and reigning champions Atlanta United 2-1 in Georgia on Wednesday, as TFC fell behind but rallied after goalkeeper Quentin Westberg saved Josef Martinez’s penalty kick.

Struggling along has been Toronto’s mantra all season, as injuries and key absences due to the Gold Cup have hit them hard but they’ve peaked at the right time and they’re now 13 games unbeaten heading into the final.

“Early in the year we battled, we went through the midseason and kept our head above water, got our team back together and have been on a run,” Vanney said. “Tonight was similar. We were missing a couple of guys, but the group of guys that were out there, nobody outside of our club thought could maybe get it done except maybe our fans and us.”

Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez were missing on Wednesday and so many players have been in and out of the team during the campaign. Nicolas Benezet equalized in the first half and after heavy pressure from Atlanta, Nick de Leon jumped off the bench and scored a beauty to sent TFC to the final.

Toronto finished fourth in the Eastern Conference in the regular season but they’ve now won away at New York City FC and Atlanta to knock off the top two seeds in the East, and that comes after a wild overtime win against D.C. United to kick off their playoff run.

Seattle will be favorites to win MLS Cup 2019 given its at their home stadium, but Vanney and Co. have upset the odds all season long to be within 90 minutes of being crowned champions once again.

Would you bet against Toronto rolling into Seattle and leaving with the MLS Cup trophy?

Captain Michael Bradley, someone who knows all about battling against the tide in recent years, was hoping to face LAFC and his dad Bob Bradley in the final but he clearly thinks sparks will fly in Seattle 10 days from now.

“With all due respect to Seattle, I was rooting for the other team on Tuesday pretty hard,” Bradley smiled. “The fact it works out to be Seattle against Toronto for the third time in four years… it makes for an interesting game!”

Top Premier League storylines: Week 11

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Matchweek 11 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, as the table starts to take shape as we head into November.

Below we take a look at the key storylines to keep an eye on across the PL this weekend.

Liverpool’s stars fresh for trip to Villa

  • Aston Villa v. Liverpool, Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Jurgen Klopp‘s squad rotation worked perfectly in midweek, as his star players were rested and Liverpool’s youngsters got some great experience, and a penalty kick win, against Arsenal. The A squad now travel to Aston Villa as they remain top of the table and unbeaten after another gritty win against Tottenham. Fabinho is emerging as a leading man for Liverpool as the balance he provides in midfield is key to Klopp’s counter-press being launched, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continue to chip in and go about their business.

Joel Matip being out injured is a little bit of a concern, with neither Joe Gomez or Dejan Lovren taking their chance to prove they should be the permanent stand-in for Matip. Aston Villa are sweating on he fitness of captain Jack Grealish, while Wesley‘s battle with Virgil Van Dijk is one to watch in this game. Newly-promoted Villa will cause Liverpool problems but Klopp’s side will expect to leave Villa Park with all three points as their grit and focus has been spot on in the opening months of the season.

Man City aim to batter sorry Saints

  • Man City v. Southampton, Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Manchester City beat Southampton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the League Cup and that didn’t tell the whole story. Pep Guardiola‘s side, which was littered with teenagers, dominated possession and chances and only when they took their foot off the accelerator in the final 30 minutes did Saints pull a goal back and look somewhat dangerous in attack. Man City will bring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho back into the starting lineup and that’s a scary prospect for a Southampton side still reeling from that historic 9-0 defeat at home against Leicester City last week. Guardiola’s City are ruthless and if there’s any sign of Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s Saints feeling sorry for themselves, another 9-0 drubbing could be coming up…

Pulisic aims to regain momentum as Chelsea face stingy Watford

  • Watford v. Chelsea, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, on NBC

Christian Pulisic‘s perfect hat trick against Burnley stole the headlines last Saturday, but the USMNT star came back down to earth with a bit of a bump on Wednesday. He started and played 70 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 home defeat to Man United in the League Cup, and he underwhelmed on the left flank. Pulisic, 21, is still learning and his game is adapting to England and he will have these ups and downs. It is also possible that in games against teams like Burnley and Watford will be the ones where he has more space and can show off his supreme pace and dribbling skills.

Watford will not give Pulisic (if he starts ahead of Willian and Hudson-Odoi) and Chelsea’s other attackers much space, as Quique Sanchez Flores has shored things up since the 8-0 drubbing by Man City. Watford have drawn each of their last three games in the PL and Ben Foster has been in inspired form in goal. He will need to keep that going against in-form Chelsea this weekend, and all eyes will be on Pulisic to see if he can regain the momentum from last week.

Man United aim to continue away day run

  • Bournemouth v. Man United, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Three away wins on the trot has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United in a buoyant mood heading down to the South Coast this weekend. Marcus Rashford is scoring goals, Anthony Martial is back fit and the Red Devils are finally showing an end product, even if scoring penalty kicks is still a struggle for them…

Bournemouth have shored things up defensively but surprisingly they are struggling to score goals. That has never been a problem for Eddie Howe‘s side and the balance of the Cherries just seems a little off early in the season. United need a win to push closer to the top four and something seems to have clicked for Solskjaer’s side with Scott McTominay and Fred putting up a shield in midfield and the pace of Daniel James, Martial and Rashford reunited in attack. This will be a tight encounter but United should have the extra quality in attack to edge it.

Who needs the win more: Everton or Tottenham?

  • Everton v. Tottenham, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Two teams languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and desperate for a win meet at Goodison Park. Everton and Spurs can both say they’ve been unlucky so far this season, and it’s hard to disagree with that. Maybe that is why both Marco Silva and Mauricio Pochettino seem fairly relaxed even though their teams have struggled. For Everton, late VAR drama cost them at Brighton last time out as Silva’s side didn’t take their chances and were punished.

That said, their home form has been impressive this season with all three wins coming at Goodison. For Spurs, they’ve been wretched on their travels and even though they took the lead at Liverpool last weekend, the disjointed nature of their display in midfield and the shaky defensive performance showcased why Pochettino is pulling his hair out. Trying to shoehorn Kane, Son, Eriksen and Alli into the same team remains an issue for Poch, and the same could be said for Everton as they tweak their frontline with Richarlison, Walcott, Bernard and Calvert-Lewin in attack. Both team are desperate for a big three points, and this game will not be pretty.

Gareth Bale back on transfer watch after trip to London

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 31, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Gareth Bale‘s future is once again in doubt.

The Welsh winger traveled to London with the permission of Real Madrid to see his agent this week, reigniting speculation about a possible departure after coach Zinedine Zidane said in July it would best for the player and the club to part ways.

Zidane has since backtracked and said Bale is an important player for him, but the damage was done to the public image of their relationship.

Bale was in the British capital on Tuesday and Spanish television broadcaster Cuatro filmed him arriving to see his agent, Jonathan Barnett. Barnett told Cuatro that their meeting was “private.”

When asked if Bale was happy at Madrid, Barnett said: “Ecstatic.”

Bale did not answer questions from journalists at the airport.

Bale has missed three matches with a left calf injury he picked up in a European Championship qualifier with Wales more than two weeks ago. Zidane did not include Bale in his lineup for Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Leganes.

Zidane also dropped the Welshman him from his squad for two matches before he was injured. Otherwise, he has scored two goals – both in a 2-2 draw with Villarreal – in seven appearances this season.

“A lot of things are said and we think that Bale is a player who is here, who puts in a lot of effort and trains well,” Zidane said Tuesday. “He’s important for this squad and for the club. When he’s not available, he’s not available because he’s got something and that’s it.”

Zidane said Bale had not told him why he needed to go to London and had received permission to do so directly from the club.

“He’s never talked about leaving,” Zidane said. “He stayed in the summer and it’s better for everyone. He’s here and he’s happy to be here. It’s impossible to lose the desire. I don’t think about offers coming in.”

Those words of support contrast with Zidane’s statements during the offseason when he said the club was close to transferring Bale and that it would be “the best for everyone.”

That move never materialized. There were rumors of a Chinese club willing to match or improve his annual salary of 15 million euros ($16.6 million). The other clubs, particularly the richest English teams, were considered the most likely candidates to offer a new destination for Bale.

Madrid paid a then world-record 100 million euros (then $132 million) for Bale to pry him from Tottenham in 2013. He has delivered some amazing goals on the biggest stages. He romped down the field to score the late winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey, and his stunning bicycle kick for the first of his two goals in the 2018 Champions League final victory over Liverpool is one Madrid’s faithful will never forget.

Otherwise, his stint at Madrid has been plagued by nagging injuries and many fans have lost patience with his regularly uninspired performances.

Bale had his opportunity to claim the status as Madrid’s leader when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus. Instead, he and the rest of his teammates have failed to replace the Portugal forward’s missing goals.

Now, following his London excursion, the pressure is back on Bale and Madrid to clarify their plans with the transfer window opening in two months.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Klopp: Liverpool may exit League Cup over fixture pile-up

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp was happy after seeing his Liverpool youngsters beat Arsenal on penalty kicks (after a wild 5-5 draw) at Anfield in the League Cup on Wednesday, but his focus then switched to how on earth they’re going to play the quarterfinal in December.

Liverpool were drawn to play away at Aston Villa during the week commencing Dec. 16 but the problem is that after winning the UEFA Champions League they will now play in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar during the same week.

Speaking after the dramatic penalty kick win against Arsenal, Klopp was adamant that Liverpool will simply drop out of the competition if the English Football League cannot find a date to play the game which suits his team.

“If they don’t find a place for us, an appropriate place, not 3pm on Christmas Day or something, then we don’t play. They have to make it. You have to think about these things – if you have a fixture list, where one team cannot be part of all the games, then you have to think about it,” Klopp said. “Hopefully it starts now. I think it’s fair that this problem is obvious now. We will not be the victim of this problem. We played tonight, we want to win it, if they don’t find a proper date for us, we cannot play the next round and whoever our opponent is will go through, or Arsenal.”

Liverpool cannot be in two places at once and given the fact they play in the UCL group stage, that complicates things further. Between now and January they are playing twice a week, with midweek PL games, the UCL, the Club World Cup and now the League Cup.

It’s likely the Premier League will have to move one of Liverpool’s games to accommodate the League Cup, as the two-legged League Cup semifinals are scheduled to be played on the weeks commencing Jan. 6 and Jan. 27.

This will take some serious creativity from all involved to find a date when Liverpool could play their quarterfinal. Right now, moving their game against Watford to Friday, December 13 and then playing Aston Villa on Monday, Dec. 16 is probably their best option, but then Liverpool would have to fly straight out to Qatar and play on Dec. 18.

That seems like the most logical way to wedge this game in, as there’s no way it can be played any later due to the busy festive period, and then the FA Cup starting up in early January.

Not an ideal situation at all for the Reds, who do not want to be punished for simply being successful.